Advice for first perzine?

I've finally mustered up the guts to write my very own perzine, after years of reading and admiring others. Now my only problem is I don't know where to start.

What have you written in your first issue? Do you talk about where you live, where you've grown up, what you love? Long term stuff or in the minute this-is-what-I'm-thinking-about-right-now stuff? How much do you think a reader wants or needs to know about you to be interested in reading your perzine?

Ken Bausert 3 hours ago
No matter what you write, someone is going to like it and someone else is not, so write what you really want to say. It can be all of what you mentioned or just focus on one thing (next isdue, you can always write about something else). In my Ken Chronicles, I write about what I've been doing lately, my travels, odd bits & pieces I find in other places (magazines, newspapers, tv or the internet) that I think are interesting enough to pass along or comment on, and reviews of zines, books or movies that I've read or seen lately. Whatever is in your head to inspire you to make a zine is what you should write; that's why each person's zine is different.

