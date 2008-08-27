Avant Garde Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
For all of those interested in the avant garde/experimental/postmodern aspect of zine culture
Members: 119
Latest Activity: on Tuesday
I want to start an avant garde collaborative zine. Is anyone interested? I am thinking anything goes, minimalism, deconstuctivism, arte povera, cut up writing, non-linear writing, whatever. Continue
Started by LizW. Last reply by mina boromand Aug 30, 2012.
Here's my new conceptual art…Continue
Started by LizW. Last reply by Robert Ridley-Shackleton Aug 30, 2012.
What zines or zinesters do you know of that are Avant Garde? Please share pictures, links etc.Continue
Started by LizW Aug 9, 2012.
www.portopiratazinefest2017.blogspot.com
Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até o dia 16 de abril de 2017.
SEND YOUR ZINES UNTIL 16th of April, 2017.
A/c Ramon de Castro
Caixa Postal
(Po Box ) 46048
Rio de Janeiro Rj Brasil
Still have some copies of my latest issue of my zine "Vice". Features art, abstract poetry, music and quite a different mix of stuff. I've been trying to keep at it with experimenting with styles of writing and art in them. So I think you guys might like it! I'm also looking to trade with some avant-garde style zines. So I hope I'll be able to trade with someone! Message me on here if interested, or email me at: shayanshafii@gmail.com
https://issuu.com/rasasvada
Looking for art! for our zines. Also experimental poetry / prose
Thought you chaps might be interested in Princeton's Blue Mountain Project -- a digital archive of pre-1922 modernist and avant-garde serials/ periodicals.
Direct link to the archive, here.
It's possible to read online or snag .pdfs.
Now, I'm not saying they look very avant-garde *now* but they are of historical interest and might still be grist for the mill. :^)
Malice, Alice's Other Sister
gothic, visual kei and Alice in Wonderland!!
1/2 size black and white copy...$1USD or trade....
message me here on WeMakeZines if you're interested
also trades get little one of a kind sticker and drawing :)
I have started up a zine/books/art online distro to sell mine and others work.
The focus is on art/publications that are erotic and subversive, sensual and confusing
It is early days but if you are interested please check outwww.facebook.com/theoysterknife and see if you like it.
Etsy shop to follow soon!
Im doing a zine of volume of horror stories and i want people to share thier work in the black book, the subject can be whatever but as long the horror element is still in the story, the creepier the better,it can go up four pages long. It can be any word format and send a email to shanpking@yahoo.co.uk with short paragraph of who you are and whats your story about and why chosen to it, thanks.
DEADLINE EXTENDED: MARCH 15, 2013
I, Icarus (PMP's 9th issue)
I, Icarus is an exploration of levitation, heights, the need for flight, and the almost surreal need for freedom.
Submit
1. COVER ART- colored/ black and white front and back cover, JPEG format (this will be printed in glossy paper, with the words I, Icarus and Paper Monster Press)
2. POETRY/ LITERARY ART- 1-3 poems or any other literary format you choose, no attachments please
3. VISUAL ART- 1-3 artworks in JPEG format
4. SOUND ART- 1-3 sound pieces in MP3 or WAV format
Submit to papermonsterpress@yahoo.com.
