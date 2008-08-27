FEMINIST ZINESTERS

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
A zine group for zinesters who identify as "feminist" and bring that element to there zine writing.
A new french Art zine about WOMEN'S BODY HAIRS is out !
for more infos : ClitKong facebook page
Hi, I’m a feminist zinester from Belgium and I’m also doing some DIY research into zines.
At the moment I’m writing an article on zines about body norms and resistance. To get a variety of voices in my article, I’m looking for zinesters to participate in a survey. If you make zines which address issues such as abortion, age(ing), body image and beauty standards, disability/ableism, gender/sexism, illness, LGBTQIA/phobia, menstruation, mental health, pregnancy/parenting, race/racism, sexuality, (sexual) violence, and other body-related identities/oppressions/issues or intersections of these, please get in touch!
The article will be published online on the website of Sophia, a support network for gender studies in Belgium. Last year, Sophia organised a conference called Unruly Bodies which invited researchers, activists, and artists to present their work on body norms and resistance in lectures, performances, exhibitions, and workshops. Soon, articles by those participants about their presentations will be published on their website. At the conference I set up a temporary zine library and zine workshop and this inspired me to find out more about zines talking about body-related issues.
I’m especially interested in ways zines can assist in resistance against body norms and oppression. If you would like to share your views, you can let me know and send me your answers to the following questions:
Survey:
I would be very grateful if you decide to participate in the questionnaire, and if you prefer, you don’t have to answer all of the questions. By answering the questions, I will assume you’re giving me permission to quote you for my article (unless you ask me not to). Please tell me if you prefer to be quoted anonymously. In case I would like to ask some additional questions or clarification of your answers, I will contact you again.
You can send your answers to: flapper_grrrl(at)yahoo.co.uk. Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. [I’ve been having some problems with yahoo, if it doesn’t work to send mails to my yahoo address, you can mail to: ninanijsten(at)gmail.com]
Thanks a lot for your participation!
More info about my own zines on my zine blog
i'm opening a zine library as part of the art space i work at in richmond, va. we are seeking zine donations to add to our collection! if anyone would like to donate we would appreciate it!
we are also looking for the following:
-loans of special/curated collections for bimonthly rotating displays
-zine artists to display artwork for bimonthly rotating displays
-any zine-related paraphernalia
mailing address:
Gallery5
c/o c. m. d. fenton
200 W Marshall St
Richmond, VA 23220
for any packages larger than a standard mail slot:
c. m. d. fenton
Gallery5
c/o ART180
114 W Marshall St
Richmond VA, 23220
questions, comments, etc:
community@gallery5arts.org
our website:
gallery5arts.org
fb, insta, twitter @gallery5arts
thank you lovely zinesters!! stop in and see us as of september 29 if you're in the area!!
