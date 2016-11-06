Jenna Appleseed's Page

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
126 members
693 members
42 members
151 members
70 members
Long time, no zines. May have picked the wrong time to get back involved with wemakezines if it's closing down in a month :-( (eta: site seems to be staying open for now, & a future new home planned)
My Joe Strummer/Clash/punk(ish) zine is currently on hiatus (*sorry, not currently available for sale or trade*).
Starting to work on a Dennis Wilson/Beach Boys fanzine. Anyone interested in contributing or have any questions/suggestions, message me here or comment via tumblr or facebook or email dwfanzine at gmail dot com .
I'll work out a proper call for submissions later, but am looking for artwork, photos, essays/reviews anything really, as long as it's Dennis focused. (Provisionally pdf version and b/w print editions, then maybe a colour print edition if I have enough money & enough people are interested. Contributors'll get copies & it'll be sold for charity. eta: probably homelessness related.)
Zine has a tumblr & facebook page & *it's now on twitter*.
Thoughts Of You - a Dennis Wilson fanzine:
denniswilsonzine on tumblr
facebook page (@dwfanzine)
Twitter (@dwfanzine)
***********************************************************************************
about me: high-functioning-autistic/Aspergers (re-diagnosed), geek (sci-fi and music), obsessive, confused and have shit self-esteem. (yay me!)
I want to meet other zinesters, read more zines and get inspiration, contributors and be inspired/encouraged to actually write it instead of just thinking about it/being afraid to.
(the whole communication problem side of HFA really fucks with writing how I feel)
Updated 7 March 2017
Posted on March 7, 2017 at 5:11pm 0 Comments 1 Like
Buying this playmobil figure off ebay (or it's sandier hair, shorts & flip flops variation) + some accessories and taking some photos as zine illustration (they do a drum kit & piano!)
(photo found on ebay)
-Playmobil photo stories/zine pics inspired by totally ripped of from seeing this pic by hawaiiskjorta on…
Posted on November 6, 2016 at 9:14pm 0 Comments 0 Likes
steal/share/repost/whatever, just don't spam & don't send me spam, thanks.
Also posted the below on zinesubmissions over on tumblr…
Posted on October 31, 2016 at 12:44am 0 Comments 0 Likes
(crossposted from facebook/tumblr & elsewhere)
Needs tweaking a bit more, will prob revise the submissions note/format section. Orig written for a non-fan, literary maga/zine /writers resources type audience, so it's a bit formal.
Thoughts Of You zine - call for submissions. Ongoing/no deadline.
Posted on September 2, 2016 at 9:30pm 0 Comments 1 Like
This used to be my about me post here:
NB: Joe Strummer/Clash/punk(ish) zine currently on hiatus/not on sale or available for trade.
*Hopelessly Romantic Issue 2 - Farewell Hammersmith Palais available now.*…Continue
p.s. check nyx's zine site seagreenzines! it's a great place to find new zines . . . and send her yours for her to review!
hey jenna . . . fishspit here . . .
i'm listening to "cut the crap" as we speak.
what you think of that record?
it's a strange one.
what you think if B.A.D.
you ever wanna trade let me know . . .
also . . . I'll tell you about when I saw the clash open for the who . . . I think that was about 1983 . . . god what a fiasco!
you take care!
fishspit out.
We invite you to take part in the First International Exhibition "ZINESHOW" in Ukraine. Participation is free. Any technique. Any theme and format. No return. Deadline: 15/04/2013. Exhibition on the blog http://zineshow.blogspot.com All works will be exhibited also in the gallery "tymutopiyapres" http://tymutopiyapres.blogspot.com is not a commercial gallery. Welcomed but not "necessarily" summary of your zine or about you or your creative work (this is necessary for further elucidation of the project and possible documentation). Zines for the exhibition please send air mail: "Zineshow" A/C 9875, Sadivnycha 19/1, 79038, Lviv, Ukraine.
Sure, I'd love to send over a copy of my zine. It's always cool (?) to meet someone else who's been through the things I've experienced. Do you live in the UK? Don't worry, I can still cover shipping. Just email me your address at enigmaorigami@yahoo.com and I'll get it over to you!
Thanks.- rochelle