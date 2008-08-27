Midwest Zinesters

We Make Zines

Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Illinios, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota zinesters unite!

Roach Social Zinefest (Iowa)

Started by Roach Motel Jul 19, 2014.

Zinesters In Ohio

Started by Cheering and Waving Press May 14, 2014.

Fargo Moorhead Zine Fest!

Started by Joyce Hatton May 23, 2013.

Comment by Cheering and Waving Press on May 29, 2017 at 7:56pm

Comment by Rachel Buse on July 28, 2016 at 6:12pm

Roach Motel Zinefest August 20th in Des Moines IA Register for tabling and workshops!

Comment by Flotation Device on July 28, 2016 at 12:32pm

holy shit, i made a new zine! flotation device 14 exists now. so i'm posting here. get in touch if you want one. word up!

Comment by Synthia Nicole on June 26, 2016 at 11:04pm

Registration is open through June 30th.

Comment by Mark Peril on June 20, 2016 at 8:32pm

Hey!  Just printed the first issue of mark's demise.  It's 14 pages, B&W, mostly pictures with a tour story and a comic.  I'm not selling, but would love to trade!  message me mark@marksdemise.com.

Comment by Douglas Alan Waltz on June 8, 2016 at 5:16am

New Issue out today available on CreateSpace and Amazon. 

Comment by Douglas Alan Waltz on June 8, 2016 at 5:15am

Comment by Cheering and Waving Press on June 2, 2016 at 1:32pm

Hailing from Ohio!

Features of issue 21:

2016 Presidential Race
Global Wealth Inequality 
King 810 Raising Funds for Flint, MI Water Crisis
Flint, MI Water Crisis
Dr. Cornel West
New Music Featuring: [sole and DJ Pain 1, everything wilts, orange tooth, and spoken word by small houseplant]
Collage Art
Chelsea Manning

TRADES/FREE ZINES:
Please message or comment with your mailing address
if you would like to trade, or would like to be sent a free copy [limited print run of 20 (currently 6 left)].

COLOR COPIES
A color copy can be specifically created and sent to you for 
$2.00 sent through paypal.  When sending a message for a zine request specify you want a color copy. CWP covers all shipping costs.

If you prefer to view online, you can view the whole issue here:
issuu

:3

Comment by John Bloner Jr on March 19, 2016 at 12:20pm

Kenosha/Racine Area Zine Makers have recently released a collaborative project zine, My Random Crush, available through its distro at 5002 Seventh Ave, Kenosha, WI (ArtWorks).  12 artists and authors were given a name, through a random drawing, of a celebrity, around which they then focused their would-be obsessions on this person.  How many of the celebrities can you name from our zine cover page? 

Comment by John Bloner Jr on March 19, 2016 at 12:15pm

Kenosha/Racine Area Zine Makers will release issue 1 of its Moss Piglet zine on March 30th during its monthly zine-making happening, Beer & Zines, in downtown Kenosha. Each month, artists and authors of all abilities gather at Public Craft Brewing Co. to engage in creating pages for this publication. 

 

Members (202)

 
 
 

