We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Occult Zines

Information

Occult Zines

For zinesters into the occult or with zines about the occult! Blessed be, harm none, do what thou wilt, & all that jazz. 

Location: All Over the World
Members: 86
Latest Activity: on Friday

Discussion Forum

"Up the Witchpunx" Zine Needs Submissions!

Hi my name is GG. Im the…Continue

Tags: dystopia, apocalypse, multimedia, submissionsneeded, callforsubmissions

Started by gG iRKALLA Sep 20, 2016.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Occult Zines to add comments!

Comment by gG iRKALLA on February 9, 2017 at 11:30pm

Hi. We are Up the Witchpunks. our current project is "Radical Hope".

We are looking at how hope is built, and made, and nourished in healthy 

communities, where people have been given a reason to hope, through 

a pragmatic and achievable vision. We are also continuing to look at radical witchcraft, anticapitalist paganism, and magick as a form of resistance. We accept poetry, visual art, collage, rants, essays, and pretty much any medium/media as long as it uses common sense and fits with our overall aesthetic/vision, which you can learn more about our our website

We need submissions no later than March 1st, but sooner would really be ideal. 

Our fundraiser goal is to raise enough money to pay people for their work. 

if we reach our funding goal we will continue to do this. if the fundraiser fails, we

will relaunch with a smaller goal, and may not be able to pay people, but everyone who submits still gets a free digital copy of the zine. We dont officially

promise mailed out copies of the zine to contributors, but we do make an effort

to do so, as a courtesy, depending on our resources and situation.

you can reach us at gg_irkalla@riseup.net, or on here. 

thanks

http://www.upthewitchpunx.com/

Comment by Anomaliette on February 9, 2017 at 11:43am

CALL TO SUBMISSION

ClitKong zine (a feminist visual art zine) want to celebrate the “witch” inside us,

away from broomsticks or cauldrons clichés.

READ THE OPEN CALL HERE : http://clitkong-zine.tumblr.com/post/1567...

Comment by Jade Mars on October 5, 2016 at 3:42pm

Submissions are now being taken for the first queer astrology compzine, edited by Jade Mars. Suggested topics include:

  • why do so many queers love astrology?

  • queer accounts of combining astrology with tarot, witchcraft and other occult pursuits

  • queering the horoscope reading / reading queer horoscopes

  • queering the planets, signs, and elements

  • are there significators for queerness in the horoscope? what might they be?

  • how can astrology be combined with commitments to radical politics and social justice?

  • how can we work creatively and non-oppressively with an astrological system which is often used to reinforce sexism, heteronormativity, essentialism of all kinds, and the gender binary?

  • how can white people respectfully engage with astrology without succumbing to the culturally appropriative trends of contemporary Western 'new age' spiritual practices?

  • can astrology's deterministic or predictive qualities be reconciled with queer theory's anti-identitarian and anti-futurity tendencies?

Please send all submissions to queerarcana@gmail.com by 31st October 2016.

Comment by Tom Bartlett on April 6, 2016 at 12:18am

Hi there.
Test press "Geceyarisi Masallar/ Midnight Tales 1972"
Literary Zine with some stories about mystery and horror
The "Mail" version comes with a red cover instead of orange.
If you are interested in trading, please send me an email.
oathzine@hotmail.com

Have a nice day.

Comment by Arcane Angles Zine on December 1, 2015 at 7:57pm

Arcane Angles Issue 3 is finally out!

Send $3 or interesting trade to:

Arcane Angles

P.O. Box 6851

Kingwood, TX 77325-6851

also looking for dark music or weird underground films...

Comment by Ste McCabe on October 3, 2015 at 4:38am

Hi peeps, I'd really like to get my hands on some occult zines - I don't make any myself (yet!), but if anyone is interested in trading, I have a queer/riot grrrl punk zine about touring the globe and meeting inspiring queer/grrrl musicians from across the world. 

Comment by missmuffcake on August 24, 2015 at 1:16pm

please go check out Cemetery Gates v2. the theme is connecting with spirits.

https://www.etsy.com/listing/245206061/cemetey-gates-zine-vol-2?ref...

Comment by Alicia Rodriguez on August 5, 2015 at 1:06am

hi :) i hope this is the right place for this sort of thing

i know not strictly 'occult' but a lot of room for crossover themes

the more witchy submissions the better in my opinion!

Comment by Deirdree Prudence on July 5, 2015 at 7:53am
Merry meet, blessed be, 93/93, Popes & broke-ass Chaotes in the house, Thelemites eating breakfast, Heathens with those horn-things full of ale, lonesome solitaries on the web 24/7 & all that 21st century magickal jazz... ❤️

https://www.etsy.com/shop/MCSunflowerJones?section_id=15941331&...

Occult zines? Witchy zines? Zines about black cats, pointy hats & magick aplenty?!

I don't have the $$$ for stamps right now (prosperity spells, what?! Yeah, did I open tis with Chaotes being broke?) to trade...but take a looksie at my shop of eclectic yumyums & LHP goodiepies ( www.MCSunflowerJones.etsy.com if the above link to our Witchy Zines & Shit section doesn't work!)& I'll send you extra shit, of course! & magick practitioners get 25% off everything 'cause, well, I ❤️ Magick! Message me if you want the coupon code!

I'm really really totes interested in other occultishly delicious zines as well! Please get in contact if you've got anything in print, or ~ heaven forbid! ~ if you're looking for submissions with a witchcrafty theme!

Witchypoos of the world are the bee's motherfucking knees ~ write me! ❤️ DeirdreeDarling@ZinesAndShit.com

"Do What Thou Wilt Shall Be the Whole Of the Law ~ Let's Make Zines!" ~ Aleister "the Primordial Zinester Beast" Crowley
Comment by zeraph dylan on March 29, 2015 at 4:32pm

My partner and I are starting a small press that will publish zines and books by queer and trans authors, and one of the topics we are personally drawn toward in our writing and publishing is the occult, witchcraft, and spirituality.

But before we start publishing a lot of great new books and zines, we need to know what people are reading and how they're reading it! We are asking people to take this 10-question survey to help us gather valuable data.You'll be entered to win a prize-- a grab bag of zines and merchandise!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/s/CNC2K8Z

 

Members (86)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service