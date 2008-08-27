Literary Zines

We Make Zines

For publishers of short fiction, creative non-fiction, poetry, comics, and anything generally writerly.

What literary zine do you write? (or name your favourite ones) 28 Replies

Started by Candace. Last reply by R.A. Blum Aug 25, 2014.

Seven Eleven Stories, First Series Submissions

Started by Barnaby Hazen Feb 3, 2014.

Revising your work for use in a zine? And art? (a newbie asks some litzine questions) 2 Replies

Started by Maria M.. Last reply by Maria M. Jun 28, 2013.

Comment by fishspit on October 1, 2016 at 4:00am

oh my!  a new wiseblood!  another flibbertidgiting mess!  let's trade!

Comment by Tom Bartlett on August 1, 2016 at 6:23pm

The Seeker: Part Two fresh from the print shop and ready for trading or whatever y'all want.
This one contains some artwork, just to bring more joy to the story.

You can get in touch via email at oathzine@hotmail.com or via Twitter @CosmicMonster13

Have a nice day!

Comment by fishspit on May 6, 2016 at 3:36am

serena "the furry" pruess and old fishspit bring you "cute!" a zine that's all cute! cute little furry hippos, cute little cats, (and one mean one too!), and cute chicks! (disclaimer: serena pruess does not support me calling chicks chicks)

but get your "cute!" today!

from fishspit on here . . .

or serena at cooncatcreatrions@Hotmail.com

Comment by Hal Niedzviecki on April 27, 2016 at 2:56pm

While I'm here, we run regular calls for submissions on our website and newsletter, if you have a call, please send it to us c/o assisteditor@brokenpencil.com

Also we review about 100 zines per issue of our magazine, so if you'd like to send something in, please do so, for details go to brokenpencil.com and click on about.

Comment by Hal Niedzviecki on April 27, 2016 at 2:55pm

Hi everyone, Hal Niedzviecki here, editor of Broken Pencil: the magazine of zines and independent culture. I'm looking for literary zine publishers who are willing to be part of a panel discussion on the role of zines in literature. The panel will be in Washington DC in spring 2017. Right now we are submitting the proposal. There isn't any funding for this, so if interested you'd have to be willing to get there on your own or, ideally, be from the DC area. If you're interested in being a participant email me at hal@brokenpencil.com Thanks

Comment by Irina Bucur on April 4, 2016 at 6:07pm

Hello everyone! I'm in the process of creating the first issue of my lit zine "In Bloom," which is dedicated to micropoetry. The problem is, I'm having great difficulty getting submissions! I've already posted  a call for submissions on various sites (including this one) and even put up fliers around town. Any suggestions? 

Comment by fishspit on February 2, 2016 at 9:17am

the new wiseblood is out!  #64 . . . always free . . . trades? hell yeah!  plenty of stories in this one.  if you got a few extra bucks send 'em for postage.  i'll put wiseblood in a collaged envelope for ya.  

wiseblood! spreading chaos since 1984!  

contact me here or write me . . . 1304 175th Pl. NE, Bellevue, WA 98008

fishspit out

Comment by Rasasvada on January 10, 2016 at 2:11pm

Hi All we are helping some friends with a new lit zine particularly looking for multi-lingual work! Please share! : ) 

Comment by Rasasvada on October 7, 2015 at 12:15pm

we publish flash fiction and poetry in our zine ataraxia and all types of literature on our website always looking for submissions!

Comment by fishspit on September 22, 2015 at 7:22pm

wiseblood 63 is out!  always free!  guaranteed to delight!  "enjoy yourself, it's later than you think!" . . . contact me here or at 1304 175th Pl. NE, Bellevue, WA 98008

god bless you all!

fishspit out

 

