Tricia Callahan's Page

A little introduction

Fun Facts? You got it!



-I recently discovered the joy of creating a zine but have been a journalist for over 10 years.



-I have a love affair with my sweatpants.



-I sing all the time and do so with no shame



-I tend to get little to no sleep...Night Owl for life.



-When I say I listen to all types of music I mean it; if it's good I'm listening.



-My Mom is a professional and successful artist (talk about things you don't hear in the same sentence often).



-My cats Minnie and Vera are my constant companions (there is something about a soft sweet fluffy animal that can really turn your day around).



-No Apologiesis hand-crafted and curated by yours truly just for you; you amazing mothertrucker you.

