Kris Hartley's Page

Okay, fellow zinesters. I need your input so I can improve my zine.If you would take just a moment to answer a few questions, you'll have a chance to win a free copy of the Time-Travel Issue! Just so…Continue
Started this discussion. Last reply by Serena R Pruess Feb 17.
I would love to join/start a zine group in my area, but I have NO clue if one exists or if anyone is into them in this area. I'm sure there are people, but I don't know of anyone! Any leads would…Continue
Started this discussion. Last reply by Kris Hartley May 30, 2015.
Feel free to comment. (Constructively, please!)
The Time-Travel Issue of KZine is FINISHED and ready for your eyeballs! Just in time for the arrival of Marty McFly and Doc from the past on October 21, 2015!
It will be up on Etsy very soon. If you can't wait that long, message me, and I'll make sure that one will be on its way to you right away! Whew! #zines…Continue
Hey, new zine friends! I got just a handful of my very first zine printed this weekend. If you'd like to check it out, click the following link:
KZine; Volume 1, Issue 1; The Blue Issue
I am definitely open to constructive suggestions, comments, and critique!
Thanks,
Kris
Hey, everyone. I'm brand new at this zine thing, and I'm quite excited about it all. If you have a moment, please check out my zine venture, KZine, by clicking the link below. Each issue is going to be a collection of artwork by several artists. The first issue is a showcase of my artwork, just to give my audience a feel for what future issues will be like. Any and all constructive critique is definitely welcome and much appreciated!
-Kris…Continue
Your call for submissions said you are doing another time travel issue. Where is the first one?
Thanks, Kris, I'm glad you liked Shards 13! Looking forward to receiving K-Zine, The Rain Issue!
Hey! We recently started a zine club in Springfield, MO. If you're ever interested in meeting up let me know.
Thanks so much for your zine, got it in the mail today. Going to read through it today.
I would love to trade with you. My address is on my page. Send me you address whenever you get the chance and I'll send something out to you.
Psst! Wanna do a swap :)
Hey, Kris. My Chronicles are available for $2 ($3 out of the US) payable in well-concealed cash or PayPal. I have a limited number of some back issues available as well. I also enjoy trading for other perzines or travel zines or what-have-you? If you're interested, my address is 2140 Erma Drive, East Meadow, NY 11554 (USA). I see you have a zine that sounds interesting but don't know if you'd be willing to trade that for mine... let me know.