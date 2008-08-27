Let's Trade Zines!

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
**I have decided to change the title of the zine "Different Shades Of Normal" but it is still being released as issue #5**
Someone Stranger #5: The Silent Pen Issue is now available.
This issue includes: thoughts on this zine's topic direction, encounters with tumbleweed, a writing exercise, fighting with my shadow and making amends with it, a windmill ride that flies me to different countries, kids telling campfire stories, my imaginary personal chef, etc.
This zine is half-sized, 30 pages, typed, black and white photocopy, and stapled.
Email: Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com for trades or swaps.
www.facebook.com/ZippityZinedra
zippityzinedrapress.tumblr.com
Zinister Blessed Be¡
The latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#43) is available for trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction, etc.). Digest-sized with 28 pages, this one has more "People, Places & Things that aren't there anymore), book, zine, film & video reviews, my latest travel stories, and lots of photos & misc. bits & pieces.
The Ken Chronicles #42 is available for trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction types). This issue is digest-sized with 28 pages and has "People, Places & Things (that aren't there anymore)," book, zine, film & music reviews, shopping for new speakers, and lots of photos/misc. bits & pieces.
Hi. I´ve got 3-4 different zines to trade, for example these two. I work mostly with drawings. I trade both for myself and for an archive at the university library art section at Gothenburg University (HDK Zine Archive). I am in Sweden. //Mattias
MISHAP #36
The latest issue takes a look at the recent past, the frightening present, and has one hundred percent of the answers you need to survive the reign of #45 (I wish that last bit were true).
In addition to book recommendations and a short piece on the sexualization of breast cancer awareness campaigns, the zine ends with a personal essay exploring identity.
PO BOX 5841 eugene oregon 97405 usa
mishapzine@yahoo.com
