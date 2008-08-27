We Make Zines

For all of those interested in the avant garde/experimental/postmodern aspect of zine culture

Members: 119
Latest Activity: on Tuesday

Definition of the Avant Garde

"Avant-garde (French pronunciation: [avɑ̃ɡaʁd]) means "advance guard" or "vanguard".[1] The adjective form is used in English, to refer to people or works that are experimental or innovative, particularly with respect to art, culture, and politics.

Avant-garde represents a pushing of the boundaries of what is accepted as the norm or the status quo, primarily in the cultural realm. The notion of the existence of the avant-garde is considered by some to be a hallmark of modernism, as distinct from postmodernism. Many artists have aligned themselves with the avant-garde movement and still continue to do so, tracing a history from Dada through the Situationists to postmodern artists such as the Language poets around 1981.[2]"
From Wikipedia on the Avant Garde movement

Discussion Forum

The Projectionist's Playground

The Projectionist’s Playground is a quarterly zine for innovative and experimental work in photography, montage, art & poetry. Poetry can range from collage, concrete, sound poetry,…Continue

Tags: dada, collage, cut-up, open, field

Started by Julius Smit Nov 22, 2016.

Avant Garde Collaboration 10 Replies

I want to start an avant garde collaborative zine. Is anyone interested? I am thinking anything goes, minimalism, deconstuctivism, arte povera, cut up writing, non-linear writing, whatever. Continue

Tags: DIY, zine, experimentalism, garde, avant

Started by LizW. Last reply by mina boromand Aug 30, 2012.

New Zines for Trade or Sale 1 Reply

Here's my new conceptual art…Continue

Tags: culture, art, collage, conceptual, zine

Started by LizW. Last reply by Robert Ridley-Shackleton Aug 30, 2012.

Avant Garde Zines Share!

What zines or zinesters do you know of that are Avant Garde? Please share pictures, links etc.Continue

Started by LizW Aug 9, 2012.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Avant Garde Zines to add comments!

Comment by Shane Marshall on April 2, 2017 at 3:07am

Hey everyone once again.

New issue of Vice 100 copies hot off the press. Issue 7 "Gamma Ray" includes more abstract and bizarre writing, art, and more! If interested in trade or buy message me here or email me at shayanshafii [at] gmail.com

Comment by Teto Preto on March 15, 2017 at 1:47pm

www.portopiratazinefest2017.blogspot.com

Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até  o dia 16 de abril de 2017.

SEND YOUR ZINES UNTIL 16th of April, 2017.

A/c Ramon de Castro  

Caixa Postal

(Po Box ) 46048

Rio de Janeiro Rj Brasil

Comment by Shane Marshall on February 27, 2017 at 7:28pm

Still have some copies of my latest issue of my zine "Vice". Features art, abstract poetry, music and quite a different mix of stuff. I've been trying to keep at it with experimenting with styles of writing and art in them. So I think you guys might like it! I'm also looking to trade with some avant-garde style zines. So I hope I'll be able to trade with someone! Message me on here if interested, or email me at: shayanshafii@gmail.com

Thanks!

Comment by Rasasvada on December 16, 2015 at 10:06am

https://issuu.com/rasasvada 

Looking for art! for our zines. Also experimental poetry / prose 

Comment by David H. on June 12, 2014 at 4:41am

Thought you chaps might be interested in Princeton's Blue Mountain Project -- a digital archive of pre-1922 modernist and avant-garde serials/ periodicals.

Direct link to the archive, here.

It's possible to read online or snag .pdfs.

Now, I'm not saying they look very avant-garde *now* but they are of historical interest and might still be grist for the mill. :^)

Comment by Mike Nobody on January 14, 2014 at 4:02pm

Where is everybody?

This site is pretty dead, lately.

Comment by Zelda on May 12, 2013 at 1:47pm

Malice, Alice's Other Sister

gothic, visual kei and Alice in Wonderland!!

1/2 size black and white copy...$1USD or trade....

message me here on WeMakeZines if you're interested

also trades get little one of a kind sticker and drawing :)

Comment by Sophie Crow on March 19, 2013 at 4:03am

I have started up a zine/books/art online distro to sell mine and others work.

The focus is on art/publications that are erotic and subversive, sensual and confusing

It is early days but if you are interested please check outwww.facebook.com/theoysterknife and see if you like it.

Etsy shop to follow soon!

Comment by shannon king on March 18, 2013 at 4:09am

Im doing a zine of volume of horror stories and i want people to share thier work in the black book, the subject can be whatever but as long the horror element is still in the story, the creepier the better,it can go up four pages long. It can be any word format and send a email  to shanpking@yahoo.co.uk with short paragraph of who you are and whats your story about and why chosen to it, thanks.

Comment by Paper Monster Press on March 1, 2013 at 8:13am

DEADLINE EXTENDED: MARCH 15, 2013

I, Icarus (PMP's 9th issue)

I, Icarus is an exploration of levitation, heights, the need for flight, and the almost surreal need for freedom.

Submit
1. COVER ART- colored/ black and white front and back cover, JPEG format (this will be printed in glossy paper, with the words I, Icarus and Paper Monster Press)
2. POETRY/ LITERARY ART- 1-3 poems or any other literary format you choose, no attachments please
3. VISUAL ART- 1-3 artworks in JPEG format
4. SOUND ART- 1-3 sound pieces in MP3 or WAV format

Submit to papermonsterpress@yahoo.com.

 

