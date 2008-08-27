We Make Zines

Photozines

For people who make zines out of photos, like to add photos to their zines, and like to look at photozines!

Discussion Forum

Trade?

Looking to trade with someone. I have my Early Deth Zine I can throw your way. It features 35mm film photography! Let me know if you're interested, AnEarlyDeth@gmail.com Continue

Tags: photozine, 35mm

Started by Cruoks Apr 19.

Printing 3 Replies

Hey there, I've been looking through info on the forums on this site as well as at resources on a few other sites. Most info seems a bit old or outdated, so I thought it might be helpful to start a…Continue

Started by Lauren Lowery. Last reply by AvantAfro Jul 10, 2016.

Charlotte - A Street Portrait

Continue

Started by Mazucca City Mar 2, 2014.

New Found Photo Zine: Lovers & Other Strangers 1 Reply

Continue

Started by Justin Bacolo. Last reply by Mike Nobody Feb 10, 2014.

Comment by Huda Azzis on April 10, 2017 at 11:40am

OPEN CALL SUBMISSIONS: PHOTO ZINE

Looking for photographer willing to contribute in a TRAVEL PHOTO ZINE.

Deadline: 29 November 2017

Email your interest to HUDAAZZIS@GMAIL.COM and we'll send over the zine brief.

Comment by Shane Marshall on April 8, 2017 at 10:38pm

New issue of Vice zine out, features abstract writing, weirdo art, and music! PM here if interested of email me at:

shayanshafii@gmail.com

Comment by Teto Preto on March 15, 2017 at 1:46pm

www.portopiratazinefest2017.blogspot.com

Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até  o dia 16 de abril de 2017.

SEND YOUR ZINES UNTIL 16th of April, 2017.

A/c Ramon de Castro  

Caixa Postal

(Po Box ) 46048

Rio de Janeiro Rj Brasil

Comment by Madame Zine on March 12, 2017 at 9:10am

Call for Donations! MiniZinefestPt - May 2017

In 6th May it will happen a small suprising and happy appearence of ZineFestPt and will be dedicaded to mini zinesmini artist books and mini mail art (jounals, postcards and/or stamps)

We will be really glad if you can join to this project and send your work.

Look for further information

https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/03/04/international-open-call...

We are, since last year, collecting works for our collection and to exhibit them all around. The one's that were send last year are already in a show. 

You can look here: https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/02/12/2478/

We are available for other kind of participation - including any individual or collective exhibition specially of mini zines or mini artist books.

Best Regards,

Madame Zine (Cristina)

Comment by Shophia Sherwood on February 9, 2017 at 6:16am

Comment by Shane Marshall on February 4, 2017 at 10:29pm

New issue of my running zine Vice. Featuring issue 6 "In The Red". Features photography and poetry. Interested in buying these or for trading photozines. Message me on here or email me at shayanshafii@gmail.com

Comment by Julius Smit on November 30, 2016 at 12:53pm

My new photo zine 'PULSE' is now out!

A5 size (5.83 x 8.27 inches /14.8 x 21 cms) zine of black & white photographs, montages and 4 experimental poems.

32 pages, including cover.

Printed black & white throughout on 70gsm white paper (80 gsm white card cover) with saddle stitch binding.

'Each step taken along a route becomes part of a rhythm which feeds reflection and the momentum of absorbing the surrounding space: birds on take-off, animals sauntering, insects in congregation, people hustling, traffic growling, buskers plucking electric tempo. Each being, each group is part of a pulse of existence.'

Price: £3.00 plus shipping.  Available now from my Etsy shop:  https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/481922618/pulse-zine?ga_order=most_...

Comment by Shophia Sherwood on October 7, 2016 at 6:18am

Hey guys I've made a Facebook page in a hope to get more people involved and see more photozines, so please join! 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1112098018881363/

Comment by Misha Murasovs on August 18, 2016 at 6:30am

Hello,

I done gone made a website for my zines, so if you're not so keen on trades, but still want a peak at the four issues of Big Tight I have made this summer, head on over to

https://bigtightzine.wordpress.com/

Cheers!

Comment by Julius Smit on August 11, 2016 at 5:11am

Hi Misha, I would be very happy to trade. You can see my three zines at: http://www.juliussmit.co.uk/zines.html.  Please email me at julius@juliussmit.co.uk, if interested. Julius

 

