Neurodivergent Zinesters Allies and Zines

Group for zinesters on the autistic spectrum, dyspraxic, dyslexic, ADHD, tourettes, epilepsy.. any neurological divergence.. our zines and friends

Members: 37
Latest Activity: 5 hours ago

Comment by Cheering and Waving Press on May 29, 2017 at 7:47pm

Comment by Fee on August 11, 2016 at 11:38am

I hope it's okay to post this here even though my zine is not explicitely about mental health but lots of high school drop outs have mental illness. I can delete if it doesn't fit.

I'm currently looking for submissions of any kind to put together a digital as well as physical zine about dropping out of high school. If you want to submit, send me an email. I dropped out of high school in 2015 and since then, I've dreamt about a space where drop outs, who are often affected by mental and physical illness and classism in particular, can sahre their experiences.

Anyone who has ever dropped out high school (wether you went back or not) can submit. I’m especially looking for Black people and people of colour, queer and trans people, sex workers, working class people as well as disabled people to submit pieces. 

You can submit poetry, diary entries, any writing, comics, song lyrics, collages, paintings, drawings, doodles, in-depth analysis of pop culture portrayal of drop outs, top ten lists, hate mail to your teachers, manifestos and because there will be a digital version you can also submit songs, videos and any other digital art.

Please share this around. 

There is no deadline as of now. You can follow the tumblr to stay up to date.

Love for all my fellow academic failures. We rule. Let’s have a conversation about dropping out of fucking high school.

Comment by Cassian Lotte Lodge on August 10, 2016 at 7:33am

I'm making an Autistic Dictionary!

[LINK]

I’d like to make a dictionary of all the words we love as autistic humans. Words that taste good to say, words that are stimmy, words that please our echolalia. And I need your help.

~

WHAT ARE YOU ON ABOUT?

If you’re autistic and you live on the internet you might be aware of Andréa’s comic, Par La Fenêtre, about autism, trans issues, and mental illness. She’s particularly well-known for the ABC of Stimming. She recently made a comic about the autistic sense of humour, and now readers are sending in the words that please them the most, and it’s lovely!

Autscape 2016 is coming up in the UK (16th August, 7 days from today), so I’m curious to see whether I can get enough material for a zine to try to sell there. I’ve made a few small zines before, and I enjoy it a lot. I’m thinking A5, nice paper, stitch-bound, maybe a card cover? And all the words in alphabetical order, laid out like a proper dictionary, with a full list of your names as contributors in the back. I’ll sell it at Autscape and online in paper format, and it’ll be a first but I can probably find a way to turn it into a PDF for download, too.

If this sounds like fun to you, please use the form below to submit your words. You can submit as many words as you like, and there will be a link after you submit that you can click to add a new word. If you give me your email address I can let you know when it’s published - but if you’re not comfortable with that you can follow my Twitter instead. I do tweet a load of waffle though, just to warn you.

Thanks for reading!

Cassian
aka Cassolotl

[LINK]

Comment by Sam Schmitt on December 26, 2015 at 9:17pm

Call for Submissions!


All in Your Head is a queer/feminist traditional cut-and-paste style zine with a focus on LGBTQIA neurodivergent and disabled activists, zinesters, artists, and authors. Our zine operates on the following *principles: 1.) social inequality and injustice exists [racism, classism, ableism, heterosexism, cissexism to name a few]; 2.) disability, neurodiversity can be understood as a viable form of human difference that intersects with/is shaped by systems of dominance; 3.) claims that there is a “normal” bodymind can have damaging and harmful effects (physically/emotionally/spiritually) and are partly shaped by current social/cultural values and white western colonial histories; 4.) neuroatypical people and people with disabilities must navigate cultural taboos, move among complex institutions and systems of care and negotiate conflicting ideas of “wellness/illness,“ “silence/disclosure,” “visibility/invisibility;” “dis/ability” and more  5.) most importantly, our stories matter. 
(*this list is by no means exhaustive)

