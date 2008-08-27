a place for zinesters - writers and readers
A place to post your Call for Submissions for any zine projects you are working on.
Hi, folks! Please help this fancy violin and me make a zine that is happening because of my own personal angst!
Although some people have been interested, I haven't actually gotten anything so far, so I look forward to someone setting the bar for how angsty this is actually going to get ;). It's okay, it doesn't have to be angsty (but pls someone let me bask in your angst pls).
Looking for horror fans who have cats. Please hot me up with your email address for questionnaire & info.
Greetings~ MaivStory is a zine to share moments and creativity. Our goal is to provide a fun and creative way to connect, trade stories, and find inspirations with like-minded people~
MAIV IS someone who is fascinated by the unknown, attracted by all sorts of pleasures, and enjoys creativity. She strives to do more. She enjoys networking, sharing, and discovering.
WHEN INSPIRED She pushes her limits, raises her own standards, develops more courage and confidence, experiences more joy and happiness, learns from other’s stories and experiences, learns from her own experiences and mistakes, develops more meaningful relationships, accomplishes more, and becomes an example of what is possible.
WHEN MOTIVATED She is capable of bounding into action with great enthusiasm and energy. She is her own boss. She is practical, organize, and becomes a learner who is curious and determine. She is highly excitable and eager to explore new horizons. She is focused, strong-willed, accepting, and self-driven. She celebrates all accomplishments and life moments.
MAIV IS a social butterfly, a wild woman, a gentle soul, a believer, a feminist, a giver, a daydreamer, a philanthropist, an introvert, a parent, a thinker, a writer, a sister, a LGBTQ, a survivor, an aunt, a leader, a mother, a daughter, an achiever, a hard worker, a risk-taker, a girlfriend, a young girl, an achiever, a dreamer, a spouse, a friend, an artist, a grandmother, an aunt, a student, a teacher/coach, a cousin, an activist, a supporter, a sportswoman, an extrovert, a provider, an entrepreneur, and more.
WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
Maivstory is currently open for submissions. If you have any questions about what to submit or want to know more about maivstory, message us at maivstory@groups.facebook.com or Stacey Lo at mvlasuro@gmail.com
All contributors and interested readers will be given a copy of the zine. Join us in our facebook group page to share ideas, moments, and creativity. facebook.com/groups/maivstory
We look forward to hearing from you soon~
Up the Witchpunx Zine is about the liminal space between radical subcultures and the Occult. Our Latest Issue, RADICAL HOPE , explores the way that hope can be a form of insurrection, rather than a relic of sentimentality.
This project still needs a few more submissions!
We are especially interested in essays and visual art as we have mostly
received poetry. If you send us poetry we can only accept it if it is also prose/fiction ,accompanied by visual art or is part of a longer piece.
In this issue, we are going to pay our contributors for the first time. How we will do this is a bit technical as we are still working on the numbers, but we will not pay less than $10 per person and will do everything we can to pay more, especially if your piece is longer than a single page.
You can send submissions to gg.irkalla888@gmail.com.
Submissions close April 20, 2017.
WHY ASK MEREDITH? Is a Politics and art zine and we want you to get involved.
Through different artist mediums each volume will provide a diverse approach on tackling complex social issues and current methods of thought. The magazine aims to support under nourished artist/ art forms by exploring of their successes through their engagement with wider society.
If you'd like to get involved or just know more about this project Please email whyaskmeredith@gmail.com
WE ARE LOOKING FOR writing submissions of poetry, flash fiction, essays and rants
Email us now! whyaskmeredith@gmail.com
Please support us by following our new instagram @whyaskmeredith
Thanks xxx
www.portopiratazinefest2017.blogspot.com
www.favodefelcomics.blogspot.com
smartalexster@gmail.com
Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até o dia 16 de abril de 2017.
SEND YOUR ZINES UNTIL 16th of April, 2017.
A/c Ramon de Castro
Caixa Postal
(Po Box ) 46048
Rio de Janeiro Rj Brasil
