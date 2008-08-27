a place for zinesters - writers and readers
This group is for folks who make and read zines consisting mostly of poetry and/or poetry related topics.
Members: 209
Latest Activity: 7 hours ago
Started by shnnn j May 9, 2015.
Started by The Teacup Symposium Press. Last reply by Whitering Jun 12, 2012.
Started by J W Rogerson Feb 17, 2012.
Comment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USMex3TUaBs
Hello fellow zine creators!
I'm an artist and poet from Malaysia who has just ventured into the world of zine making <3 I pair paintings with poetry (all my own work), check it out in the links below!
The Gallery of poems and art I create:
The end product look :
http://anntidote.com/poetryzine
I welcome collaboration proposals as well!
I have a website that showcases creative writers in one of the sections: http://anntidote.com/works-by-other-writers
If you'd love to contribute, just send me an email (anntidotelab@gmail.com) and we will take it from there!
Hello. My new zine Big Tight 3 is available for trades :)
Looking for poetry on the theme of courage. Submissions due April 29!
Click here for more info: https://felanzine.wordpress.com/submit/ or contact me at felanzine@outlook.com
Issue 4 of felan is here. I know it's my zine, but I have to say this is the best one yet. All the contributions are on the theme - Melancholy.
Check it out here: http://www.blurb.com/b/6975964-f-lan-issue-4-melancholy
Contributor interviews will be posting on the blog here: https://felanzine.wordpress.com/
Issue 1 of fēlan is here and it's all about love! Get your own here: http://www.blurb.com/b/6462843-f-lan-issue-1-love
CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS!
I'm looking for submissions for an all-inclusive FEMINIST ART ZINE that seeks to showcase and give voice to feminist and queer lives and experiences.
I accept ALL FORMS OF ART (visuals and texts).
send your SUBMISSIONS to: waywardartzine@gmail.com
You need to be a member of Poetry Zines to add comments!