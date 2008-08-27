MechanicalPencilGirl's Page

We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

MechanicalPencilGirl
MechanicalPencilGirl posted a discussion

Crime on a Dime [w/ Inflation] Looking for Submissions

Hello, I'm new here, no matter, I'm here for the purpose of seeking out submissions for a Zine I am working on. The focus is really seeing what people create, no censorship, and just getting different point of views. I've been inspired by several zines and publications in my possession so putting some energy into my own. Can direct questions here or my form. Illustration, Writing, Comix, Opinions, Rants, Quotes, Mail Art, Postcards, Etc Etc Etc. Format is going to be A book distributed in a…See More
12 hours ago
0 Comments
MechanicalPencilGirl is now a member of We Make Zines
21 hours ago
