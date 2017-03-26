We Make Zines

ONE MINUTE ZINE REVIEWS #9 UPDATE II: Papernet Boogaloo

Hello! I apologise for not updating anyone in the past year. I have enough zines to make two or three issues now. I should have made #9 (number nine... number nine...) months ago, but I slacked off. It will be out in the next couple of months. I promise. Thank you all for your patience!

My PO Box is closed until I pay for the next six months this Thursday or Friday, so until then, refrain from mailing them to me, thank you :-)

-Stephen

