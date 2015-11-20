Kris Hartley's Page

We Make Zines

Kris Hartley
  • Female
  • Joplin, MO
  • United States
Zine Input!
Okay, fellow zinesters. I need your input so I can improve my zine.If you would take just a moment to answer a few questions, you'll have a chance to win a free copy of the Time-Travel Issue! Just so…Continue

Tags: questionnaire, kzine, questions, input, feedback

Started this discussion. Last reply by Serena R Pruess Feb 17.

Joplin, Missouri/Pittsburg, Kansas area zinesters?
I would love to join/start a zine group in my area, but I have NO clue if one exists or if anyone is into them in this area.  I'm sure there are people, but I don't know of anyone!  Any leads would…Continue

Tags: KS, Pittsburg, MO, Joplin

Started this discussion. Last reply by Kris Hartley May 30, 2015.

 

Kris Hartley updated their profile
Thursday
Jennifer Nichole Wells commented on Kris Hartley's blog post The Time-Travel Issue
"Totally forgot about this! Did you end up using my work? I'm going to have to buy an issue."
May 25
Jennifer Nichole Wells liked Kris Hartley's blog post The Time-Travel Issue
May 25
Kris Hartley replied to Krissy Ponyboy Press's discussion Call for Submissions Thread - all posts that are calls for submissions go here
"Copied from my zine's Facebook page: Happy Thursday! It's been a hectic couple of weeks. I'm still taking submissions for "A Late-Night Shower," and I'm also taking submissions for another issue, which has yet to be…"
Apr 4
Serena R Pruess replied to Kris Hartley's discussion Zine Input!
"I always like random little comics in the zines I read. My favorite zines are art based. Unique cover art always gets me too!"
Feb 17
Nyx replied to Kris Hartley's discussion Zine Input!
"My pleasure. :)"
Feb 15
Kris Hartley replied to Kris Hartley's discussion Zine Input!
"#3 is definitely true! Pandering is a pet peeve of mine, and it definitely won't have any place in my zine. Thank you so much for your reply!"
Feb 15
Kris Hartley replied to Kris Hartley's discussion Zine Input!
"Thanks for your reply!  :D  And I definitely won't shortchange my design! I appreciate your input!"
Feb 15
Nyx replied to Kris Hartley's discussion Zine Input!
"I know this is an old post, but I am interested to see answers to questions as well if people post them here. 1) I read a wide variety because I review zines, but I tend to gravitate toward perzines/other themes that still feature personal…"
Feb 15
Kris Hartley commented on Elizabeth J. M. W.'s group Call For Submissions!
"Hey, everyone! The next issue of KZine will be called "A Late-Night Shower." I'm starting a new volume of the zine that will still be like the original KZine, just with more features and fun stuff! Let's see what you've…"
Jan 24
Krissy Ponyboy Press replied to Kris Hartley's discussion Zine Input!
"1. My friends zines / How to zines 2. That depends on the zine. 3. I like personal stories about everyday or unique things. Stories of things people are obsessed with - as long as it's not super common and overdone. 4. I'm interested in…"
Nov 20, 2015
Kris Hartley posted a discussion

Zine Input!

Okay, fellow zinesters. I need your input so I can improve my zine.If you would take just a moment to answer a few questions, you'll have a chance to win a free copy of the Time-Travel Issue! Just so long as I get five or more responses, I'll draw a random name to win a free copy of the Time-Travel Issue. Everyone will get a free KZine mini as a token of my appreciation for helping me out!QUESTIONS:1) What kinds of zines do your read the most/are your favorites?2) What would you like to see in…See More
Nov 20, 2015
Kris Hartley replied to Andrew Culture's discussion New Issue Announcement thread!
"The Time-Travel Issue! The eighth and latest issue of KZine. This issue features pieces relating to the ever-curious topic of traveling through time, including a questionnaire with lots of awesomely different perspectives! You'll love it.All…"
Nov 20, 2015
Kris Hartley commented on Elizabeth J. M. W.'s group Call For Submissions!
"The next issue of my zine, KZine, will be about equalism. Gender equalism, racial equalism, religious equalism, what-have-you. If you have stories, poems, artwork, photos, anything having to do with equalism and would like to have them included in…"
Nov 13, 2015
Krissy Ponyboy Press liked Kris Hartley's blog post The Time-Travel Issue
Oct 12, 2015
Kris Hartley posted a blog post

