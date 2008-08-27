We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

DONATE A ZINE

Information

DONATE A ZINE

This group is a place for Zine makers to register their interest in donating a zine, for a zine-library-in-the-making in Liverpool/Merseyside (UK).

Are you having a clear out?

Looking to spread the word of your own publication?

Do you need a forever home for your zine? 

If you can help, please get in touch.

Location: Liverpool/Merseyside
Members: 19
Latest Activity: 11 hours ago

Discussion Forum

This group does not have any discussions yet.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of DONATE A ZINE to add comments!

Comment by Christian Haide 11 hours ago

Hi, If this is still going I'd love to donate copies of the four editions of my zine "Welcome Chaos as Change". Where do I send them to? Can email me at christianhaide3@gmail.com

Comment by Lucas on January 14, 2015 at 8:04pm

here's 3 zines : http://lucasmafra.com/?page_id=1282  enjoy!

Comment by chrissitko on December 1, 2014 at 8:34am

Hey, I'd love to donate my zines. They're cluttering up my desk; there must be 8 or so copies of each issue. (I have 4 issues.) Can I have an address for where to send em. Also, please let me know how many you want. I don't want them to clutter up your desk.

Comment by Tina on November 30, 2014 at 9:17pm

Hello! I'd like to donate zines to this zine-library-in-the-making! Where should I send them to?

Comment by Epiphany Publishing on November 17, 2014 at 10:12am

http://wemakezines.ning.com/profiles/blogs/new-work-amon-nature-rec...

 

Members (19)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service