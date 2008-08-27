We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

queer punk zinsters

Information

queer punk zinsters

I know there is a queer zinester group, but I think queer punk zines & queer punk zinsters need their own group

Website: http://www.nowhere2befound.webs.com/
Location: Middletown NY
Members: 94
Latest Activity: 7 hours ago

Discussion Forum

survey about body norms and resistance

Hi, I’m a feminist zinester from Belgium and I’m also doing some DIY research into zines.At the moment I’m writing an article on zines about body norms and resistance. To get a variety of voices in…Continue

Started by Echo Nina Oct 25, 2016.

Gay punks dealing with mental illness

Working on a fanzine & also started a facebook group. For us to share our experiences, education & support. m.facebook.com/gaypunksmentalhealth

Started by jeff flaster Aug 11, 2016.

call for submissions - hoax #9, feminisms and VULNERABILITIES

we are immensely excited to announce that the topic for hoax #9 will be feminisms and VULNERABILITIES, and we are eager for feminists of all backgrounds and genders to submit! potential ideas for…Continue

Tags: call, for, submissions, compilation, queer

Started by Sari of Hoax Mar 4, 2013.

Just a Bit Radical--call for submissions!

Call for Submissions — Just a Bit Radical Magazine:Are you a member of the punk, GLBTQ spectrum, or a straight ally? Are you tattooed, pierced, modded, or do you listen to your music too loud? Have…Continue

Tags: bit, a, just, radical, lesbian

Started by Kiran/Catherine Oliver Feb 21, 2012.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of queer punk zinsters to add comments!

Comment by Echo Nina on October 25, 2016 at 2:03am

Hi, I’m a feminist zinester from Belgium and I’m also doing some DIY research into zines.

At the moment I’m writing an article on zines about body norms and resistance. To get a variety of voices in my article, I’m looking for zinesters to participate in a survey. If you make zines which address issues such as abortion, age(ing), body image and beauty standards, disability/ableism, gender/sexism, illness, LGBTQIA/phobia, menstruation, mental health, pregnancy/parenting, race/racism, sexuality, (sexual) violence, and other body-related identities/oppressions/issues or intersections of these, please get in touch!

The article will be published online on the website of Sophia, a support network for gender studies in Belgium. Last year, Sophia organised a conference called Unruly Bodies which invited researchers, activists, and artists to present their work on body norms and resistance in lectures, performances, exhibitions, and workshops. Soon, articles by those participants about their presentations will be published on their website. At the conference I set up a temporary zine library and zine workshop and this inspired me to find out more about zines talking about body-related issues.

I’m especially interested in ways zines can assist in resistance against body norms and oppression. If you would like to share your views, you can let me know and send me your answers to the following questions:

Survey:

  • Your name, pen name or pseudonym?
  • Your preferred pronoun, age, country of residence/origin?
  • Name of your zine(s)?
  • How many zines have you made and how long have you been making zines? How did you first discover zines?
  • Why do you make zines?
  • How would you describe the zine(s) you make? Which themes/subjects do your address in your zine(s)?
  • How do you address body-related issues/identities/oppressions in your zine(s)?
  • What do you hope to achieve by making your zine(s) and writing about these issues?
  • Does the distribution, community, and readership of zines have an impact on your content?
  • Can zines be political or activist? If yes, in which way? If no, why not? Do you use your zines as a form of activism or political tool?
  • What are the advantages of zines for you as a political tool and what are their limitations?
  • Do you use digital/online media such as blogs, youtube, social media…? Can you compare how you use them to how you use zines?
  • What is your experience with reading zines which talk about body norms and resistance? Have they impacted or influenced you?
  • Would you like to add anything?

I would be very grateful if you decide to participate in the questionnaire, and if you prefer, you don’t have to answer all of the questions. By answering the questions, I will assume you’re giving me permission to quote you for my article (unless you ask me not to). Please tell me if you prefer to be quoted anonymously. In case I would like to ask some additional questions or clarification of your answers, I will contact you again.

You can send your answers to: flapper_grrrl(at)yahoo.co.uk. Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. [I’ve been having some problems with yahoo, if it doesn’t work to send mails to my yahoo address, you can mail to: ninanijsten(at)gmail.com]

Thanks a lot for your participation!

More info about my own zines on my zine blog

Comment by Sari of Hoax on June 26, 2016 at 2:46pm

Hoax is a US annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space to share our own truths. Issue #12: Feminisms and Healing is now up for preorders! This 80-page zine features over two dozen amazing contributors & covers topics like PTSD, self-care, Body Focused Repetitive Disorder, grief, mental illness, self-harm, AA, racism, and asexuality.

