DONATE A ZINE

This group is a place for Zine makers to register their interest in donating a zine, for a zine-library-in-the-making in Liverpool/Merseyside (UK).
Are you having a clear out?
Looking to spread the word of your own publication?
Do you need a forever home for your zine?
If you can help, please get in touch.
Location: Liverpool/Merseyside
Hi, If this is still going I'd love to donate copies of the four editions of my zine "Welcome Chaos as Change". Where do I send them to? Can email me at christianhaide3@gmail.com
here's 3 zines : http://lucasmafra.com/?page_id=1282 enjoy!
Hey, I'd love to donate my zines. They're cluttering up my desk; there must be 8 or so copies of each issue. (I have 4 issues.) Can I have an address for where to send em. Also, please let me know how many you want. I don't want them to clutter up your desk.
Hello! I'd like to donate zines to this zine-library-in-the-making! Where should I send them to?
