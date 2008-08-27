We Make Zines

Tricia Callahan
Tabling at Atlanta Zine Fest - Looking for Art & Article Submissions

Hello fellow Zinesters! No Apologies is looking for art, music reviews, social and personal columns, poetry, for our latest zine which will encompass May, June, and July submissions. The selected…Continue

Started Jun 29, 2015

Anyone Interested in Ad Space ???

Hello Fellow Zinesters!Is anyone interested in promoting their zine distro, personal zine, art, or anything for that matter? We are offering dirt chap ad space online on our website…Continue

Started Nov 29, 2014

New to Zine Making
16 Replies

So I am new to crafting a zine and I need some insight.What are some things you did the first time that you wish you would have avoided?What is the most cost effective way to go about printing?Is it…Continue

Started this discussion. Last reply by Joan Crasten Jun 8.

 

Tricia Callahan's Page

Profile Information

A little introduction

Fun Facts? You got it!


-I recently discovered the joy of creating a zine but have been a journalist for over 10 years.


-I have a love affair with my sweatpants.


-I sing all the time and do so with no shame


-I tend to get little to no sleep...Night Owl for life.


-When I say I listen to all types of music I mean it; if it's good I'm listening.


-My Mom is a professional and successful artist (talk about things you don't hear in the same sentence often).


-My cats Minnie and Vera are my constant companions (there is something about a soft sweet fluffy animal that can really turn your day around).


-No Apologiesis hand-crafted and curated by yours truly just for you; you amazing mothertrucker you. 

At 1:53am on March 26, 2017, fishspit said…

no apologies is back!  right on!

At 11:51am on August 28, 2014, Cheering and Waving Press said…

hello there! (: welcome to we make zines.

 
 
 