GET IT HERE!

Comment by Sari of Hoax on November 19, 2015 at 4:35pm

HOAX 11: FEMINISMS AND STRATEGY IS TAKING PRE-ORDERS HERE

+ What is Hoax? Hoax is a US annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space for us to voice our own truths. All contributors are paid for their accepted work and do not have to identify with a certain gender and/or as feminists to submit work.

+ What are the specifics of this issue? We are selling pre-sales to fundraise for stipends to give to our amazing contributors! The issue includes 18 essays, poetry, and an interview with the Executive Director of the Queer Detainee Empowerment Project (QDEP). 1/2 size, 80 full pages, B&W print, and US$3.50. E-mail us at hoaxzine (at) gmail (dot) com with any questions or requests for special orders! <3 <3 <3

Comment by Sari of Hoax on July 6, 2015 at 1:44am

Hoax is a US bi-annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space to analyze the feminisms of our everyday lives. People of all lived experiences are encouraged to submit! Contributors do not have to identify with a particular gender and/or as feminists in order to submit work to Hoax. Please check out our full call for submissions at our blog, our mission statement + shared goals, and our Facebook event! Working deadline is July 30th, 2015!

Comment by Charlotte Sometimes on April 3, 2015 at 9:11am

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS!

I'm looking for submissions for an all-inclusive FEMINIST ART ZINE that seeks to showcase and give voice to feminist and queer lives and experiences.
I accept ALL FORMS OF ART (visuals and texts).


send your SUBMISSIONS to: waywardartzine@gmail.com

Comment by johanna maria stardust on March 29, 2015 at 12:03pm

////// Call for queer zine(ster)s ////// 2nd mini queer zinefest berlin ////// please spread the word //////

Hey lovelies!
on April, 18th 2015, the second edition of the Mini Queer Zinefest Berlin will take place at f.a.q. and you are warmheartedly invited to come by and to participate!
The mini queer zinefest evolved very quickly from wanting to organize a release-event for our zines "Ethical Sloth" and "15 3/4 stories" into an open invitation to other queer zinesters to join us in doing so. In September 2014 we celebrated a wonderful first edition of the Mini Queer Zinefest and now we want to continue creating a space for queer zines and people who love queer zines. And you are happily invited to join us!
You want to volunteer? Or have a queer zine hidden in your closet, that is desperately waiting to come out? You want to table with your zines? Or maybe you want to give a workshop or give a lecture about something zine-related? Being a part of a round table sounds like a dream to you? We are still looking for queer zinesters who want to join this edition of the Mini Queer Zinefest Berlin. Cake and volunteers for barshifts will also be highly appreciated!
We are also still looking for a workshop or something similar up to 2 or 3 hours.
Please register if you want to set up a table.
There will also be the possibility to scan in your zine(s) for the Queer Zine Archive Project - check that out!
All of this and more: drop us a line: queerzinefestberlin@gmail.com
Yours, sincerely!
Dana, Yori, Katrin & Maria
http://www.queerzinefestberlin.net
shift doodle: http://doodle.com/5q58dmz26e7iga28

/////////////////////////////////////////////////

Comment by Bani Amor on March 31, 2014 at 3:18pm

Everywhere All The Time #2: Bright Sunny Days, Dark Sacred Nights is the second issue of my travel media zine featuring stories from a year spent traveling and living in Ecuador. From hiking in the northern highlands to a shack on the Pacific coast, the zine spans terrain, time and mood through text and black and white photos. The writing is influenced by my identities – queer, mestiza, POC, feminist, writer, weirdo – and is cut by quotes from Junot Díaz, Gloria Anzaldúa and James Baldwin. 36 pages, typewritten/handwritten and some computer writing, black and white with color cover. Order (on Etsy) here!

Comment by Sari of Hoax on January 15, 2014 at 3:20pm

NEW YORK CITY FEMINIST ZINE FEST 2014

Do you like zines? How about feminism? Because second annual NYC Feminist Zine Fest is coming up! Mark your calenders for March 1st, 2014 from 1-6pm. This time we will be at Barnard College in uptown Manhattan, 3009 Broadway in the James Room on the 4th floor of Barnard Hall. The space is handicap accessible.

We will be opening the call for tablers very soon, so if you’re a zinester or artist interested in sharing your work, keep an eye on our website (http://feministzinefestnyc.wordpress.com/) for updates. We also need volunteers to help the day run smoothly so if you think that sounds like you (or you have questions in general), email us at feministzinefestnyc@gmail.com! RSVP to the WMZ event here!

