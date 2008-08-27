We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Kelsey Copeland
Share on Facebook Share

Kelsey Copeland's Friends

  • fishspit
  • missmuffcake

Kelsey Copeland's Groups

 

Kelsey Copeland's Page

Latest Activity

Kelsey Copeland updated their profile
yesterday
Kelsey Copeland commented on Elizabeth J. M. W.'s group Call For Submissions!
"Hi, folks! Please help this fancy violin and me make a zine that is happening because of my own personal angst!   Although some people have been interested, I haven't actually gotten anything so far, so I look forward to someone setting…"
Friday
Kelsey Copeland liked Cruoks's blog post Early Deth Vol. 1 (Looking to trade)
Friday
Kelsey Copeland liked fishspit's blog post hello you pack of wussy zine makers!
Friday
Kelsey Copeland liked Filka's blog post Suitcase Rummage - JUNE 6th -
Friday
Kelsey Copeland liked James N. Dawson's blog post CRIES FROM THE GULAG, Number Two, Mar., 2017
Tuesday
Kelsey Copeland liked Antiquated Future's blog post Antiquated Future End of Winter Distro Update
Tuesday

Profile Information

About Me Tho

My zine library consists of a whopping 4 happy friends: one about annoying bug sex from Quarter Press ("Bug Love", I believe), one from Gemma Flack about all the synthesizers this one dude ever had that I bought for my friend but haven't gotten to him yet (said friend also has synthesizers), and two issues of "Wiseblood" from ye olde Fishspit (#67 & #64).

I'm an editor and full staff of an art magazine (it's casual) and I am obsessed with art in general.

If you're interested in hearing about that art mag every once in a while, check out my Facebook or flip me a message and I'll get you on the email list for the "monthly" [usually less] newsletter. Oooorrr you could just tell me about your cool stuff that you want to share with other people and I can include it in the next newsletter. That would be cool too. My whole reason for starting this was to get involved back and forth with others doing cool art stuff.

http://facebook.com/thherim (specifically for the art magazine)

http://facebook.com/peripherada (everything I plan on doing always with zines and art and stuff)

I'm in college with a major in neuroscience and a minor in sculpture. That's really all I want in life. Oh, and to finish a zine eventually.

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!

Join We Make Zines

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service