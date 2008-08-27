a place for zinesters - writers and readers
This a group for zinesters who write about something besides themselves. Fanzines are where it all began!
hey, what do people here think is the best layout/look for a fanzine??? i make mine look awful and messy and gay and girly and cutesy, and A5 size, when most are A4..... one time i put glue on the…Continue
Started by kitty magic. Last reply by Robin Clare Apr 12, 2012.
Okay everybody, enough shameless self promotion! :pWhat are you favorite fanzines? If you can, post image & links to websites. I'm really interested in finding out about old punk rock…Continue
Tags: keleenex/liliput, punk, feminsim, making waves
Started by Shotgun Seamstress. Last reply by Robin Clare Apr 12, 2012.
when did perzines become so popular?i wouldnt know, but hav they always been the favourite kind of zine for most ppl?kami, do yoo know? coz you've been zine-ing for 20 years, right?havent fanzines…Continue
Started by kitty magic. Last reply by kitty magic May 28, 2010.
I would to share with you guys a link to my main website (still a work in progress) for my fanzine project c..., its a multi-topic escapist variety zine that explores cool and nerdy stuff like gaming, manga, open source, etc.
whirlfang.wordpress.com
Hi, all- the first press of Issue #001 of our zine "If you'd like o hear it // I can sing it for you" is done! Our zine is focused on the negotiation of an aging body and a “forgetful” self in an unaccommodating world, as well as accounts of chronic illness and the end-of-life experiences of an aging self.
You can check out our Tumblr and Facebook. Our zines are available on our webstore, where they are selling for $1.00 + postage. Thank you for your support, and I am looking forward to sharing our work with you all. Cheers!
Hello zinesters! I am 20 years old, live in San Francisco and publish a music magazine based around total fan boy slime called TEENAGE NEWS. I would love to trade, sell or give you fine folks a copy.
Issue #2 proves that TEENAGE NEWS always hits you full force. Back with educating and entertaining interviews, prepare to lose yourself in this teenage paradise.
Features: Cherie Currie (Runaways), Gary Powell (Libertines, Dirty Pretty Things), Jennifer Clavin (Bleached), Klaus Nomi, Dave Davies (The Kinks), Cherry Vanilla's Pop Tart Compositions, Joey Pinter, Bobby Jameson, Tommy James (the Shondells), Desert Island Discs by the STARS, The Mutants, Vinnie Kircher (Jaill), album reviews.
https://www.etsy.com/listing/201876845/teenage-news-2-music-zine-fe...
I would like to make a fanzine about the 80s postpunk/goth/batcave scene. I was born decades after this happened so I haven't got much other than photos I found online. But I want to include photos, experiences, etc from people who were into this sort of thing "back in the day". Ideal time frame is 1978-1991. If this works out I'd like to get it published in time for the Portland Zine Symposium (basically print time would be early July). a contribution can be one sarcastic sentence or an entire essay. I'll print it regardless.
Message me if you'd like to help out!
Stella //
Is this a fanzine? Is this shameless self-promotion? You make the call! MC Sunflower Jones puts out tons of these little Pocket Readers, each one about a different musician or artist. This one here is about Darby Crash of The Germs & his purposeful overdose on heroin. Also available: Joy Division, Lou Reed, Billie Holiday, Sun Records...etc! Just thought y'all might be interested, if not you can tell me where to go & all that jazz... <3
Oh yeah, here's the link - MC Sunflower Jones
Issue 26 of my fanzine dedicated to horror films is out on Etsy http://www.etsy.com/listing/121928470/necronomicon-26-uk-horror-fan...
DEADLINE EXTENDED: MARCH 15, 2013
I, Icarus (PMP's 9th issue)
I, Icarus is an exploration of levitation, heights, the need for flight, and the almost surreal need for freedom.
Submit
1. COVER ART- colored/ black and white front and back cover, JPEG format (this will be printed in glossy paper, with the words I, Icarus and Paper Monster Press)
2. POETRY/ LITERARY ART- 1-3 poems or any other literary format you choose, no attachments please
3. VISUAL ART- 1-3 artworks in JPEG format
4. SOUND ART- 1-3 sound pieces in MP3 or WAV format
Submit to papermonsterpress@yahoo.com.
Help me find a zine?
I found this zine online probably around the mid 00s. It was run by two Courtney Love grunge inspired bleach blond teen girls (I think from the UK??) and possibly called Cherry Bomb or something similar. They had a bad ass website with lists of their fav hotties, recipies, reviews, etc. They are the reason I got into zines and I'd very much like to re-visit their site or zines if possible.
Do you know who I'm talking about? You can email me at pronouncedchris@hotmail.com
Submission Guidelines for issue #4 of my fanzine Muchacha
Theme: “Who Says Feminists Don’t Have A Sense Of Humor?”
The purpose of this issue is to combat the stereotype that feminists are always angry/unfunny/too serious/uptight. I’m looking for satirical/humorous thoughts, poetry, stories, essays, quotes, rants, analysis, art, collages, doodles, comics, or photography from a feminist perspective. Whether it’s half a page or 4 pages, e-mail me at Riotgrrrl56@yahoo.com to submit your work. The deadline is September 1st. Help me in reclaiming the fact that “funny feminist” is not an oxymoron.
Love & Revolution,
Daisy
"Feminist humor raises consciousness. And the reason it's funny is because it stands something on its head. Goodness knows you've got to have a sense of humor if you do feminism full-time, I tell you." - Eleanor Smeal