For the 2016 Spring edition of All in Your Head, we invite you to share first person narratives, essays, rants, poems, doodles, paintings/drawings, photography, collages, book/film/art reviews (and more!) that address the theme: “(a)sexuality, intimacy, and identity.” We are seeking pieces that explore (a)sexuality, intimacy, and identity as they relate to disabled bodyminds and ways that queer neurodivergent, disabled folks encounter and resist cultural stigma and self-authorize our existence.Please note that we choose use the term “(a)sexuality” in the title in an effort to de-center compulsory (hetero)sexuality in our work. We strive to create inclusive communities and expand our coalitional possibilities. 

For issue #3, we are seeking topics that address the following themes:

§ Compuslory (hetero)sexuality and disability;
§ Reflections on the hypersexualization of POC bodies, the desexualization and infantalization of disabled bodyminds, and/or their interconnections;
§ Ace /aro identities, compulsory (hetero)sexuality, mental health; medicalization/pathologization of aro/ace experience and disability/chronic illness;
§ Disability and romantic, sexual, care giving; and/or platonic relationships;
§ Consent and disability;
§ Sexual expression, sexual identity and visibility as neuroqueer, chronically ill and/or disabled queer people;
§ Non-monogamy, disability, chronic illness, and neurodivergence;
§ Kink and leather explorations of sex and disability;
§ (A)sexuality, advocacy, and activism;
§ (A)sexualities, art, and self-expression;
§ (A)sexualities, disability, bodily autonomy, and the medical industrial complex;
§  Have an idea not listed here? Submit anyway!

It is a myth that you must be a “good writer” or “good artist” to submit to a zine. We welcome many kinds of writing and artwork!! Send your submissions to allinyourheadzine@gmail.com before March 30th, 2016. Please send your submissions via email. For written submissions, please use Microsoft word and submit your writing in .doc or .docx format. (Please try to limit submissions to 2500 words. We are flexible. Let us know if you need a little extra space.) For artwork, please attach high resolution .jpg images to your email. All contributors will receive a free copy!

Comment by Cassian Lotte Lodge on December 19, 2015 at 7:41am

My latest zine, a collaboration with Paul of Par La Fenêtre, is called Obsessive Thoughts/Lies - it's about OCD and autism, and it can be found in the zine section of my Folksy shop. It's 16 pages, A6, in colour, and £1.50.

Comment by Sam Schmitt on October 23, 2015 at 5:52pm

Call for Submissions!
All In Your Head: Queerness, Neurodiversity, and Disability Zine
Theme: "Impairment"
All in Your Head is a traditional cut-and-paste style zine with a focus on LGBTQIA neurodivergent and disabled activists, zinesters, artists, and authors. Our zine operates on the following *principles: 1.) social inequality and injustice exists [racism, classism, ableism, heterosexism, cissexism to name a few]; 2.) disability, neurodiversity can be understood as a viable form of human difference that intersects with/is shaped by systems of dominance; 3.) claims that there is a “normal” bodymind can have damaging and harmful effects (physically/emotionally/spiritually) and are partly shaped by current social/cultural values and white western colonial histories; 4.) neuroatypical people and people with disabilities must navigate cultural taboos, move among complex institutions and systems of care and negotiate conflicting ideas of “wellness/illness,“ “silence/disclosure,” “visibility/invisibility;” “dis/ability” and more 5.) most importantly, our stories matter.
(*this list is by no means exhaustive)
For the 2015 winter edition of All in Your Head, we invite you to share first person narratives, essays, rants, poems, doodles, drawings, photography, collages (and more!) that address the concept of “impairment.” We are seeking pieces that explore the theme "impairment” as it relates to disabled bodyminds and ways that queer neurodivergent, disabled folks encounter and resist cultural stigma and self-authorize our existence.
We are seeking topics that address the follow themes (and others):
§ Queer “failures”, impairment as “failure” (intentional, unintentional?)
§ the SuperCrip (Eli Clare) 
§ “impairment," progress narratives of healing and recovery
§ “impairment” as a bodily reality, “theory in the flesh” (This Bridge Called my Back, Moraga and Anzaldúa)
§ essays on the intersection of race, gender, and ability; disability, impairment and the contours of race, class, gender, sexuality, nationality, size etc
§ technologies and (assistive?) devices as they may co-create “impairment” stories (i.e.: cochlear implants; pumps, catheters, and chest ports; apps to name a few)
§ impairment and disability activism
§ critiques of “disability,” “neurodivergence,” “impairment” as they are employed here or elsewhere
§ Have an idea not listed here? Submit anyway!

