a place for zinesters - writers and readers
A place for distro owners to discuss all things distro running and prospective distro owners to get advice :)
Members: 147
Latest Activity: 6 hours ago
Started by Talita Valle May 2.
Started by Saling Pusa Distro/closed. Last reply by Zine-o-Matic Mar 28, 2016.
Started by Axe and Hammer Dec 11, 2015.
Comment
Hi all, I'm Tali and recently moved back from London to my hometown of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In London I got to experience an exciting local zine scene and I'm still in the process of finding out more about the zine community in Rio/Brazil. However, it is not hard to tell there aren't nearly as many distros here and I really, really think we could benefit particularly from a distro that imports (and exports) zines not just from the UK-US-Europe-Australia usual suspects but from all over the world, and has a declared mission to make the worldwide zine community more integrated & diverse & to facilitate cooperation between zinesters, zine librarians & zine distro owners from around the globe! I have a lot of thoughts about international exchange of zines, including translated zines, using zines to teach foreign languages etc.
HOWEVER --- I haven't got the slightest idea of where to start in setting up a distro, let alone such an ambitious one. I'm wondering if there are any networks such as a Facebook group for distro owners to exchange their experiences (well, other than this very group here!), and if not, do you think it would be beneficial to set up one? I'm hoping to make distros in different countries more visible to others outside their local communities, and to encourage collaboration between distros.
Anyway if anyone resonates with these thoughts or has anything to contribute, please drop me a line :)
Started a new distro out of Jersey City, NJ. If anybody is interested in anything let me know.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/TheWordDistribution?ref=hdr_shop_menu
Hey Distro owners! I know some of you have carried my book, Stolen Sharpie Revolution in the past. I'm running a kickstarer campaign to fund the 5th printing. One of the rewards is a 10 pack for stores and distros. Maybe you might want to pick that up?
Stolen Sharpie Revolution: a DIY Resource for zines and zine culture (5th Edition) Kickstarter
Since 2002 Stolen Sharpie Revolution has been the go-to resource for zines and zine culture. With over 21,000 copies in print, this book is poised to break the quarter-hundred-thousand copy barrier at least BUT I NEED YOUR HELP!
I am 15 days and half way through the Stolen Sharpie revolution Kickstater, but we don’t quite have half the funds yet! Please consider backing this kickstarter. if not for you, for the next generation of zine kids that are just as excited and a little bit confuse as you were when you trying to do your first layout.
Back the Stolen Sharpie Revolution: a DIY Resource for zines and zine culture (5th Edition) Kickstarter
|
Hello,
I'm about to relaunch my website/blog that is focusing on education, holistic living, and DIY lifestyles. Also traveling/non-conformist lifestyles. And when it relaunches I'm opening up my online shop with classes, zines, books, and resources for people that are curious about the DIY lifestyle.
I'm looking for zinesters that may be interested in sending a few zines my way e-mail me at thebellavieproject@gmail.com
Greetings!
I am starting a small distro in southern california called Paper Doll Distro. I have several locations owned by great people where I have a space to put the zines I have in stock. I am extremely open to any/all content. I like punk, traveling, anarchism, DIY, humorous, etc. zines. At this point, due to my small size, I am literally excepting anything that comes my way. SO HAVE FUN!
If this intrigues you, please contact me at 6eddie6russell6@gmail.com to add YOUR zine(s) to my stock list. Its up to all you guys (including myself) to make the community thrive.
THANKS!!
Check out our distro -Booklyn Art Gallery. Zines, prints, and artworks available coinciding with each exhibition we host, dedicated to providing an exhibition platform for artists books, zines, prints and ephemera.
Hello! We are new to being a distro but not new to zines but any any stretch! We are an online store as well as a brick and mortar store in Portland, Oregon filled with buttons and zines! Please check out Portland Button Works.
I'm Sky Cosby, and I represent a small, independent empire of booksellers and printers in the Northwest. Just wanted to say hello and point ya'll toward our projects, thanks for hanging out on We Make Zines! We can currently offer the Last Earth Distro catalog at 30% off retail for orders over $250.00, and the Last Word Press catalog at 50% off retail for orders of just about any size. Let me know how we may be of service.
We are a radical book selling organism loosely affiliated with several Pacific Northwest Independent booksellers, publishers, and organizations. Our story began in 2005 when the respected Northwest radical publisher Loompanics Unlimited closed their doors after 30+ years, and we acquired much of their inventory. But our roots run three decades deep in underground books, and we have formed a rogue entity, Last Earth Distro, to better serve the needs of our audiences in Cascadia and our customers across the globe.
Although you may not agree with some of the subject matter we offer, rest assured that you’re supporting a good organization. We value individual rights and freedoms, we champion the environment and Earth’s remaining natural resources, and we believe in homegrown food, politics, and principles.
We represent an extended community of Activists across the spectrum: parents, teachers, craftspeople, blue-collar workers, students, republican farm wives, and small dogs. Our proceeds fuel our future endeavors, put locally grown and organic food in our children’s tummies, and fight for common causes in our communities. We try to support local communities wherever we travel, and we hope you’ll consider supporting ours.
Our fine literature is also available at the following Independent Pacific Northwest Bookstores: Earthlight Books in Walla Walla, WA & Last Word Books & Press in Olympia, WA. Please drop in to either of these fine establishments to request our titles, someone there will be able to point you in the right direction.
I want to start carrying other people’s zines in my distro. I’m looking for perzines, compilation zines, humor zines, and literary zines. I wont carry zines that include any forms of bigotry.
If you want to submit your zine for consideration please email: cbcutouts@yahoo.com or message me on here.
You need to be a member of Distro Owners to add comments!