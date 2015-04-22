Orla Foster's Page

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
19 members
76 members
82 members
684 members
344 members
Posted on June 29, 2014 at 3:00pm 0 Comments 0 Likes
NEW ZINE! In time for the World Cup (sort of), Lovely Little Nutmegs explores the nonsense spouted by football commentators by turning it into verse.
Available here:
https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/194726985/lovely-little-nutmegs-issue-3-full
Posted on March 6, 2013 at 2:52am 0 Comments 0 Likes
I think my main email address is having some problems and I haven't been receiving messages. If you would like to trade zines, you can contact me orla_foster@hotmail.co.uk or on here. Thanks :)
Posted on March 6, 2013 at 2:30am 0 Comments 0 Likes
I think my main email address is having some problems and I haven't been able to use it. If you would like to trade zines, you can contact me orla_foster [@] hotmail.co.uk or on here. Thanks :)
Posted on February 26, 2013 at 7:00am 0 Comments 0 Likes
I just finished my latest zine, Gaudy Verse. Rhymes of the most old-fashioned, out-of-date sort. Gripes about jobhunting, gripes about office politics, gripes about terrible rock concerts. It's available on Etsy, but I'd love to trade if anyone's interested.
You can contact me on here or by email: orla[@]oldmarketgallery.com
Brilliant! Thrilled it will await upon my return from christmas holidays. My current address is:
Enny Vredelaan 213, 3584ZG Utrecht, Netherlands
Sure I can send you something this winter too! Yule Tide cheer from U-Town x
-Franci
NO PANIC, I called and the new tenant of my old house has it--- gonna retrieve it soon. meow meow ttyl
-F.
You have a great zine and it was easy to give it a positive review. :)
Hey Orla, I reviewed Gaudy Verse II! http://www.popculturebeast.com/blog-zine-zines-wonderful-fruit/
Orla, omggg--I finished Gaudy Verse II today while standing in line at the post office (seemed natural since I was mailing zines)! It's so funny and smart and modern-condition! I go to a local poetry reading, and I want to read "Wishlists" next time. Are you okay with that? Also, do you have any video/audio of you reading that poem? I am not a poet intrinsically, but I know you have a certain meter/intonation/etc. and I want to make sure I do it justice. Congratulations on a great poetry treasury.
Orla! It's so funny because we were apparently reading each other's zines at the same time, and I was eating my lunch while you waited for your dinner. :) Thanks so much for your comment, and I'm glad you enjoyed Shards! I read two poems in the awesome Gaudy Verse II, then told my boyfriend, "omg, this zine is so good, I have to put it away now so it doesn't end too quickly!" I'm glad we traded. :-D
Hi Orla! I saw your post about trading. I'd love to trade for Gaudy Verse II.
Here is my Etsy:https://www.etsy.com/shop/SweetMayhemZinery Pick what you want and we'll trade! Thanks!
My address:
Kari Tervo
POB 7831
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Hi Orla
Thank you for joining the Donate A Zine group-welcome.
We just got Little Nutmegs and it is even cooler than I figured, which was already really cool! Thanks much
Love the idea of Lovely Little Nutmegs! Would you be down to trade?