It is a myth that you must be a “good writer” or “good artist” to submit to a zine. 
We welcome many kinds of writing and artwork!!

Send your submissions to allinyourheadzine@gmail.com before December 30th, 2015. For written items, please use Microsoft word and submit your writing in .doc or .docx format (max 2500 words but let us know if you need extra space.) For artwork, please attach high resolution .jpg images to your email. Please include a title for your artwork and any information you think would be pertinent for readers to know about your piece (medium, location, tools used etc). Contributors can share a short bio or publish their work anonymously. 
IMPORTANT: Contributors should be willing to have their work displayed in another, accessible form of media alongside the traditional paper zine. We will have an experiential element incorporated into this project that extends beyond the physical paper zine itself. Thus, contributors should anticipate that their work may be read and translated/captioned in a video via youtube or another internet venue. More details to come. 
http://glitterwurst.tumblr.com/post/129101299104/all-in-your-head-i...

Comment by Kari Tervo on May 17, 2015 at 11:08pm

Hi! Anyone wanna trade? I'd be up for anything you have on the topic of neurodiversity/mental illness. In return, I'll send you whatever item you want from my Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/sweetmayhemzinery


Comment on my wall if you are interested! :-D

Comment by Birdie R on May 14, 2015 at 5:54am

In my first ever perzine I write about my recently-diagnosed autism quite a bit: I mention the diagnosis process and talk about interests.  Selling it on Etsy here.

Comment by Olivia M. on March 26, 2015 at 8:27pm
CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: Autistic Self Care and Community Support Zine

This zine is a compilation zine by and for autistic people on autistic self care and intra-community support.

As an autistic person who occasionally struggles with executive function and “autistic inertia,” sometimes the typical self care advice just doesn’t work for me. I’ve found that getting other people to guide me or tell me to do something is helpful, and I’d be willing to return the favor, so this is an important subject to me. I’d like to explore the ways that autistic community can make the results of working together greater than the sum of our individual efforts.

Also, I’ve noticed that most self care advice tends to be directed at allistic people, and I can’t find much tailored specifically to autistic people. Sometimes the things I think would be helpful, like requesting support for supposedly “easy” tasks, are seen as awkward, taboo, or immature, often leading to me avoiding asking them of allistic people. I think all of these things deserve more dialogue to bring them into the open and provide useful advice to fellow autistics.

Possible Submission Topics:

  • Building support networks in autistic community
  • Dealing with depression and anxiety as an autistic person
  • Autistic inertia and self care
  • Addressing barriers to self care
  • Making self care manageable
  • Sensory self care
  • How we can help each other care for ourselves
  • And anything else you can think of!

Guidelines:

  • You must be autistic (on the autism spectrum) to submit. Self-diagnosed people are welcome. If I’m low on submissions, I may accept pieces from people with similar issues to those faced by autistics, such as allistic people with ADHD or SPD.
  • You must be over the age of 13 to submit.
  • Keep things SFW (safe for work, no explicit content)
  • Try to keep submissions a reasonable length (probably under 10 pages)
  • This should go without saying, but refrain from including sexist, racist, heterosexist, cissexist, ableist, or otherwise bigoted material in your submissions.
  • Please don’t use functioning labels in your pieces. Also, avoid talking about Autism Speaks.
  • You can include an “about the author” section with links to blogs, etsy shops, etc.
  • You may submit multiple pieces.
  • Submissions will be edited lightly for spelling and grammar. If I think something else should be changed, I’ll contact the author
  • No poetry, please.
  • Art submissions are okay if they include text.

