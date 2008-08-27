a place for zinesters - writers and readers
For people who make zines out of photos, like to add photos to their zines, and like to look at photozines!
Hey there, I've been looking through info on the forums on this site as well as at resources on a few other sites. Most info seems a bit old or outdated, so I thought it might be helpful to start a…Continue
Started by Lauren Lowery. Last reply by AvantAfro Jul 10, 2016.
Started by Mazucca City Mar 2, 2014.
Started by Justin Bacolo. Last reply by Mike Nobody Feb 10, 2014.
www.portopiratazinefest2017.blogspot.com
Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até o dia 16 de abril de 2017.
SEND YOUR ZINES UNTIL 16th of April, 2017.
A/c Ramon de Castro
Caixa Postal
(Po Box ) 46048
Rio de Janeiro Rj Brasil
Call for Donations! MiniZinefestPt - May 2017
In 6th May it will happen a small suprising and happy appearence of ZineFestPt and will be dedicaded to mini zines, mini artist books and mini mail art (jounals, postcards and/or stamps).
We will be really glad if you can join to this project and send your work.
Look for further information
https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/03/04/international-open-call...
We are, since last year, collecting works for our collection and to exhibit them all around. The one's that were send last year are already in a show.
You can look here: https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/02/12/2478/
We are available for other kind of participation - including any individual or collective exhibition specially of mini zines or mini artist books.
Best Regards,
Madame Zine (Cristina)
My new photo zine 'PULSE' is now out!
A5 size (5.83 x 8.27 inches /14.8 x 21 cms) zine of black & white photographs, montages and 4 experimental poems.
32 pages, including cover.
Printed black & white throughout on 70gsm white paper (80 gsm white card cover) with saddle stitch binding.
'Each step taken along a route becomes part of a rhythm which feeds reflection and the momentum of absorbing the surrounding space: birds on take-off, animals sauntering, insects in congregation, people hustling, traffic growling, buskers plucking electric tempo. Each being, each group is part of a pulse of existence.'
Price: £3.00 plus shipping. Available now from my Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/481922618/pulse-zine?ga_order=most_...
Hey guys I've made a Facebook page in a hope to get more people involved and see more photozines, so please join!
Hello,
I done gone made a website for my zines, so if you're not so keen on trades, but still want a peak at the four issues of Big Tight I have made this summer, head on over to
https://bigtightzine.wordpress.com/
Cheers!
Hi Misha, I would be very happy to trade. You can see my three zines at: http://www.juliussmit.co.uk/zines.html. Please email me at julius@juliussmit.co.uk, if interested. Julius
