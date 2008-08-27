We Make Zines

Let's Trade Zines!

Let's Trade Zines!

This is a group designed specifically for trading your zine for someone elses. Post a decription of your zine or contact some people in the group directly!

I realised there wasn't a group on WMZ specific to zine trades so I wanted to get something in place so that people can pool together their interest in trading.

Thanks for making this the biggest group on We Make Zines!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Everyone seems to post a new thread in the forum when they want to share their zines but why not just come to one group where you know people are going to be receptive when you want to share with them!

TO GET STARTED, ADD A COMMENT INCLUDING A ONE-LINER ABOUT YOUR ZINE FOR TRADE AND A ONE-LINER ABOUT WHAT YOU'RE AFTER IN THE TRADE (IF YOU'RE FEELING SPECIFIC)....

Comment by ZippityZinedra 6 minutes ago

**I have decided to change the title of the zine "Different Shades Of Normal" but it is still being released as issue #5**

Someone Stranger #5: The Silent Pen Issue is now available.

This issue includes: thoughts on this zine's topic direction, encounters with tumbleweed, a writing exercise, fighting with my shadow and making amends with it, a windmill ride that flies me to different countries, kids telling campfire stories, my imaginary personal chef, etc.

This zine is half-sized, 30 pages, typed, black and white photocopy, and stapled.

Email: Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com for trades or swaps.

www.facebook.com/ZippityZinedra

zippityzinedrapress.tumblr.com

Comment by Matt Gholson on June 20, 2017 at 1:05pm

I'm staring a photozine called Unbridled Enthusiasm and just finished the first volume, "Branson Sucks."  It's an 8 page minimal book printed on quality Matte paper.  Would like to trade with other similar photozines.  You can email me at mattgholson@gmail.com for trades.


Thanks!


Comment by Daniel de Culla on June 13, 2017 at 11:27pm

Zinister Blessed Be¡

Comment by Daniel de Culla on June 13, 2017 at 11:27pm

Comment by fishspit on June 13, 2017 at 4:30pm

Comment by Ken Bausert on June 2, 2017 at 6:14am

The latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#43) is available for trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction, etc.). Digest-sized with 28 pages, this one has more "People, Places & Things that aren't there anymore), book, zine, film & video reviews, my latest travel stories, and lots of photos & misc. bits & pieces.

Comment by Ken Bausert on June 2, 2017 at 6:13am

The Ken Chronicles #42 is available for trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction types). This issue is digest-sized with 28 pages and has "People, Places & Things (that aren't there anymore)," book, zine, film & music reviews, shopping for new speakers, and lots of photos/misc. bits & pieces.

Comment by Timwnas on May 26, 2017 at 5:52am

punk collages zines from Greece,

timwnaskt@gmail.com for trades

Comment by Mattias Gunnarsson on May 24, 2017 at 3:32pm

Hi. I´ve got 3-4 different zines to trade, for example these two. I work mostly with drawings. I trade both for myself and for an archive at the university library art section at Gothenburg University (HDK Zine Archive). I am in Sweden. //Mattias

Comment by Ryan Mishap on May 20, 2017 at 9:15pm

MISHAP #36

The latest issue takes a look at the recent past, the frightening present, and has one hundred percent of the answers you need to survive the reign of #45 (I wish that last bit were true).

In addition to book recommendations and a short piece on the sexualization of breast cancer awareness campaigns, the zine ends with a personal essay exploring identity.

Trade or $2, free if need be

PO BOX 5841 eugene oregon 97405 usa

mishapzine@yahoo.com

 

