Teenage Zinesters!

Ok the definition of this group: don't judge anyone it is for anyone who considers themselves teenagers at heart or if you are so whatever have fun
I enjoy Yrs.
Blessed Be¡
So how are you Zinesters doing?
Check the latest issue of 13, a youth run comp zine open for submissions!
http://issuu.com/13zine/docs/full_zine_issuu
Girl Love #3 is looking for submissions!
Deadline: 1st November
Email: girllovezine@hotmail.com
Our previous 2 issues can be found on Issuu: http://issuu.com/girllove.
Please feel free to ask us questions about anything you're unsure of. When you submit, let us know what name you would like to be credited with and any links to your blogs/other work that you'd like us to include.
Thanks, GL xx
my zine, worm brain #0, is available for trade! (or for free)
it's a mini zine, 8 pages long, and black and white.
i'm also accepting submissions for future issues of the zine. submissions can be abt anything, but the zine centers around mental health, personal thoughts, sexuality, and school. if you have something to say or art to share i'd love to have it here!
if you're interested in a copy or interested in submitting for future issues, then you can contact me on wemakezines, my tumblr, or email me at nimmocafe@gmail.com
thank you! :#)
Hey everyone! It would mean a lot if you checked out my zine, indefinite. Let me know what you think!
Click here: Girl Love #1 to see the first issue of Girl Love, a new zine with a loose focus on how girls can support each other and tackling internalised sexism.
In this issue: art, articles, playlist, zine reviews, fiction, call for submissions (#2), etc
This zine will always be online, free for anyone to print and distribute (not for personal profit) and we hope to get some paper copies printed around Easter, which will be sold for printing + postage costs.
Hope you enjoy, would love to get feedback!
Hello! I am here to offer you guys a peak at my newest zine! :) It's called What To Do On A Cold Winter's Day! It's 14 pages and it is my first quarter fold sized zine. It's $1.50 or I suppose I'll take trades. I've only traded once, haha. So I'm not that sure on how it works. ^-^ Anyway, here's where to buy it if you want! https://www.etsy.com/listing/215116578/what-to-do-on-a-cold-winters...
