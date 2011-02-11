We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Michael Novick
Share on Facebook Share
 

Michael Novick's Page

Latest Activity

Ludovico Ariosto commented on Michael Novick's blog post Fascism & How to Fight It
"great text. very thought provoking, thanks for the share"
51 minutes ago
Ludovico Ariosto liked Michael Novick's blog post Fascism & How to Fight It
52 minutes ago
Ludovico Ariosto liked Michael Novick's blog post Fascism & How to Fight It
52 minutes ago
Michael Novick posted a status
"Getting ready to publish Vol 29 Number 4, July-Aug 2017"
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Michael Novick posted a blog post

Fascism & How to Fight It

Fascism & How to Fight It (2017)PART’s Perspective: On Fascism and How to Fight It--Decolonization and Liberationby Michael Novick, Anti-Racist Action-Los Angeles/People Against Racist Terror (ARA-LA/PART)https://ara-la.tumblr.com/post/158486897375/fascism-how-to-fight-it-2017    Since Trump’s election, concern about fascism has become widespread. George Orwell’s 1984 became a bestseller…See More
2 hours ago
1 Comment
Michael Novick updated their profile
2 hours ago
Michael Novick posted a photo
Thumbnail

Defying the Tomb by Kevin "Rashid" Johnson

Information about the book by the New Afrikan Black Panther Party-Prison Chapter founder, artist and writer.
Feb 11, 2011
0 Comments
Michael Novick is now a member of We Make Zines
Nov 29, 2010
Welcome Them!

Profile Information

Turning the Tide: Journal of Anti-Racist Action, Research & Education

TTT is the longest running grassroots anti-racist zine, with no commercial, government, partisan or foundation subsidies. It has been published since 1988 and is now in its 29th year of publication. Currently an 8-page tabloid newsprint bimonthly, Turning The Tide goes free to over 1700 prisoners around the US and is also distributed via the TORCH antifa network in the US and Canada. PDFs of recent past issues are on-line at www.antiracist.org and print copies are available from Anti-Racist Action-Los Angeles/ People Against Racist Terror (ARA-LA/PART), PO Box 1055, Culver City CA 90232. Or call 323-636-7388, or email antiracistaction_la@yahoo.com.

 

The current issue, Volume 29 Number 3, May-June 2017, includes PART's Perspective on the First 100 Days of Resistance, info on Puerto Rican students fighting austerity and the release of Puerto Rican political prisoner Oscar Lopez Rivera, material from Redneck Revolt, the Black Riders on their Break the Lock prisoner program, Mumia Abu-Jamal's efforts to win a new trial and freedom in the wake of his successful struggle for Hep-C treatment, and much more.

Michael Novick's Photos

Loading…
  • Add Photos
  • View All

Michael Novick's Blog

Fascism & How to Fight It

Posted on June 24, 2017 at 9:26pm 1 Comment

Fascism & How to Fight It (2017)

PART’s Perspective: On Fascism and How to Fight It--Decolonization and Liberation

by Michael Novick, Anti-Racist Action-Los Angeles/People Against Racist Terror (ARA-LA/PART)

https://ara-la.tumblr.com/post/158486897375/fascism-how-to-fight-it-2017

    Since Trump’s election, concern about fascism has become widespread. George…

Continue

Comment Wall (1 comment)

You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!

Join We Make Zines

At 8:17am on February 11, 2011, Postmortem Remains said…
www.postmortemremains.com ....Interviews with Pariah Beat (VT), Burlap to Cashmere, The Last Stand (NY), Thank You Scientist (NJ), and Caring Babies (NH) ..... take a read if you get the chance ...
 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service