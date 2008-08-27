Zine Bombers

We Make Zines

zine bombing!

Beyond free zines: free zines for ALL!

Zine bombing refers to the act of leaving your zine behind anywhere for anyone to find. You can zine bomb with intent (for example, wedge an issue of your feminist zine into an issue of Cosmo) or just leave 'em where-ever (in a coffee shop, the pocket of a shirt in a store, the back of a toilet in a public restroom, a windowsill somewhere....you get it). 

Post here where and how you've left ("bombed") a zine, or when you've found a zine bomb! 

Comment by self propelled zines on September 27, 2016 at 8:48am

حاوِية  zine bombing #1

Comment by self propelled zines on September 27, 2016 at 8:47am

حاوِية  zine bombing #1

Comment by fishspit on February 1, 2016 at 11:32pm

hi fishspit here!  i volunteer at a crisis clinic for people trying to get off the street. 

i bomb the clinic.  the people love to have the reading material as it's pretty sterile in there.  not much to do. 

wiseblood is always free!  1304 175th Pl. NE, Bellevue, WA 98008

Comment by Bodie Hartley on January 21, 2016 at 5:38pm

Do you think its something that has to be done anonymously? Call me lame but I really like people knowing that I made the zines I do... Have you all had anyone respond badly to you 'bombing'?

Comment by Ed Tillman on October 20, 2015 at 5:46pm

I've been leaving "Manifesto" in those pop-up tiny libraries you see around. There are several in the Grand Park in downtown LA. I have no idea if they are really DIY or they are "regulated" by someone.

Comment by small fish on July 15, 2014 at 5:37pm

AvantAfro: that is brilliant!

Comment by AvantAfro on July 15, 2014 at 12:26am

i love sneaking them into libraries and recently i started SHOP dropping , tis like shopp lifting yet i give to the book shop, i make simple oneshot zines and slide them into the most unsuspecting novels, and all kinds of weird books, where the buyer surely would not expect it  ---love this activity.

Comment by Cheering and Waving Press on June 11, 2014 at 3:02pm

this past weekend i had a great time going from Ohio to Scranton, PA. I left zines at gas stations at the pumps where they usually have info on credit cards, in the small gas station bathrooms on top of the paper towl dispenser, on bulletin boards and in magazine racks at random gas stations through out the trip (: it was really fun to leave zines in a state i'm not from. Hope one lucky random person ends up with a smile 

Comment by Aspire on May 6, 2014 at 1:22am
Just littered a few abandoned Sydney building with zine and sticker packs, so fun
Comment by Zineiac on May 1, 2014 at 6:50pm

Bomb Zines, Not Country's!

Thanks Eggplant for the invite...

 

