Mini Zine Folks

Mini Zine Folks

For folks who have a passion/love for mini zines (zines smaller than 5" x 8") Mini zine makers and collectors both!

Members: 362
Latest Activity: 7 hours ago

Discussion Forum

How to Make a Micro-Mini Zine 5 Replies

Started by Jordan A.. Last reply by Elizabeth Main Oct 6, 2015.

first trade... 1 Reply

Started by ghostface. Last reply by Steppp83 Aug 11, 2015.

Template? 7 Replies

Started by Nohbdy. Last reply by Lucas Feb 24, 2015.

Comment Wall

Comment by Madame Zine on March 12, 2017 at 8:59am

Call for Donations! MiniZinefestPt - May 2017

In 6th May it will happen a small suprising and happy appearence of ZineFestPt and will be dedicaded to mini zinesmini artist books and mini postcards (or stamps)

We will be really glad if you can join to this project and send your work.

Look for further information

https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/03/04/international-open-call...

We are, since last year, collecting works for our collection and to exhibit them all around. The one's that were send last year are already in a show. 

You can look here: https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/02/12/2478/

We are available for other kind of participation - including any individual or collective exhibition specially of mini zines or mini artist books.

Best Regards,

Madame Zine (Cristina)

Comment by Krystal Becker on May 4, 2016 at 9:29pm
Mini Zine featuring genius Kurt Vonnegut :) https://www.etsy.com/listing/279070780/lit-loves-1-kurt-vonnegut?re...
Comment by dystatic on May 3, 2016 at 4:52am

hello!

i have some new little projects that i would be happy to trade with folks!

a little photozine called interlucent

it's photos of coloured lights.. 

&

a little artzine, fickle #3

there is a little more info here: http://dystatic.webs.com/zines.html

you can message me here!  

email me, dystatic at gmail.com

or mail me directly.. 

dystatic

po box 20083 rpo beverly  

edmonton, ab canada

t5w 5e6

have a great day!~

Comment by Ed Tillman on May 1, 2016 at 11:44pm

Issue 3 of The 5¢ News is printed. I still need to trim, fold and add the paper band, but for the most part, done.

Comment by Alex the Zine on January 27, 2016 at 12:03pm

Hello,

I am doing a study on zine libraries and am conducting a survey to assess zine writers’ comfort levels with having their zines collected and circulated in zine libraries and archives in the US. I am both a librarian and a zine writer, and I believe it’s important for zine librarians to have a sense of how the zine community feels about having their works in zine libraries, and what (if any) factors might increase or decrease comfort levels. The survey is completely anonymous and will not collect any identifying information about participants. Ultimately, the results of the survey may be presented at an academic conference to librarians, and/or published in an academic journal.

Feel free to email me if you have any questions.

Here is the link to the survey:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZineSurvey

(And also, you can look me up in We Make Zines; I create Alex the Zine.)

Thank you,

Anne Hays,

Instruction Librarian

College of Staten Island Library, City University of New York

Anne.Hays@csi.cuny.edu

Comment by dystatic on September 13, 2015 at 8:22pm

hello!

i would love to trade with anyone, i love mini zines!

this is my tiny photo/artzine project - hi how are you?  (1x1.5") it's filled with tiny photos.  you can message me or send mail to:

dystatic - po box 20083 rpo beverly / edmonton, ab canada / t5w 5e6

thanks!

Comment by ZippityZinedra on July 23, 2015 at 6:17pm

"Hugging a Tree" is a mini zine and it's 7 pages long. If you would a free copy or would like to trade zines, email sandra_reiki_@hotmail.com

Comment by Cottonkittie on July 6, 2015 at 10:02pm

One of first mini zines it has my artwork. Would anyone like to trade? I live in Australia so if no one minds trading. Thank you. :D

Comment by dwing comics on May 31, 2015 at 12:08pm

Mini-Comic TRADE-

"A Few Facts about LOBSTAs" (b&w 2.75 x 4.25 in)  for trade, only within US:

Message me with address if interested.

Yes, this zine was made during my travels in Maine.

Sorry, lobster doll not included. ;)

Comment by Cheering and Waving Press on March 23, 2015 at 11:44am

Just finished new hearts new bones #18, and it happens to be a mini zine ( : if you unfold the whole zine you get a rad poster to hang wherever you please, or give to a friend. just comment my page or message if you'd like a copy or would like to trade.

 

