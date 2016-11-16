Jen Yockney's Page

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
56 members
7 members
308 members
369 members
314 members
My main zine that I do is BCN, which is at www.bicommunitynews.co.uk and I took over making it happen from the previous ed. on something like issue 32 -- it's now on issue 127 which says something scary about how many words on bisexuality I've written or wheedled out of other people now!
Sometimes I do another zine called quELECTIONeerING about lgbt issues and political debate and what does and doesn't seem to "cut it" as issues worthy of the party political world's consideration.
I have another one bubbling under but I get way too distracted for even one tenth of my zine ideas to come to fruition.
Posted on August 17, 2011 at 10:13am 0 Comments 0 Likes
I've written so many things for (mostly) bi small press / ziney things in the last fifteen years.
I think I should maybe do a compilation zine of the best bits. If there are any best bits (feel the fear of looking back over your own old work!)
We invite you to take part in the First International Exhibition "ZINESHOW" in Ukraine. Participation is free. Any technique. Any theme and format. No return. Deadline: 15/04/2013. Exhibition on the blog http://zineshow.blogspot.com All works will be exhibited also in the gallery "tymutopiyapres" http://tymutopiyapres.blogspot.com is not a commercial gallery. Welcomed but not "necessarily" summary of your zine or about you or your creative work (this is necessary for further elucidation of the project and possible documentation). Zines for the exhibition please send air mail: "Zineshow" A/C 9875, Sadivnycha 19/1, 79038, Lviv, Ukraine. mailposht[.]gmail[.]com