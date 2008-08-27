Introduction

Hello. I make all my zines (and crafts) under the name PonyBoy Press. I have been making zines since 1994. I moved to Portland Oregon in 2000 and really got into the zine community here. I helped organize the Portland Zine Symposium for 2002 and 2003 and also helped organize a number of other zine and fat activist events for many years.



Now, I am not doing as much organizing, but I do still make zines and crafts. You can find my shop and blog at www.ponyboypress.com.



I also recently started a blog for all the vintage ephemera and old found photos I collect. You can find that here: The Cedar Chest blog and Shop. Thanks for coming by!



