Melayne Seitoung's Page

Melayne Seitoung
Melayne Seitoung posted a status
"ZINE AWARD S*UCKS, a collaborative outsider art zine. Out now, 30 copies http://seitoung.fr/project-zas.html"
4 hours ago
Melayne Seitoung joined Giz's group
Thumbnail

French-writing zinesters

en français dans le texte
Nov 14, 2016
Melayne Seitoung joined Vincent Wilde's group
Thumbnail

Art Zines

Less words, more art.
Nov 14, 2016
Melayne Seitoung updated their profile
Nov 9, 2016
Melayne Seitoung is now a member of We Make Zines
Nov 9, 2016
Profile Information

I am a French zinester publishing fanzines since 1985. Most of my zines focused on popular music (rock, punk, electronic music), but a few were dedicated to French literature. I am now publishing artzines. 


List of fanzines I have published :

Maxi (1985, 1 issue), pop music
The Gossip (1989-1994, 7 issues), alternative music
Lively 'zine (1991, 2 issues), touching pop
Play It Wax (1991, 1 issue), electronic body music
L'Ancolie (1992, 1 issue), lo-fi indie pop
L'Infax (1994-1995, 5 issues), satirical news
Paludes (1996, 4 issues), literature
L'Index (1996, 1 issue), satirical news
Quality Street (2003-2004, 7 issues), zine review
Daedalus (2014-, 8 issues), alternative cultures
ZWMK (2015-, 3 issues), kidzine
Bricolage Radical (2016), essay zine on fanzines
So Rebel (2016), graphzine
Graffiti Porn (2016), artzine
Sismotrain (2016), artzine


Participation to

New Waves (1990-1991)
Trempo Mag (1991-1993)
Pulse (1992)
Kick Ass (2003-2004)

