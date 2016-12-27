a place for zinesters - writers and readers
I hear the acronym D.I.Y. (do it yourself) everywhere I go these days, it has put a new face on an old trend called problem solving. I used the D.I.Y. concept to create this publication you’re reading and I even bought into this popular trend, by purchasing a domain name, titled http://www.diy-publishing.com. There, I offer a small press publishing service to indie authors like myself. The D.I.Y. concept is definitely a…Continue
D.I.Y. Publishing California. Printed in Modesto California from a home office.
STAMINA Creator & Publisher, Rich Monday…
Keepin’ The Ape Drape Alive:
The Vandals
Starting 1980 outta Huntington Beach, CA is The Vandals! One of the most recognizable bands in punk. They are survivors of the 1980’s hard core scene who managed to stay punk and not just give up, even after the exit of founding vocalist Stevo Jensen. Along with being a legendary band, they also appeared in the punk rock favorite…Continue
hey rich . . . god bless you . . . thank you for my santa . . . and for the comments . . .
i'm sick as a scabied cat . . . just a suffering bastard . . .
i'll get a wiseblood out to you this week . . .
thanks for everything buddy . . .
F.T.W.
Fishspit out!
P.S. you still in that house? You sure been through the wringer!
Hi Rich, Thanks for the link to your zine and it'd be great if you decide to do an ad. Sorry, for the delay, but I didn't get a message about this post.
Thanks for the add and share. Never tabled on the West Side only here on the Right Coast. If you send me your address maybe we could trade some stuff.
Hey ziniac! fuck the vandals! steevo is dead . . . and with him went the vandals. they ripped him off. sell outs and assholes all!
just fishspit's humble opinion.
feature battalion of saints instead!
but i admire your time and energy . . .
you know i think your awesome!
fishspit out.
Hey I saw the link to your zine, thanks for sharing. I read some of it tonight- taking off the slightly misogyinistic bits (which I would not try to diffuse or anything, but)- I would have appreciated your zine if one day I was at the library and that was on the free racks like my weird magazine is. Are you sure printing is so expensive for one so passionate about zines like you are? The layout may be seen more condensed in a zine while I see you have a lot of fluffy airy pages---I think having to print it would bring Stamina more close to my tastes; also in a zine that needs to be printed one does not end up writing in such bad english like my message oops
Hey Rich, glad you liked Dreams of Donuts so much! Also, you know Robert (Eggplant) has a profile on WMZ right? You can say hi to him on this. Anywho, I don't get my zine printed at a printing press, I just do it at photo copy shops, so I don't really know of anywhere super affordable. There is the Bay Area Alternative Press (i'm pretty sure thats what they're called) in Berkeley that lets you do volunteer work to get your stuff printed, but I've gone before and it seemed like tht amount of time I would need to invest was not worth it, but it's an option.
Hi, I saw your friend invite-- is it for a trade? what's your zine about? Thank-you & nice to meet you.
I would love to see your zine. Please send me a downloadable version! Thank you
I think my next zine is gonna be a really big project.
It may take awhile.
But, if I can pull it off, it should be pretty sweet.
hahah thank you! maybe from facebook? ahaha I would like to trade too when I get some exstra$ or make a new zine just keep the friendship on here and keep in touch!