We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Orla Foster
  • North
  • United Kingdom
Share on Facebook Share

Orla Foster's Friends

  • Graham Rimmer
  • Rasasvada
  • BRIX SKWIKZ
  • Paul B.
  • Theo Darling
  • shannon king
  • Michael Cuthbertson
  • Jon Foster
  • Kelly Dessaint
  • fishspit
  • Francesca
  • Theresa Williams
  • Novadon Moon
  • Secadora Fanzine
  • Azazel Macabre

Orla Foster's Groups

 

Orla Foster's Page

Latest Activity

Francesca left a comment for Orla Foster
"Brilliant! Thrilled it will await upon my return from christmas holidays. My current address is: Enny Vredelaan 213, 3584ZG Utrecht, Netherlands Sure I can send you something this winter too! Yule Tide cheer from U-Town x -Franci"
19 hours ago
Orla Foster posted a status
"NEW ZINE. Read about it here: https://www.etsy.com/your/shops/AClosedCaption/stats For sale on Etsy, but I will happily trade!"
20 hours ago
0 Comments
Francesca left a comment for Orla Foster
"NO PANIC, I called and the new tenant of my old house has it--- gonna retrieve it soon. meow meow ttyl -F."
Apr 22, 2015
Orla Foster posted a status
"Discount on Lovely Little Nutmegs this week: http://goo.gl/Pd9wEj Happy Christmas!"
Dec 16, 2014
0 Comments
Kari Tervo left a comment for Orla Foster
"You have a great zine and it was easy to give it a positive review. :)"
Sep 24, 2014
Kari Tervo left a comment for Orla Foster
"Hey Orla, I reviewed Gaudy Verse II! http://www.popculturebeast.com/blog-zine-zines-wonderful-fruit/"
Sep 20, 2014
Cheering and Waving Press liked Orla Foster's photo
Thumbnail

Manchester

Sep 2, 2014
Kari Tervo left a comment for Orla Foster
"Orla, omggg--I finished Gaudy Verse II today while standing in line at the post office (seemed natural since I was mailing zines)! It's so funny and smart and modern-condition! I go to a local poetry reading, and I want to read…"
Aug 22, 2014
Kari Tervo left a comment for Orla Foster
"Orla! It's so funny because we were apparently reading each other's zines at the same time, and I was eating my lunch while you waited for your dinner. :) Thanks so much for your comment, and I'm glad you enjoyed Shards! I read two…"
Aug 20, 2014
Kari Tervo left a comment for Orla Foster
"Hi Orla! I saw your post about trading. I'd love to trade for Gaudy Verse II. Here is my Etsy:https://www.etsy.com/shop/SweetMayhemZinery    Pick what you want and we'll trade! Thanks! My address: Kari Tervo POB 7831 Beverly…"
Aug 13, 2014
Graham Rimmer left a comment for Orla Foster
"Hi Orla Thank you for joining the Donate A Zine group-welcome."
Aug 13, 2014
Rasasvada left a comment for Orla Foster
"We just got Little Nutmegs and it is even cooler than I figured, which was already really cool! Thanks much"
Aug 12, 2014
Orla Foster joined Graham Rimmer's group
Thumbnail

DONATE A ZINE

This group is a place for Zine makers to register their interest in donating a zine, for a zine-library-in-the-making in Liverpool/Merseyside (UK).Are you having a clear out?Looking to spread the word of your own publication?Do you need a forever home for your zine? If you can help, please get in touch.See More
Aug 12, 2014
4 Comments
Orla Foster commented on Bird in the Hand Zine Shop's group Let's Trade Zines!
"I haven't done many trades lately, would anyone care to? Most of my zines are for sale here:  https://www.etsy.com/shop/AClosedCaption but I'm always happy to trade too. You can reach me on here or orla_foster [@] hotmail.co.uk"
Aug 11, 2014
Rasasvada left a comment for Orla Foster
"Love the idea of Lovely Little Nutmegs! Would you be down to trade?"
Jul 27, 2014
Orla Foster commented on Amazing Sunflower's group Poetry Zines
"Football commentary as verse. Available here:https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/194726985/lovely-little-nutmegs-issue-3-full?ref=shop_home_active_1"
Jul 22, 2014

Profile Information

Orla Foster's Photos

Loading…
  • Add Photos
  • View All

Orla Foster's Blog

Lovely Little Nutmegs 3

Posted on June 29, 2014 at 3:00pm 0 Comments

NEW ZINE! In time for the World Cup (sort of), Lovely Little Nutmegs explores the nonsense spouted by football commentators by turning it into verse. 

