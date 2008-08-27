FREE ZINES FOR THE PEOPLE

We Make Zines

Promoting zines by offering a portion of your issues for free, this includes leaving zines in public places to be found or donating your work to a zine library.

Discussion Forum

Places You've Left Your Zines 18 Replies

Started by Nyx. Last reply by fishspit May 25, 2016.

Comment Wall

Comment

Comment by Cheering and Waving Press on May 29, 2017 at 7:57pm

Comment by Teto Preto on March 15, 2017 at 1:44pm

www.portopiratazinefest2017.blogspot.com

Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até  o dia 16 de abril de 2017.

SEND YOUR ZINES UNTIL 16th of April, 2017.

A/c Ramon de Castro  

Caixa Postal

(Po Box ) 46048

Rio de Janeiro Rj Brasil

Comment by Madame Zine on March 12, 2017 at 8:58am

Call for Donations! MiniZinefestPt - May 2017

In 6th May it will happen a small suprising and happy appearence of ZineFestPt and will be dedicaded to mini zinesmini artist books and mini postcards (or stamps)

We will be really glad if you can join to this project and send your work.

Look for further information

https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/03/04/international-open-call...

We are, since last year, collecting works for our collection and to exhibit them all around. The one's that were send last year are already in a show. 

You can look here: https://zinefestpt.wordpress.com/2017/02/12/2478/

We are available for other kind of participation - including any individual or collective exhibition specially of mini zines or mini artist books.

Best Regards,

Madame Zine (Cristina)

Comment by Zineiac on December 27, 2016 at 8:32pm

Nice cover Fishspit. Looking forward to this new Wiseblood!

Comment by fishspit on December 26, 2016 at 5:24pm

Comment by Jasmine Valerie Lutero on November 2, 2016 at 5:57pm

Hi guys! I'm from the Philippines and my newest zine is finally out! You can check it out here. [LINK: "LUV 911"] which is a self-care zine. I don't know if i'm going to do a physical version 'cause I don't have funds yet, but if you do wish to have a copy let me know! You can reach me thru jasminelutero@yahoo.com 

I also do want to hear your opinions or if you found this zine interesting or not. Let's talk. :)

--sending warm tropical hugs from the Philippines

Comment by dustin timberlake on September 10, 2016 at 2:03pm

hello!

i'm opening a zine library as part of the art space i work at in richmond, va. we are seeking zine donations to add to our collection! if anyone would like to donate we would appreciate it! 

we are also looking for the following:

-loans of special/curated collections for bimonthly rotating displays

-zine artists to display artwork for bimonthly rotating displays

-any zine-related paraphernalia 

mailing address:

Gallery5

c/o c. m. d. fenton

200 W Marshall St

Richmond, VA 23220

for any packages larger than a standard mail slot:

c. m. d. fenton

Gallery5

c/o ART180

114 W Marshall St

Richmond VA, 23220

questions, comments, etc:

community@gallery5arts.org

our website:

gallery5arts.org

fb, insta, twitter @gallery5arts

thank you lovely zinesters!! stop in and see us as of september 29 if you're in the area!!

Comment by fishspit on September 2, 2016 at 1:47pm

Get your Wiseblood before krissy falls off her ponyboy and this thing is gone!

Wiseblood #66 . . . full on alcohol fueled chaos . . . stories of being in special ed. becoming a juvenile delinquent . . . you sure learn how to fight when you are a retard.  It's a daily affair!  so read about it in Wiseblood!

Comment by fishspit on August 29, 2016 at 4:56pm

"Ugly"  by Serena Pruess and Fishspit

"Wiseblood"  by Fishspit.  

Free since 1984!

Comment by Misha Murasovs on August 18, 2016 at 6:30am

Hello,

I done gone made a website for my zines, so if you're not so keen on trades, but still want a peak at the four issues of Big Tight I have made this summer, head on over to

https://bigtightzine.wordpress.com/

Cheers!

 

