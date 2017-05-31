CRIES FROM THE GULAG, NO. 3

CRIES FROM THE GULAG

Number 3, June, 2017

James N. Dawson, Publisher

P.O. Box 950

Prisons have many rules about what a prisoner can get in the mail, too many to list here. Generally, stickers and metal clasp envelopes are not allowed. Keep mailings simple---just your letter and/or your zine---to increase the chance it won't get returned. Anything too extreme---e.g., violence, porn....may get rejected. I hope you'll find a few people to write to in this list. It will be going out mostly to non-prisoners because most prisoners can't write to other prisoners, but I may send it to a few prisoners on a case by case basis.



I'll be posting this in several text boxes on the Internet, as blogs, forum entries, etc., as many as I can think of, as I think of them. I encourage reposting and/or sharing by others anywhere you can that's appropriate. I will also be formatting to a Word document and converting to a paper document, which I'll send through the mail sporadically, perhaps about 100 copies. I encourage others to do the same and feel free to reformat, change font, and add any graphics you'd like.



Please always use caution when contacting anyone you don't know.



Thanks in advance for any support you can give this project.



HELLO GENTLEMEN. I'M A SEXY, MIXED RACE 33 year old female prisoner. Will be free soon and hoping to find my husband. I'd like to meet a Latino or Caucasian man, 55 or older. If you write, please send STAMPS!! And send your PHONE NUMBER!! I will respond to all letters. No kids and never been married. I need love! I will not play games with your head or your heart!!! Write soon! Amber Jackson X15530, 16756 Chino Corona Rd., Corona, CA 92880, C.I.W.



I'M 42, FROM HARLEM, been psychologically tortured, physically beaten, framed with weapons, sexually assaulted and had glass placed in my food by prison guards. Served over 8 years in solitary confinement, will be released in 2018. Still standing, still strong, remain unbroken. Seeking people who are will to help make change in this world. Al-fatah Stewart #00A2144, Clinton Corr. Facility, Box 2001, Dannemora, NY 12929



HIGH PROFILE COP KILLER doing life in solitary confinement. Needs assistance by (free) likeminded people. Ralph Buck Phillips 06-B-3437, Upstate Correctional Facility, P.O. Box 2001, Malone, NY 12953



SWM, 34, 6'4", 300 lbs., brown/hazel. ISO pen pals, men, women, LGBTQ or straight, all walks of life. Age, race, looks, not important. Your personality, tolerance, willingness to be a friend, is. I'm a political prisoner in a mental institution, under guise of treatment, because of society's fears. (State vs. Valentine) Fighting for my life. Please help! Joshua Clemons, DHS-TDF, 17019 County Farm Rd., Rushville, IL 62681



HONEST, SEASONAL AND OPEN MINDED, speaks Spanish and some Japanese, interested in language study and current events. Also, sign language. Seeks like-minded friends for communication by post. Vincent roper D.D.L. #847656, GB-19-3U, P.O. Box 769, Connell, WA 99326



I AM AGE 59, 6'4", 219 LBS., handsome, light brown skinned, loyal, honest, and not about the drama and confusion. Very easy-going and laid back, enjoy having fun that is right. Seeking serious minded friendship or strong revolutionary Christian woman/queen who still has the fight in her and the will to come forward and meet this wonderful black man for friendship and to build. You must be age 39 and up. Bobby M. Dixon, #C41652, MOJ OF APLM/NABPP-PC, CHCF, C2A #Suite 150, P.O. Box 32080, Stockton, CA 95213-2080



SEEKING LIKE-MINDED, MARXIST-SOCIALIST, well-read; Sartre, Camus, Gramsci, et al. Poet, essayist. Incarcerated in CA, max. prison since 1984. 56 yr. old SWM. No sex crimes. Age, gender, race unimportant. Write to: Scott Peters/D-03679, 4B-2A-208L, P.O. Box 1906, Tehachapi, CA 93581



I'M 33 YEARS OLD and been incarcerated for the past 14 1/2 years for crimes that I'm innocent of. What's equally unfortunate is that I've been in solitary confinement for the past 11 years, but thankfully I remain unbroken mentally and spiritually. I'm seeking camaraderie and non-judgmental down-to-earth individuals. Troy Hendrix #06A2056, Elmira Corr. Facility, P.O. Box 500, Elmira, NY 14902



THIS IS FOR ALL THOSE BABY GIRLS that would like to write this lonely vato. I'm not a boring person. I would like to meet somebody that doesn't play no games. I'm 34 years old and from Cali. I like to draw, work out and tatto artist. So I'm going to be here waiting for the special one. Gilberto Barajas #156583, P.O. Box 777, CSP, Canon City, CO 81215



CHRISTIAN SEEKING FEMALE pen pals/snail mail, musician/song writer/entrepreneur. Good conversations, hope to meet some new friends w/caring soul. Reginald E. Carmouche N54362, POB 7711, Centralia, IL 62801.



FREE FRIENDSHIP from a white male from Southern Calif. I'm an open-minded ole hippie who loves all, of all colors. Live music was my life. I last lived by the beach in Carlsbad with my two K-9 attack cats. Please write me. I promise to be a respectful pen pal whom will always write, if you write me. Mike :). Michael Green, P-51693, POB C-3-139, Chino, CA 91708



HEY YOU! My name's Nick, 35 yr, blk hair, almond eyes. I'm from a Greek background. Got life in prison for killing the dude that beat and raped my 13 yr. old sister. I'm looking for a few good friendships. I'm into punk, hardcore, metal, techno. I'm non-judgmental, down-to-earth and understanding. I'll answer all who write. Nick Seriganis #R11311, S.C.I., 5964 U.S. Hwy 90, Live Oak, FL 32060



A SEXY, SEDUCTIVE single, lookin 4 fun. Want girlfriend 4 L.T.R. Love sex, having fun, want help from Yahweh. Gifted psychic, 8 mediums. Mail me sexy photos of yo self, and phone numbers, I can call collect. Myspace.com/DemarRhome or write: Demar Rhome #838720-C2117, Monroe Corrections Complex, PO Box 7002, Monroe, WA 98272



I'M 5'11, BLACK HAIR, light brown eyes, light caramel skin tone. ISO nice woman that won't break my heart and believes in real love. A woman that wants a chance at something real. If that's you, then please write me. My info: Marcus Steel #562510, R.C.C., 27268 Hwy 21N, Angie, LA 70426



60 YEAR OLD WICCAN lover of Lovecraft and the macabre in general seeks pen-friend. Politically, I am, as Heinlein defined it, a "Rational Anarchist" mixed with the pragmatism of a slap to the face. Also enjoy sci-fi and the odd." Vernon Maulsby #AY-4429, Box 244, Graterford, PA 19426-0244