We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

We Make Zines is an online community for zine makers and zine readers.

Ongoing Zine Discussions

Here is a list of some of the most often looked for discussions that are ongoing on We Make Zines. Please search the archives before starting a new discussion. Thanks!

Where/How do you Print?
Making Zine Displays
Ways to Make a Zine
Zine Stores
Getting a Zine Reviewed
All About Zine Fests
New Issue Announcement
Fave Zines of All Time
Books on Zine History
What Not to Do in a Zine

Please do not post Call for Submissions, Announcements or anything else that isn't a discussion on the forums. See guidelines here.

Zinesters on Tumblr? 115 Replies

Started by Laura Lane in Uncategorized. Last reply by Kathrine Franklin on Saturday.

Call for Submissions Thread - all posts that are calls for submissions go here 277 Replies

Started by Krissy Ponyboy Press in Uncategorized. Last reply by Sencha Jash May 1.

Selling at ton of anarchist zines on Etsy | Winter Zine Distro

Started by Winter Jones in Sample Title Apr 30.

New Issue Announcement thread! 1102 Replies

Started by Andrew Culture in Uncategorized. Last reply by Tim Brown Apr 30.

New Zealand? 3 Replies

Started by Billy Da Bunny in Sample Title. Last reply by ZippityZinedra Mar 24.

About Uploading Videos

Videos uploaded here should only be about zines. Not about the stuff that you write about in your zine, but about zines themselves   If you see ones that aren't like that, it's just because I haven't gotten to them yet.

You are welcome to link or embed your Youtube or  Vimeo videos in your blog or in a status update.

Thank you!

Welcome to We Make Zines

We Make Zines is an online community for zine makers and readers. Although there are many social networking sites out there, there is little that focuses on zines. We all have our facebooks or blogs, but those accounts are filled with friends from work, from the third grade, people who don't know what a zine is and some who probably don't care.

This space creates a place that focuses on the zines. I want this place to be less about personality and friends and more about the zines - what we produce and read.

You can create a profile, list your zineography, post images of zines, partake in the forums, find other zine writers, read about new releases, read reviews from your favorite zine writers and leave comments about the zine you just read on the actual zinesters profile.

You can modify your page how you want. You just move the components around on your page to make them how you want them.

Use this space to connect, report, review and tell us about new stuff. Do keep in mind, however, that posting about the same thing repeatedly will be considered spam and not accepted. Members who do this will be banned.

Almost all of the content in this site is open to the public. You can read it all without needing to create a profile. Profiles that have been inactive for over a year may be deleted.

 

Please read and follow these guidelines while you're on We Make Zines.

 

We Make Zines gets a Temp Reprieve + a New Site Coming

Hello Zine Lovers,

Quasifesto and a group of dedicated volunteers are working hard to create a new and better We Make Zines for the next era. Thanks so much to all of them for their work and thank you to every one of you who has emailed me to offer help, good wishes and thanks. We Make Zines is not dead and WMZ will continue.

More good…

Continue

Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press Sep 25, 2016 at 8:31pm. Last updated by Krissy Ponyboy Press Sep 25, 2016.

Blog Posts

STREET CAT ZINE FEST JULY 15th 2017 LANCASTER, OHIO

Posted by Cheering and Waving Press on May 6, 2017 at 11:30am 0 Comments

Wanted: Chicago area zinesters to table June 23-26 at ALA (library) conference!

Posted by dwing comics on April 26, 2017 at 2:30pm 0 Comments

Early Deth Vol. 1 (Looking to trade)

Posted by Cruoks on April 18, 2017 at 5:15pm 0 Comments

New zine readable online! "DUDE! - 5 short stories of WTF!? #2"

Posted by LP on April 18, 2017 at 8:30am 0 Comments

Vice Issue 7 out! "Gamma Ray"

Posted by Shane Marshall on April 2, 2017 at 3:05am 0 Comments

ONE MINUTE ZINE REVIEWS #9 UPDATE II: Papernet Boogaloo

Posted by Stephen J. Lazotte on March 26, 2017 at 9:24pm 0 Comments

Poopsheet Foundation fundraiser auctions

Posted by Rick Bradford on March 22, 2017 at 12:21pm 0 Comments

hello you pack of wussy zine makers!

Posted by fishspit on March 21, 2017 at 3:58am 4 Comments

Progress being made

Posted by Chris Castle on March 15, 2017 at 10:26am 0 Comments

Antiquated Future End of Winter Distro Update

Posted by Antiquated Future on March 8, 2017 at 12:49am 0 Comments

Latest Activity

Patricia posted photos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
2 more…
46 seconds ago
dystatic commented on Cheering and Waving Press's event Street Cat Zine Fest
"can't go..  but i can send some stuff!  hope you have fun & that…"
11 hours ago
PANOPTIC PRESS commented on Cheering and Waving Press's event Street Cat Zine Fest
"Hi CWP, Street Cat sounds cool, congrats on putting it together and all best going forward.…"
12 hours ago
Rani Goel posted photos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
2 more…
22 hours ago
Rani Goel posted a status
"I'm still making and reading zines like crazy but I'm active on Instagram as @ranivision if you want to take the party over there. xo"
23 hours ago
0 Comments
Rani Goel liked Debaser's photo
Thumbnail

18339533_1286063004842913_1405382305_o

23 hours ago
jimmyconnors replied to denisedenies's discussion MailArt DOs and DON'Ts? in the group Mail-Art Zines
"and this, too"
yesterday
jimmyconnors replied to denisedenies's discussion MailArt DOs and DON'Ts? in the group Mail-Art Zines
"I love this"
yesterday
jimmyconnors joined Ruud Janssen - TAM & IUOMA's group
Thumbnail

Mail-Art Zines

Group for Mail-Artists that produce zines. Discuss topics and distribution
yesterday
21 Comments
jimmyconnors updated their profile
yesterday
Timwnas liked Debaser's photo
Thumbnail

18362413_1286309121484968_109290527_o

yesterday
Timwnas posted a status
"For zine trade email me at - Timwnaskt@gmail.com"
yesterday
0 Comments
 
 
 

