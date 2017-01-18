fishpitbuttons

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Comment
Right??!!! - That was the most fun I've had designing buttons for a trade in a long time!
I sent those along to fishspit to spread about liberally; hit him up. He's a prolific guy, if you've read all of his zines, he probably has a new one already that ships with a button.
I'm still reading through the bundle I traded him for those buttons, but will likely hit him up for another trade in the future (if he's out, yet). I'm always up for more trades --- buttons or designs for zines!
How do I get my very own Wiseblood button?
You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!
Join We Make Zines