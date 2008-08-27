We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Art journal experiment

Information

Art journal experiment

I would like to do an art experiment, I will be purchasing a journal and I will start the journal off my addng my own art&collages to the pages, but then what i'd like to do is postit to another person who will add 1-3 pages of their own art work and then post it to the next person. I'm looking for a group of people maybe 5-15 people who would like to be added to my mailing list and who would like to participate in adding to my art journal. At the end of my experiment i would like the journal sent back to me and i will photograph the pages and post them on here.

I'm thinking of even re-producing thr journal and i can send it to people who would like a copy.

haha so who's interested? calling all artists!

The pages in my art journal can be in any media and any theme, let your imagination run wild!

if you're interested in joining, join this group and send me a message with your email and mailing details.

Members: 22
Latest Activity: 5 hours ago

Discussion Forum

This group does not have any discussions yet.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Art journal experiment to add comments!

Comment by flowerfuck 5 hours ago

This sounds like a wonderful idea!

Comment by Jennifer Nichole Wells on July 1, 2015 at 12:59pm

If this is still going, I'd love to join in!

Comment by Thomas Marino on May 25, 2015 at 2:28pm

Count me in.

Comment by Mike Nobody on January 15, 2014 at 8:01pm

MykNobody@aol.com

Mike Nobody

P.O. Box 1201

Taylor, MI 48180

Comment by Thomas Marino on June 15, 2013 at 9:21am

Sorry, at thomasmarino11@aol.com

Comment by Thomas Marino on June 15, 2013 at 9:20am

I would like to be part of the art journal experiment if I may.  Please reply.

I love drawing and collage and I have been for some time making a webcomic autobiographical diary.  That's my journal.

Tom

Comment by Lucille Izabella on June 15, 2013 at 1:55am

Hey I'd love to participate in this. My email: the.real.lucille [at] gmail [dot] com

Comment by Derwood Morris on March 14, 2013 at 10:47am
I'd like to be a part of the art journal - my email is derwoodmorris@gmail.com
Comment by reports from Luke on March 14, 2013 at 12:36am

RJMLuke~gmail

Any themes you would like submissions to follow? I am happy to contribute creatively or editorially.

Comment by Thomas Marino on March 2, 2013 at 9:31pm

Sorry my email address is:  thomasmarino11 at aol dot com

 

Members (22)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service