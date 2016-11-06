We Make Zines

Jenna Appleseed
  • Female
  • South West
  • United Kingdom
Jenna Appleseed's Page

me & my zine(s?)

Long time, no zines. May have picked the wrong time to get back involved with wemakezines if it's closing down in a month :-( (eta: site seems to be staying open for now, & a future new home planned) 
My Joe Strummer/Clash/punk(ish) zine is currently on hiatus (*sorry, not currently available for sale or trade*). 

Starting to work on a Dennis Wilson/Beach Boys fanzine. Anyone interested in contributing or have any questions/suggestions, message me here or comment via tumblr or facebook or email dwfanzine at gmail dot com .


I'll work out a proper call for submissions later, but am looking for artwork, photos, essays/reviews anything really, as long as it's Dennis focused. (Provisionally pdf version and b/w print editions, then maybe a colour print edition if I have enough money & enough people are interested. Contributors'll get copies & it'll be sold for charity. eta: probably homelessness related.) 

Zine has a tumblr & facebook page & *it's now on twitter*.
Thoughts Of You - a Dennis Wilson fanzine:
 denniswilsonzine on tumblr

facebook page (@dwfanzine)

Twitter (@dwfanzine)

***********************************************************************************

about me: high-functioning-autistic/Aspergers (re-diagnosed), geek (sci-fi and music), obsessive, confused and have shit self-esteem. (yay me!)

I want to meet other zinesters, read more zines and get inspiration, contributors and be inspired/encouraged to actually write it instead of just thinking about it/being afraid to.

(the whole communication problem side of HFA really fucks with writing how I feel)

Updated 7 March 2017

Jenna Appleseed posted a status
"Signing up to the new site http://wemakezines.com/members/jennaappleseed/"
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Jenna Appleseed posted a status
"Got an indie/psych artist on board, yay!"
Apr 19
0 Comments
Jenna Appleseed commented on Charlotte Sometimes's group Music Zines
"Looking for contributions/submissions of anything (art/comics/writing/whatever) about/inspired by Dennis Wilson (solo/Beach Boys) for a charity fanzine. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwfanzine/ Tumblr:…"
Apr 19
Jenna Appleseed joined Charlotte Sometimes's group
Music Zines

This group is for everyone who loves music and who reads and/or writes zines about music!See More
Apr 19
55 Comments
Jenna Appleseed replied to Laura Lane's discussion Zinesters on Tumblr?
"Here's mine, mostly zine updates, + views/reblogs on the zine subject. https://denniswilsonzine.tumblr.com/ Not mine but a couple of cool/awesome tumblrs for calls for submissions / zine promotion…"
Apr 19
Kathryn Baerman liked Jenna Appleseed's blog post Zine idea of the day (playmobil figure pics as illustrations)
Mar 10
Jenna Appleseed posted a blog post

Zine idea of the day (playmobil figure pics as illustrations)

Buying this playmobil figure off ebay (or it's sandier hair, shorts & flip flops variation) + some accessories and taking some photos as zine illustration (they do a drum kit & piano!)  (photo found on ebay) -Playmobil photo stories/zine pics inspired by totally ripped of from seeing this pic by hawaiiskjorta on instagram + back of my mind memories of the people who did/do the action figure comics in pro/semi-pro…See More
Mar 7
0 Comments
Jenna Appleseed posted a status
"Got my first reblogs & first hatemail over on tumblr so yay!"
Mar 7
0 Comments
Jenna Appleseed updated their profile
Mar 7
Jenna Appleseed commented on Tom Hendricks's blog post Censored Art News (see entry for how media has blocked zines.
"Teal Triggs - Fanzines: corporate art book about & reproducing zines - controversial right here due to publishing people's zine extracts  (& using old names/details etc) without permission, (was that really 7 years ago)…"
Mar 7
Jenna Appleseed commented on Tom Hendricks's blog post Censored Art News (see entry for how media has blocked zines.
"NPR's shop says right there on its masthead "Where every purchase supports NPR programming", you're making it sound like they're hiding the fact that they're making money off any purchases of music.Also re independent…"
Mar 7
Jenna Appleseed posted a blog post

