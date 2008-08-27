Mini Zine Folks

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
For folks who have a passion/love for mini zines (zines smaller than 5" x 8") Mini zine makers and collectors both!
Call for Donations! MiniZinefestPt - May 2017
In 6th May it will happen a small suprising and happy appearence of ZineFestPt and will be dedicaded to mini zines, mini artist books and mini postcards (or stamps).
We will be really glad if you can join to this project and send your work.
Look for further information
https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/03/04/international-open-call...
We are, since last year, collecting works for our collection and to exhibit them all around. The one's that were send last year are already in a show.
You can look here: https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/02/12/2478/
We are available for other kind of participation - including any individual or collective exhibition specially of mini zines or mini artist books.
Best Regards,
Madame Zine (Cristina)
hello!
i have some new little projects that i would be happy to trade with folks!
a little photozine called interlucent
it's photos of coloured lights..
&
a little artzine, fickle #3
there is a little more info here: http://dystatic.webs.com/zines.html
you can message me here!
email me, dystatic at gmail.com
or mail me directly..
dystatic
po box 20083 rpo beverly
edmonton, ab canada
t5w 5e6
have a great day!~
Hello,
I am doing a study on zine libraries and am conducting a survey to assess zine writers’ comfort levels with having their zines collected and circulated in zine libraries and archives in the US. I am both a librarian and a zine writer, and I believe it’s important for zine librarians to have a sense of how the zine community feels about having their works in zine libraries, and what (if any) factors might increase or decrease comfort levels. The survey is completely anonymous and will not collect any identifying information about participants. Ultimately, the results of the survey may be presented at an academic conference to librarians, and/or published in an academic journal.
Feel free to email me if you have any questions.
Here is the link to the survey:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZineSurvey
(And also, you can look me up in We Make Zines; I create Alex the Zine.)
Thank you,
Anne Hays,
Instruction Librarian
College of Staten Island Library, City University of New York
Anne.Hays@csi.cuny.edu
