I'm currently looking for submissions of any kind to put together a digital as well as physical zine about dropping out of high school. If you want to submit, send me an email. I dropped out of high school in 2015 and since then, I've dreamt about a space where drop outs, who are often affected by mental and physical illness and classism in particular, can sahre their experiences.
Anyone who has ever dropped out high school (wether you went back or not) can submit. I’m especially looking for Black people and people of colour, queer and trans people, sex workers, working class people as well as disabled people to submit pieces.
You can submit poetry, diary entries, any writing, comics, song lyrics, collages, paintings, drawings, doodles, in-depth analysis of pop culture portrayal of drop outs, top ten lists, hate mail to your teachers, manifestos and because there will be a digital version you can also submit songs, videos and any other digital art.
Please share this around.
There is no deadline as of now. You can follow the tumblr to stay up to date.
Love for all my fellow academic failures. We rule. Let’s have a conversation about dropping out of fucking high school.
You need to be a member of Neurodivergent Zinesters Allies and Zines to add comments!