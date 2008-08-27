a place for zinesters - writers and readers
We Make Zines is an online community for zine makers and zine readers.
Here is a list of some of the most often looked for discussions that are ongoing on We Make Zines. Please search the archives before starting a new discussion. Thanks!
Where/How do you Print?
Making Zine Displays
Ways to Make a Zine
Zine Stores
Getting a Zine Reviewed
All About Zine Fests
New Issue Announcement
Fave Zines of All Time
Books on Zine History
What Not to Do in a Zine
Videos uploaded here should only be about zines. Not about the stuff that you write about in your zine, but about zines themselves If you see ones that aren't like that, it's just because I haven't gotten to them yet.
You are welcome to link or embed your Youtube or Vimeo videos in your blog or in a status update.
Thank you!
We Make Zines is an online community for zine makers and readers. Although there are many social networking sites out there, there is little that focuses on zines. We all have our facebooks or blogs, but those accounts are filled with friends from work, from the third grade, people who don't know what a zine is and some who probably don't care.
This space creates a place that focuses on the zines. I want this place to be less about personality and friends and more about the zines - what we produce and read.
You can create a profile, list your zineography, post images of zines, partake in the forums, find other zine writers, read about new releases, read reviews from your favorite zine writers and leave comments about the zine you just read on the actual zinesters profile.
You can modify your page how you want. You just move the components around on your page to make them how you want them.
Use this space to connect, report, review and tell us about new stuff. Do keep in mind, however, that posting about the same thing repeatedly will be considered spam and not accepted. Members who do this will be banned.
Almost all of the content in this site is open to the public. You can read it all without needing to create a profile. Profiles that have been inactive for over a year may be deleted.
Please read and follow these guidelines while you're on We Make Zines.
Hello Zine Lovers,
Quasifesto and a group of dedicated volunteers are working hard to create a new and better We Make Zines for the next era. Thanks so much to all of them for their work and thank you to every one of you who has emailed me to offer help, good wishes and thanks. We Make Zines is not dead and WMZ will continue.
More good…Continue
Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press Sep 25, 2016 at 8:31pm. Last updated by Krissy Ponyboy Press Sep 25, 2016.