Made a call for submissions / zine flyer graphic ad thing

steal/share/repost/whatever, just don't spam & don't send me spam, thanks.Also posted the below on zinesubmissions over on tumblr…See More
Nov 6, 2016
0 Comments
Jenna Appleseed posted a photo
MADE A ZINE FLYER/CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS THING

steal/share/repost/whatever, just don't spam & don't send me spam, thanks.
Nov 6, 2016
0 Comments
Jenna Appleseed replied to Krissy Ponyboy Press's discussion Call for Submissions Thread - all posts that are calls for submissions go here
"(reposting with correct email address) More info on my page http://wemakezines.ning.com/profile/JennaAppleseed + tumblr & facebook"
Nov 6, 2016
Jenna Appleseed posted a status
"arrgh, dupicate posts, wmz kept giving me an error message, so it looked like it hadn't posted"
Oct 31, 2016
0 Comments
Jenna Appleseed posted a blog post

Thoughts Of You - A Dennis Wilson fanzine. Provisional call for submissions

(crossposted from facebook/tumblr & elsewhere) Needs tweaking a bit more,  will prob revise the submissions note/format section. Orig written for a non-fan, literary maga/zine /writers resources type audience, so it's a bit formal.     Thoughts Of You zine - call for submissions. Ongoing/no deadline. Theme: anything inspired by the life, death and songs/music of Dennis Wilson, and/or his inspiration/contributions/role in The Beach Boys.Looking for poems, fiction, humour,…See More
Oct 31, 2016
0 Comments

At 10:16pm on September 2, 2016, fishspit said…

p.s. check nyx's zine site seagreenzines!  it's a great place to find new zines . . . and send her yours for her to review!

At 10:14pm on September 2, 2016, fishspit said…

hey jenna . . . i got a zine i'd love to send you . . . and i'd love it to get your joe strummer zine . . . do you got a tape player . . . 'cause i got a lot of punk records and i love making tapes.  rockabilly, hank williams sr. and jesse james forever!

here's my new zine:

At 4:15am on April 15, 2016, fishspit said…

hey jenna . . . fishspit here . . .

i'm listening to "cut the crap"  as we speak.

what you think of that record?

it's a strange one.

what you think if B.A.D.

you ever wanna trade let me know . . .

also . . . I'll tell you about when I saw the clash open for the who . . . I think that was about 1983 . . . god what a fiasco!

you take care!

fishspit out.

At 3:52am on January 5, 2013, Lubomyr Tymkiv said…

We invite you to take part in the First International Exhibition "ZINESHOW" in Ukraine. Participation is free. Any technique. Any theme and format. No return. Deadline: 15/04/2013. Exhibition on the blog http://zineshow.blogspot.com All works will be exhibited also in the gallery "tymutopiyapres" http://tymutopiyapres.blogspot.com is not a commercial gallery. Welcomed but not "necessarily" summary of your zine or about you or your creative work (this is necessary for further elucidation of the project and possible documentation). Zines for the exhibition please send air mail: "Zineshow" A/C 9875, Sadivnycha 19/1, 79038, Lviv, Ukraine.

At 2:04am on August 2, 2011, Angry Violist said…
I've always wanted someone to say to me "wanna do a trade for my Clash zine" - so YES! Yes, please! I will DM my address.
At 2:32pm on July 31, 2011, Rochelle M. said…

Sure, I'd love to send over a copy of my zine. It's always cool (?) to meet someone else who's been through the things I've experienced. Do you live in the UK? Don't worry, I can still cover shipping. Just email me your address at enigmaorigami@yahoo.com and I'll get it over to you!

 

Thanks.- rochelle

At 12:29pm on March 16, 2011, Bandril said…
Sorry, was an accident, stupid online tool emailed everyone in my address book. My sincere apologies. Sorry, it isn't spam... there is no files shared.
At 5:57am on March 7, 2011, Keith L. said…
Love the 'zine!  Read it in one sitting!
At 11:29am on February 26, 2011, Keith L. said…
Hey, I got the Ebid thing working.  I bought one!  Can't wait to read it!
At 6:53pm on February 25, 2011, Keith L. said…
I guess we have to trade.  I can't work out the Ebid thing.  I'm sending you a message.  Thanks!

View All Comments

 
 
 

