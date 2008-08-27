Midwest Zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Illinios, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota zinesters unite!
Members: 202
Latest Activity: 15 hours ago
Started by Roach Motel Jul 19, 2014.
Started by Cheering and Waving Press May 14, 2014.
Started by Joyce Hatton May 23, 2013.
Comment
Roach Motel Zinefest August 20th in Des Moines IA Register for tabling and workshops!
holy shit, i made a new zine! flotation device 14 exists now. so i'm posting here. get in touch if you want one. word up!
Hey! Just printed the first issue of mark's demise. It's 14 pages, B&W, mostly pictures with a tour story and a comic. I'm not selling, but would love to trade! message me mark@marksdemise.com.
New Issue out today available on CreateSpace and Amazon.
Hailing from Ohio!
Features of issue 21:
2016 Presidential Race
Global Wealth Inequality
King 810 Raising Funds for Flint, MI Water Crisis
Flint, MI Water Crisis
Dr. Cornel West
New Music Featuring: [sole and DJ Pain 1, everything wilts, orange tooth, and spoken word by small houseplant]
Collage Art
Chelsea Manning
TRADES/FREE ZINES:
Please message or comment with your mailing address
if you would like to trade, or would like to be sent a free copy [limited print run of 20 (currently 6 left)].
COLOR COPIES
A color copy can be specifically created and sent to you for
$2.00 sent through paypal. When sending a message for a zine request specify you want a color copy. CWP covers all shipping costs.
If you prefer to view online, you can view the whole issue here:
issuu
:3
Kenosha/Racine Area Zine Makers have recently released a collaborative project zine, My Random Crush, available through its distro at 5002 Seventh Ave, Kenosha, WI (ArtWorks). 12 artists and authors were given a name, through a random drawing, of a celebrity, around which they then focused their would-be obsessions on this person. How many of the celebrities can you name from our zine cover page?
Kenosha/Racine Area Zine Makers will release issue 1 of its Moss Piglet zine on March 30th during its monthly zine-making happening, Beer & Zines, in downtown Kenosha. Each month, artists and authors of all abilities gather at Public Craft Brewing Co. to engage in creating pages for this publication.
