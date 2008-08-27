Welcome to We Make Zines

We Make Zines is an online community for zine makers and readers. Although there are many social networking sites out there, there is little that focuses on zines. We all have our facebooks or blogs, but those accounts are filled with friends from work, from the third grade, people who don't know what a zine is and some who probably don't care.



This space creates a place that focuses on the zines. I want this place to be less about personality and friends and more about the zines - what we produce and read.



You can create a profile, list your zineography, post images of zines, partake in the forums, find other zine writers, read about new releases, read reviews from your favorite zine writers and leave comments about the zine you just read on the actual zinesters profile.



You can modify your page how you want. You just move the components around on your page to make them how you want them.



Use this space to connect, report, review and tell us about new stuff. Do keep in mind, however, that posting about the same thing repeatedly will be considered spam and not accepted. Members who do this will be banned.



Almost all of the content in this site is open to the public. You can read it all without needing to create a profile. Profiles that have been inactive for over a year may be deleted.

Please read and follow these guidelines while you're on We Make Zines.