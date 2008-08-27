We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Mail Culture

Information

Mail Culture

Zines and mail culture seem to go together (as many zines arrive in the mail) but the connection could be stronger! This is a group to foster our love of mail culture! 

Members: 32
Latest Activity: 5 hours ago

Discussion Forum

Mail Themed Zines?

I put together Winged Snail Mail - which is a collaberative mail themed zine and I like to keep my eyes peeled for new mail themed zines. Which are actually more common than you'd think! What are…Continue

Started by Sarah E. Hoffman Nov 27, 2015.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Mail Culture to add comments!

Comment by Ed Tillman on June 29, 2016 at 11:25am

Oh and PS: Dang, mama Manatees are super responsible.

Comment by Ed Tillman on June 29, 2016 at 11:07am

Woot! Thanks Fishspit, 

I save the envelopes. I have an "inspiration" corkboard in my studio (and by "studio" I mean unused area of my bedroom that used to be a hallway)

Comment by fishspit on June 28, 2016 at 10:56pm

wiseblood and mail art go hand in hand!  every wiseblood is sent in a personalized collaged envelope!  you betcha!  wiseblood!  no bullshit etsy . . . no bullshit costs . . . always free!  always has been . . . always will be!

Comment by Sarah E. Hoffman on May 27, 2016 at 2:17pm

Issue #4 of my mail zine is out now! 

http://wingedsnail99.tictail.com/product/winged-snail-mail-issue-4-...

Comment by fishspit on May 5, 2016 at 4:14am

I'm cute!  serena's cute! my cat is cute!  we all got together and put out a zine! of course it's called "cute!"  and every issue (if ordered from fishspit) comes in a personalized collaged envelope!

it's cute!!!

let's trade, trade, trade!

contact me here or the delightful serena pruess at cooncatcreations@hotmail.com

this zine is fuzzy endorsed!  so cute!

Comment by fishspit on February 24, 2016 at 12:43am

cheers!  every wiseblood comes in a collaged envelope!  it's therapy!

so if you'd like a pretty envelope with your zine then wiseblood is for you!

 

Members (32)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service