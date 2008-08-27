Tricia Callahan's Page

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
259 members
222 members
131 members
507 members
684 members
Hello fellow Zinesters! No Apologies is looking for art, music reviews, social and personal columns, poetry, for our latest zine which will encompass May, June, and July submissions. The selected…Continue
Tags: girls, summer, articles, submissions, zine
Started Jun 29, 2015
Hello Fellow Zinesters!Is anyone interested in promoting their zine distro, personal zine, art, or anything for that matter? We are offering dirt chap ad space online on our website…Continue
Started Nov 29, 2014
So I am new to crafting a zine and I need some insight.What are some things you did the first time that you wish you would have avoided?What is the most cost effective way to go about printing?Is it…Continue
Started this discussion. Last reply by Joan Crasten Jun 8.
Fun Facts? You got it!
-I recently discovered the joy of creating a zine but have been a journalist for over 10 years.
-I have a love affair with my sweatpants.
-I sing all the time and do so with no shame
-I tend to get little to no sleep...Night Owl for life.
-When I say I listen to all types of music I mean it; if it's good I'm listening.
-My Mom is a professional and successful artist (talk about things you don't hear in the same sentence often).
-My cats Minnie and Vera are my constant companions (there is something about a soft sweet fluffy animal that can really turn your day around).
-No Apologiesis hand-crafted and curated by yours truly just for you; you amazing mothertrucker you.
Comment Wall (2 comments)
You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!
Join We Make Zines
no apologies is back! right on!
hello there! (: welcome to we make zines.