I hear the acronym D.I.Y. (do it yourself) everywhere I go these days, it has put a new face on an old trend called problem solving. I used the D.I.Y. concept to create this publication you’re reading and I even bought into this popular trend, by purchasing a domain name, titled http://www.diy-publishing.com . There, I offer a small press publishing service to indie authors like myself. The D.I.Y. concept is definitely a viral subject and it’s here to stay, although it really never left, D.I.Y. dates back as far as time.D.I.Y. is an approach you can apply to anything these days, even if it requires some continued education, like learning a new set of skills, or a new craft, to then apply to any project at home or, work. It’s the way to do things these days to save money and can be as equally fun and rewarding. So if you need a project completed, by all means consider the, “do it yourself” concept, instead of using a… See More