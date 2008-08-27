UK & Ireland Zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
For zinesters in the UK and Ireland
Location: The rainy part of Northern Europe
Members: 284
Latest Activity: 6 hours ago
Started by Emil Maud Nov 23, 2016.
Started by Jade Hutchinson May 29, 2016.
Started by Happy Toast Zine. Last reply by Nina W Mar 30, 2016.
Comment
Looking for submissions to my new zine project: https://deadadclub.tumblr.com/
I now have issue two of my zine, Lunchtime For The Wild Youth out. Its all about going to gigs in the 80s. Trades would be lovely! russellsmusicreviews@gmail.com
Or you can buy it here - https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/502597924/lunchtime-for-the-wild-yo...
It is OUT NOW! Vermilingua issue number 1 is now available to purchase at anteaterart.bigcartel.com. Only 30 copies are available so make sure you snap one up. Only £3 + p&p.
Hello, I am a newbie in zine making and as based in the UK will use this channel to learn more about events around London. Happy to chat and share.
Heya folks, did a bunch of new stuff recently; a new zine, new comp tape, and a new tote bag. Always open to trades or you can pick stuff up from here:
http://thescreever.tictail.com/
Cheers! :)
xox
24 page 1/4 sized perzine on green paper
This one is about the experience of growing up holidaying in a caravan at French campsites. A typical holiday for British people, but probably weird and exotic for those from further away. Available for £2 from my shop (includes UK postage- international extra)
I have two new zines available this month. This is a mini zine I made for the 24 hour zine project, which runs every July. You have to write and layout 24 pages within 24 hours. No pre-preparation is allowed. It's a fun challenge. Available from my shop for £1 (including UK postage).
24 page 1/6 sized mini perzine on yellow paper
Check out our new directory of zines in the UK and Ireland!- original post at www.aas.org.uk/ukzines
Open the spreadsheet, and you can filter and search each column to find the type of zines and the topics you're interested in. If you're not familiar with searching spreadsheets, hit ctrl/apple + f to search, and click on the small arrows at the top of each column to filter. Visitors can't edit the spreadsheet, only admins.
Fill out this form for each issue, and it will automatically appear on the spreadsheet. If you notice a problem with the listings, please email info@aas.org.uk
You need to be a member of UK & Ireland Zinesters to add comments!