The Time-Travel Issue

The Time-Travel Issue of KZine is FINISHED and ready for your eyeballs! Just in time for the arrival of Marty McFly and Doc from the past on October 21, 2015!It will be up on Etsy very soon. If you can't wait that long, message me, and I'll make sure that one will be on its way to you right away! Whew! #zines #timetravel-Kriswww.facebook.com/kzine4…See More
Oct 12, 2015
My Very First Zine

KZine; Vol. 1, Issue 1; The Blue Issue

The Time-Travel Issue

Posted on October 12, 2015 at 9:00am 1 Comment

The Time-Travel Issue of KZine is FINISHED and ready for your eyeballs! Just in time for the arrival of Marty McFly and Doc from the past on October 21, 2015!

It will be up on Etsy very soon. If you can't wait that long, message me, and I'll make sure that one will be on its way to you right away! Whew! #zines…

Print copies of KZine are ready to go!

Posted on August 13, 2012 at 1:44pm 0 Comments

Hey, new zine friends!  I got just a handful of my very first zine printed this weekend.  If you'd like to check it out, click the following link:

KZine; Volume 1, Issue 1; The Blue Issue

I am definitely open to constructive suggestions, comments, and critique!

Thanks,

Kris

My very first zine endeavor

Posted on August 7, 2012 at 9:46am 0 Comments

Hey, everyone.  I'm brand new at this zine thing, and I'm quite excited about it all.  If you have a moment, please check out my zine venture, KZine, by clicking the link below.  Each issue is going to be a collection of artwork by several artists.  The first issue is a showcase of my artwork, just to give my audience a feel for what future issues will be like.  Any and all constructive critique is definitely welcome and much appreciated!

-Kris…

At 2:51pm on August 2, 2015, Krissy Ponyboy Press said…

Your call for submissions said you are doing another time travel issue. Where is the first one?

At 4:10pm on May 3, 2015, Kari Tervo said…

Thanks, Kris, I'm glad you liked Shards 13! Looking forward to receiving K-Zine, The Rain Issue!

At 2:16pm on November 16, 2012, snout said…

Hey! We recently started a zine club in Springfield, MO. If you're ever interested in meeting up let me know.

At 1:30am on November 5, 2012, Lubomyr Tymkiv said…

We invite you to take part in the First International Exhibition "ZINESHOW" in Ukraine. Participation is free. Any technique. No return. Deadline: 15/04/2013. Exhibition on the blog http://zineshow.blogspot.com All works will be exhibited also in the gallery "Tymutopiyapres" http://tymutopiyapres.blogspot.com is not a commercial gallery. Desired summary of your zine or about you or your creative work (this is necessary for further elucidation of the project and possible documentation). Zines for the exhibition please send air mail: "Zineshow" A/C 9875, Sadivnycha 19/1, 79038, Lviv, Ukraine. mailposht[.]gmail[.]com

At 7:05am on October 11, 2012, Jon Foster said…

Thanks so much for your zine, got it in the mail today. Going to read through it today.

At 9:24am on September 28, 2012, Jon Foster said…

I would love to trade with you. My address is on my page. Send me you address whenever you get the chance and I'll send something out to you.

At 3:06pm on August 16, 2012, LizW said…

Psst! Wanna do a swap :)

At 8:15pm on August 15, 2012, Ken Bausert said…

Hey, Kris. My Chronicles are available for $2 ($3 out of the US) payable in well-concealed cash or PayPal. I have a limited number of some back issues available as well. I also enjoy trading for other perzines or travel zines or what-have-you? If you're interested, my address is 2140 Erma Drive, East Meadow, NY  11554 (USA). I see you have a zine that sounds interesting but don't know if you'd be willing to trade that for mine... let me know.

 
 
 

