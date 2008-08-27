We Make Zines

Absolutely Zippo - anyone have contact info?
Zines about Winter
Best Glue for Pasting up a Zine?
Best Libraries to Donate Zines?
New Site Coming July 1st!

Hello Zine Lovers! As many of you know, last year we received notice that the financial side of maintaining a site on Ning simply is no longer doable. Since then, a small team of zine enthusiasts from the site has been working on a new cosy home…
Chris N replied to Krissy Ponyboy Press's discussion Call for Submissions Thread - all posts that are calls for submissions go here
"SYNAPSE Zine is a collection of counter-culture art and literature. We have already featured two successful issues and now we are working on issue #3. We just need some submissions! We want creations that evoke emotion. We publish…"
Jake Mahr replied to Krissy Ponyboy Press's discussion Call for Submissions Thread - all posts that are calls for submissions go here
"Hi! I have a queer, feminist art zine that is now entering its second volume! This means that we are now publishing in color, we are accepting submissions, and we have opened up an online distribution! GLAM! is a queer, feminist zine dedicated to…"
PonyBoy Press

Introduction

Hello. I make all my zines (and crafts) under the name PonyBoy Press. I have been making zines since 1994. I moved to Portland Oregon in 2000 and really got into the zine community here. I helped organize the Portland Zine Symposium for 2002 and 2003 and also helped organize a number of other zine and fat activist events for many years.

Now, I am not doing as much organizing, but I do still make zines and crafts. You can find my shop and blog at www.ponyboypress.com.

I also recently started a blog for all the vintage ephemera and old found photos I collect. You can find that here: The Cedar Chest blog and ShopThanks for coming by!

New Zines from Ponyboy Press!! Dumping Kerouac, Imaginary Life #9 and more

Pack of Zines Ready to go to a Library. Yours?

Make a New Year's Zine Resolution!

At 11:27am on September 9, 2016, Daniel de Culla said…

Thanks for You and Yrs.

Season's Greetings and Blessed be¡

At 11:36pm on February 27, 2016, fishspit said…

Hello . . . fishspit here. 

so this dude contacted me on here . . . he's a member . . . from ubiquestan (forgive my spelling . . . i'm an American goddamned it!)  and he wanted to exchange zines and music from his country for such from my country.  so I made tapes for him . . . and collected zines . . . and that took a lot of time but it wasn't so expensive . . . but it costed me 40 bucks to post it!

that was 4 months ago.

i'm pissed.  i'm a tough tomcat and i'd like to mess him up. but he's too far away to hit in the sniffer!!   i'd like to write something about him on his page on here . . .

but I ain't gonna say nothing until I hear what you have to say about it.

hey . . . man . . . I thank you soooo much for making this site available.  it's helped me tremendously.   I surfer from treatment resistant depression . . . if it wasn't for things like this I woulda put a slug in my noggin a long time ago.

so thanks.

fishspit out.

At 1:34am on August 11, 2015, fishspit said…

how come we ain't traded zines yet?

fishspit wants to know!

At 1:36pm on August 6, 2015, ZippityZinedra said…

Hi Krissy,

The profile settings for members only include options for male, female or don't display. There must be other options for those of us who don't fall into the male or female category other than to remain invisible. Can this be updated to include various gender identities? Thanks!

-Zippity Zinedra

At 8:46pm on July 12, 2015, Dave Roche said…

I'm crashing my friend/tourmate Jim Joyce's table. I'll be there for a while. See you soon!