Comment by Sari of Hoax on January 5, 2014 at 7:07am

call for submissions! hoax #10: feminisms & EMBODIMENTS

potential ideas include, but are not limited to:

  • The Physical Body: Representations of class / gender / race within a physical body; Changing relationship to our bodies over time; Body modifications; Having a body that is visibly marked as “other” / more easily recognized by the state; (Un)Intentional politics of bodily presentations; How bodily representations in media affect marginalized groups in real life;  Physical transformations via surgery, hormones, plants, etc;  Fat positivity & size acceptance; Physical self-defense; Ways in which the body remembers violence
  • Dysphoria: Gender dysphoria; Dysphoria and eating disorders; The medicalization of dysphoria; Means to cope with dysphoria & feelings of homelessness in one’s body; Critiques of the the “love yr body!” expectation within feminisms; Resolving erroneously-read projections
  • The Emotional Self: Do we have an “authentic self” that is impermeable to change?; How feminisms & other political stances affect our personal growth; Self-care & feminisms; “The personal is political” – The importance of that statement paired with the necessity of challenging it; Things others have tried to change about us (through force, coercion, guilt, etc.); How to rectify situations in which our assumed privileges or statuses do not match up with our lived experiences
  • Science: Resisting biological determinism & essentialism; Ways in which science reaffirms scripts of kyriarchy (ex: GID and the DSM / ties between the “obesity epidemic” and race / “hysteria”); Problems within the healthcare system; Radical mental health; Making science work for people who aren’t straight / white / western / cis / men
  • History / Culture: Mapping how former embodiments affect the present & the future; Preservation of traditions & shared traits; Storytelling and the transmission of intergenerational knowledges; Being in different moments; Unearthing connections with our predecessors / Relationships to feminists & queers of the past; Personal reflections & retrospection; Personal baggage; Embodiment of one's nationality and heritage; Personal goals and transformations; Distance and borders
  • Visibility: How we choose to communicate our identities (verbally and non-verbally); How different communication styles “out" us; Secrecy; Body politics & gendered expressions ("passing" & “body work"); Terminologies we use & how they impact us; Choosing how to express one’s sensitivities & vocalize need; Making decisions about sharing info in certain places (in school, at home, at yr job, etc.) / Portraying ourselves online in a surveiled society; Ways to use art, theatre, & other creative mediums to display emotion
  • Relationships: Embodiment of other people's histories and struggles; Learning to act in solidarity with instead of for your community members; Setting boundaries; Consent and sexuality; Representations of healthy relationships; The social capital associated with sexual desirability; The impact of sex work on one's personal relationships
  • Dis/Ability: Intersections of race, gender, class, and disability; Illnesses & how they impact one’s daily life depending on how visible they are to others; Caring for disabled loved ones; The correlation between trauma and illness; The impact of living with STIs and / or HIV/AIDS

please aim to send us yr amazing material to hoaxzine (at) gmail (dot) com by march 31st, 2014. feel free to e-mail us yr ideas for topics & artwork! as always, we are willing to work with you during any and every stage of the writing process. the sooner you send us yr work, the better! check out our site for more info!

Comment by Revolt Distro-Seven Sins on November 9, 2013 at 11:50am

Call For Submissions

REV☮LT Distro's: Radical Comix #1

What is Radical comix?


A radical comix collection centering around equality, living free, feminism, queerness, Radical illustrators, sketch artists and the pacific Northwest, It is edited by Revolt Distro and will be put out every three months from February on. This is a call for Submissions so Please Send in Your Work or forward this to a friend who would be interested. We can Change the world or at least get our art out there to the people. Issue number one will be put out in February 2013 so you have until the last week of January to submit. The Zine will be comic book size and submissions can be sent to sevensinsrevolt@gmail.com where they will have to be scaled to fit into the final anthology! So stoked about this new awesome project we are going to collaborate with a lot of great zine authors from the NW. you should too!  ASAP Thanks!
~Seven Sins
REVOLT DISTRO


Issue #1 Deadline !!


Friday, Jan. 31st 2014 at 11:45pm

you will receive a confirmation email within one week of submitting a piece. we are looking for pieces of all sizes ranging from half page to ten pages. thank you!
Email all submissions and questions tosevensinsrevolt@gmail.com

What is REV☮LT DISTRO?


Revolt Disto Is a new independent zine and artist print printing, publishing and distributing collective. Revolt making you great Zines, Stickers, Buttons and Patches and teaming up with other artists around the world.
 

Members (94)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service