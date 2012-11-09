We Make Zines

what is your zine bombing location?

Where have you/do you plan to zine bomb? country, city, etc

 

Permalink Reply by Eddie Russell Zine on November 9, 2012 at 11:52pm

Sometimes Ill put my zine next to a good book at the library. Geo-cash's are also a great place. Or inside a copy of the LA times!

Permalink Reply by flowerfuck 5 hours ago

Inside geo-caches is a great idea!

Permalink Reply by flowerfuck 5 hours ago

My uni has a few little spots scattered around where they leave piles of flyers for events and concerts, I usually stick a few there. They stand out because they're surrounded by glossy, colourful flyers so they're usually always gone by the time I pass by again :)