Available here: 

https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/194726985/lovely-little-nutmegs-issue-3-full

Email

Posted on March 6, 2013 at 2:52am 0 Comments

I think my main email address is having some problems and I haven't been receiving messages. If you would like to trade zines, you can contact me orla_foster@hotmail.co.uk or on here. Thanks :)

Email

Posted on March 6, 2013 at 2:30am 0 Comments

I think my main email address is having some problems and I haven't been able to use it. If you would like to trade zines, you can contact me orla_foster [@] hotmail.co.uk or on here. Thanks :)

Gaudy Verse

Posted on February 26, 2013 at 7:00am 0 Comments

I just finished my latest zine, Gaudy Verse. Rhymes of the most old-fashioned, out-of-date sort. Gripes about jobhunting, gripes about office politics, gripes about terrible rock concerts. It's available on Etsy, but I'd love to trade if anyone's interested.

You can contact me on here or by email: orla[@]oldmarketgallery.com 

Comment Wall (25 comments)

You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!

Join We Make Zines

At 12:02pm on December 21, 2016, Francesca said…

Brilliant! Thrilled it will await upon my return from christmas holidays. My current address is:

Enny Vredelaan 213, 3584ZG Utrecht, Netherlands

Sure I can send you something this winter too! Yule Tide cheer from U-Town x

-Franci

At 1:02am on April 22, 2015, Francesca said…

NO PANIC, I called and the new tenant of my old house has it--- gonna retrieve it soon. meow meow ttyl

-F.

At 9:56am on September 24, 2014, Kari Tervo said…

You have a great zine and it was easy to give it a positive review. :)

At 7:21pm on September 20, 2014, Kari Tervo said…

Hey Orla, I reviewed Gaudy Verse II! http://www.popculturebeast.com/blog-zine-zines-wonderful-fruit/

At 6:17pm on August 22, 2014, Kari Tervo said…

Orla, omggg--I finished Gaudy Verse II today while standing in line at the post office (seemed natural since I was mailing zines)! It's so funny and smart and modern-condition! I go to a local poetry reading, and I want to read "Wishlists" next time. Are you okay with that? Also, do you have any video/audio of you reading that poem? I am not a poet intrinsically, but I know you have a certain meter/intonation/etc. and I want to make sure I do it justice. Congratulations on a great poetry treasury.

At 4:41pm on August 20, 2014, Kari Tervo said…

Orla! It's so funny because we were apparently reading each other's zines at the same time, and I was eating my lunch while you waited for your dinner. :) Thanks so much for your comment, and I'm glad you enjoyed Shards! I read two poems in the awesome Gaudy Verse II, then told my boyfriend, "omg, this zine is so good, I have to put it away now so it doesn't end too quickly!" I'm glad we traded. :-D

At 3:28pm on August 13, 2014, Kari Tervo said…

Hi Orla! I saw your post about trading. I'd love to trade for Gaudy Verse II.

Here is my Etsy:https://www.etsy.com/shop/SweetMayhemZinery    Pick what you want and we'll trade! Thanks!

My address:

Kari Tervo

POB 7831

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

At 11:30am on August 13, 2014, Graham Rimmer said…

Hi Orla

Thank you for joining the Donate A Zine group-welcome.

At 4:45pm on August 12, 2014, Rasasvada said…

We just got Little Nutmegs and it is even cooler than I figured, which was already really cool! Thanks much

At 2:52pm on July 27, 2014, Rasasvada said…

Love the idea of Lovely Little Nutmegs! Would you be down to trade?

View All Comments

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2016   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service