fishspit's Page

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
5 members
150 members
34 members
29 members
71 members
Posted on May 24, 2015 at 8:00pm 1 Comment 5 Likes
Rusty Razor is a new, split zine written by R.D. Hontiveros and Fishspit. The first 20 pages are done by R.D. . . . a one time "gang-banger" turned anarchist doing "life" in Folsom Prison. Currently he is in solitary (indefinitely) for taking the eye out of a prisoner that was bullying others. He's the…Continue
Posted on April 15, 2012 at 10:00pm 0 Comments 6 Likes
WISEBLOOD!
i've been putting out wiseblood since 1984 . . .
started as a punk zine and now it tells stories . . .
just write to get free issues . . .
i'm up to #60 . . .
don't care for computers . . . so this will be simple lookin' . . .
write me at:
fishspit
1304 175th pl. n.e.
bellevue, wa, 98008
thanks!
sending you a mega, pack, a good gift, for alwauys giving support .
thank you dearly ..
Sorry can't trade right now. Got a new zine in early progress, but it's not Clash/punk, gonna be one of those evil capitalist semi-art zines sold for money.
seagreenzines looks cool, checking it out now.
I've heard outtakes & stray tracks (& adore This Is England) + own the cd somewhere, but never dared listen to the whole of Cut The Crap (didn't wanna risk hearing something worse than Boogie With Your Children - Joe's offical first solo album is odd enough).
Na, I don't know nyx, or maybe I've forgotten faces. I'm not good with networking, when I really should be. Defs will check her out.
Any doctor I see basically reads "former addict, self harmer" and nothing else. Fuck me if I need some goddamn antibiotics and some would cream, they're going to tell me over and over again how its all in my head.
Thanks for the shout out, man! You rock.
Fishspit, thanks for the trade offer. I have jack to trade at the moment.
Life got real for a sec, but I'm gonna send you some cash after the first of the month. I know you don't ask for it, so that's exactly why I think it's important to pay you for your work. Keep it up!
Hey Fishspit. Did you get that thing I sent you??
Hey Fishspit, I got my copy of "Cute" today. When you said it would be delayed I was expecting a week or so. The envelope art was awesome. I cannot wait to sit down and read it. I'll get The 5 Cent News out to you and Serena.