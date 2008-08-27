a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Zines and mail culture seem to go together (as many zines arrive in the mail) but the connection could be stronger! This is a group to foster our love of mail culture!
I put together Winged Snail Mail - which is a collaberative mail themed zine and I like to keep my eyes peeled for new mail themed zines. Which are actually more common than you'd think! What are…Continue
Started by Sarah E. Hoffman Nov 27, 2015.
I save the envelopes. I have an "inspiration" corkboard in my studio (and by "studio" I mean unused area of my bedroom that used to be a hallway)
Issue #4 of my mail zine is out now!
http://wingedsnail99.tictail.com/product/winged-snail-mail-issue-4-...
I'm cute! serena's cute! my cat is cute! we all got together and put out a zine! of course it's called "cute!" and every issue (if ordered from fishspit) comes in a personalized collaged envelope!
it's cute!!!
let's trade, trade, trade!
contact me here or the delightful serena pruess at cooncatcreations@hotmail.com
this zine is fuzzy endorsed! so cute!
