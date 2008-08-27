a place for zinesters - writers and readers
678 members
44 members
47 members
148 members
CHECK OUT THE MAIN STORE
WE ALSO BRANCHED OUT TO ETSY
NEW ZINES!!
ANG PANGALAWANG PAGTATAPAT: THE SECOND CONFESSIONS
The second issue of the oneshot-turned-stand alone zine series, CONFESSIONS. The zine touches on topics like how I wrote the first zine and about my insecurities again, on growth of a person and how our current generation punishes us if we make mistakes, and finally delving into the nature of Philippine politics and the Filipino mindset.
first printing: 40 copies.
half-size
14 pages, black&white
staple-bound
1.50 CAD + shipping. trades open, please message me.
right on siomai!
my address is
fishspit
1304 175th Pl NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
thanks a lot!
hello siomai! i'd like to trade with you if you are willing. let me know . . . if so send your address and i'll post my zine up to you.
fishspit
yes! looking forward to it!
Charlene,
Was it finally cold enough for you to go ice fishing?