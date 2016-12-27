We Make Zines

Zineiac
  • Male
  • Modesto, CA
  • United States
  • Jasmine Valerie Lutero
  • Jennifer Nichole Wells
  • Ed Tillman
  • Energy Dome
  • Rani Goel
  • The Word Distribution
  • Olivia Knowles
  • Joshua Swainston
  • Jonny Nobody
  • Allyson Amstutz
  • Sonya Mann
  • Jenn Suxx
  • Graham Rimmer
  • Uniformity Collective
  • Nest

Welcome From THE-ZINEIAC

Zineiac liked Zineiac's blog post A Close Look At The Vandals
STAMINA Zine

STAMINA Zine

Zineiac liked Zineiac's blog post STAMINA Zine
Zineiac shared their blog post on Facebook

Earn Money Writing Online - A Complete Listing For Zinesters To Use FREE Here At "We Make Zines"

Zineiac posted photos
Zineiac
Zineiac

Zineiac shared robert eggplant's album on Facebook
wallpaper of zine covers issue

fishspit left a comment for Zineiac
"hey rich . . . god bless you . . . thank you for my santa . . . and for the comments . . . i'm sick as a scabied cat . . . just a suffering bastard . . . i'll get a wiseblood out to you this week . . . thanks for everything buddy . .…"
wiseblood 67
wiseblood 67

"Hey Rich is it that time again? Yep, it's the new Wiseblood in my mailbox. Let's celebrate, yay!"
Zineiac liked fishspit's photo
wiseblood 67

Zineiac posted photos
"Nice cover Fishspit. Looking forward to this new Wiseblood!"
"Nice cover Fishspit. Looking forward to this new Wiseblood!"
Dec 27, 2016
Zineiac posted a blog post

Uncle Sam Loses Billion$ From D.I.Y.

I hear the acronym D.I.Y. (do it yourself) everywhere I go these days, it has put a new face on an old trend called problem solving. I used the D.I.Y. concept to create this publication you’re reading and I even bought into this popular trend, by purchasing a domain name, titled http://www.diy-publishing.com. There, I offer a small press publishing service to indie authors like myself. The D.I.Y. concept is definitely a viral subject and it’s here to stay, although it really never left, D.I.Y. dates back as far as time.D.I.Y. is an approach you can apply to anything these days, even if it requires some continued education, like learning a new set of skills, or a new craft, to then apply to any project at home or, work. It’s the way to do things these days to save money and can be as equally fun and rewarding. So if you need a project completed, by all means consider the, “do it yourself” concept, instead of using a…See More
Zineiac posted a blog post

STAMINA Zine

THE ANNUAL STAMINA ZINE HERE:  D.I.Y. Publishing California. Printed in Modesto California from a home office. STAMINA Creator & Publisher, Rich Monday ORDER THE STAMINA ZINE SERIES TODAY: diy-publishing@att.net SaveSee More
Zineiac posted a photo
Stamina 2

Ed Tillman liked Zineiac's photo
The STAMINA Zine Series!

Ed Tillman liked Zineiac's photo
The STAMINA Zine Series!

Zineiac joined Shophia Sherwood's group
Photozines

Photozines

For people who make zines out of photos, like to add photos to their zines, and like to look at photozines!
Zineiac posted photos
Slingshot #119
Slingshot #119

"Always anticipating the new Slingshot zine. Thnxx for the update!"
At 10:52pm on December 27, 2016, fishspit said…

hey rich . . . god bless you . . . thank you for my santa . . . and for the comments . . .

i'm sick as a scabied cat . . . just a suffering bastard . . .

i'll get a wiseblood out to you this week . . .

thanks for everything buddy . . .

F.T.W.

Fishspit out!

P.S.  you still in that house?  You sure been through the wringer!

At 1:52pm on July 3, 2015, Krissy Ponyboy Press said…

Hi Rich, Thanks for the link to your zine and it'd be great if you decide to do an ad. Sorry, for the delay, but I didn't get a message about this post.

At 1:13pm on May 12, 2015, The Word Distribution said…

Thanks for the add and share.  Never tabled on the West Side only here on the Right Coast.  If you send me your address maybe we could trade some stuff.

http://www.theworddistribution.com

http://www.theworddistribution.com

At 12:39am on April 23, 2015, fishspit said…

Hey ziniac!  fuck the vandals!  steevo is dead . . . and with him went the vandals.  they ripped him off.  sell outs and assholes all!

just fishspit's humble opinion. 

feature battalion of saints instead!

but i admire your time and energy . . . 

you know i think your awesome!

fishspit out. 

At 3:53pm on February 25, 2015, Francesca said…

Hey I saw the link to your zine, thanks for sharing. I read some of it tonight- taking off the slightly misogyinistic bits (which I would not try to diffuse or anything, but)- I would have appreciated your zine if one day I was at the library and that was on the free racks like my weird magazine is. Are you sure printing is so expensive for one so passionate about zines like you are? The layout may be seen more condensed in a zine while I see you have a lot of fluffy airy pages---I think having to print it would bring Stamina more close to my tastes; also in a zine that needs to be printed one does not end up writing in such bad english like my message oops

At 10:31am on January 31, 2015, Heather Wreckage said…

Hey Rich, glad you liked Dreams of Donuts so much!  Also, you know Robert (Eggplant) has a profile on WMZ right?  You can say hi to him on this.  Anywho, I don't get my zine printed at a printing press, I just do it at photo copy shops, so I don't really know of anywhere super affordable.  There is the Bay Area Alternative Press (i'm pretty sure thats what they're called) in Berkeley that lets you do volunteer work to get your stuff printed, but I've gone before and it seemed like tht amount of time I would need to invest was not worth it, but it's an option.

At 10:12am on January 25, 2015, Francesca said…

Hi, I saw your friend invite-- is it for a trade? what's your zine about? Thank-you & nice to meet you.

At 4:08pm on January 20, 2015, Allyson Amstutz said…

I would love to see your zine. Please send me a downloadable version! Thank you

At 7:45pm on January 11, 2015, Mike Nobody said…

I think my next zine is gonna be a really big project.

It may take awhile.

But, if I can pull it off, it should be pretty sweet.

At 8:15am on August 30, 2014, Uniformity Collective said…

hahah thank you! maybe from facebook? ahaha I would like to trade too when I get some exstra$ or make a new zine just keep the friendship on here and keep in touch!

View All Comments

 
 
 