Important Stuff:

By submitting, you are giving me permission to include your work in this zine. The zine will have a free pdf version released online (including a version that will work with screenreaders) and maybe a print version to be sold online. Authors retain copyright to their submissions.

Tentative Submission Deadline: May 31st, 2015

To Submit: Email me your submission at metaparadox11 (at) gmail (dot) com

If you want, you can also submit through Tumblr (I’m at oliviaszines and paradoxnow, my personal blog) or through We Make Zines. Feel free to ask me questions.

In case you’re curious, I’m a 22 year old autistic (diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome) girl who is still fairly new to the autistic community (it took a long time to find someone who would take me seriously enough to diagnose me) and the world of zines (which are now my strongest special interest.) If you have any advice from either side, I’d love to hear it!

- Olivia

Comment by Jordan / Feral Is My Heart on February 12, 2015 at 1:21pm

Call for Submissions: No Missing Pieces Zine #2

This is a call for submissions for issue number 2 of No Missing Pieces Zine. No Missing Pieces is an online and paper magazine and media project by autistic people. 

Anyone who identifies as autistic, from all corners and areas of the spectrum, is very welcome and encouraged to share things for this project. 

I very much encourage stuff from autistic people whose life experiences may not be shared enough because: you are mostly or totally nonverbal or nonspeaking, you need more help with daily living tasks (what that means is up to you), you live in an institution, you have other disabilities in addition to being autistic, you’re a person of color, you are poor or homeless, you get sidelined because of your gender (if any), or your sexual or romantic orientation (if any), or you are or have been incarcerated, or you live in a rural area or small town, and so on in any combination. 

Note: Neurotypical people should not contribute to this project on their own — but they can help an autistic person submit something, and they can help also by sharing this, and reading and sharing the final project. Thanks.

More Notes: 1) If you are writing something, please use simpler language, not academic language, otherwise I and a lot of other people won’t understand you.

2) All the editing done for this project is accessibility-focused (image descriptions, transcriptions, trigger warnings, etc.) Standard editing isn’t done.


(For Online or On Paper) This Project Needs:

Art / Craft works (drawings, comics, postcard art, mixed media, digital art, photography, paintings, fabric arts, fashion, collage, sketches, sculptures and models, etc.) Please include an image description or keywords. Art for the paper version should fit on 8.5 x 11 size paper.

Audio / Video. Please warn if there is loud noise or music, brightness, or shaky, flashing, or quickly-moving lights or images. Please try to avoid autoplay. Audio / Video will need to be captioned and/or transcribed. (I can get help with this if needed.)

Writing (prose, journal entries, short fiction, rants, poetry, song lyrics, lists, etc.). Please include trigger / content warnings if they apply. Please use a print style font (not cursive), and a standard size font (12 or 14 point is usually standard) if possible. A maximum of 5 pages is preferred for the paper zine so that there is more space for other people.

Other Things You Can Think Of???

Special Note: Contributor bios are totally optional. An example is something like Name (real name, fake name, screen name, anonymous), age, gender pronouns, general location, hobbies or something you want to share about yourself, where people could find more of your work / how people could contact you.  


“Soft” Deadline: Sunday, June 14, 2015

Final Deadline: To Be Determined

If you want to submit something, or you have questions, here is how to contact me: Email Jordan - feralismyheart(at)gmail(dot)com
or message me on Tumblr: feralismyheart.tumblr.com
or by mail to: 
Jordan G., 
P.O. Box 269, 
Flintstone, MD 21530, USA

 

