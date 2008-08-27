We Make Zines

Anarchist Zinesters

A group for anarchist zinesters to meet, discuss, and share.

Discussion Forum

New Lending Library/Info Shop Seeks Donations of Zines 5 Replies

Hey there comrades and fellow zinesters,My mates and I are opening up an anarchist info shop and zine lending collection out of the main floor space of the AKA Social Center, here in Kingston, ON.…Continue

Tags: infoshop, sharing, love, donations, anarchist

Started by Roadbike. Last reply by Abdul Batin Bey Jun 28, 2015.

Donations for Simmons College

Hey Everyone!I'm the Zine Librarian at Simmons College in Boston, MA, and I am looking for zines that address activism, advocacy, and self-advocacy. If you would like to donate that would be amazing.…Continue

Started by Nyxia Grey Jan 20, 2015.

Whats happening where your at? 1 Reply

It seems like we're all in different places, I thought people may want to give an update on their local struggles. Here in Oakland there is the impending danger of potentially losing a lot of our…Continue

Started by Heather Wreckage. Last reply by Anders Dreyer Mar 26, 2013.

Let's form a collective blog

If you're interested in starting a collective blog, let me know. :)Continue

Started by Wine_Guzzler May 7, 2012.

Comment by Epiphany Publishing on July 10, 2016 at 3:20pm

Late for independence day but in the most absurd election year in american history:

"Who Is An American?"
A sociopolitical reflection 
on conflict resolution 
Considering racism and all sorts of history...
Finding resolutions.....not more conflicts.....

2016 epiphany publishing

56 page 5.5"x8"

15th century - 20tg century American immigration

Quotes only, unbiased just the actual factual history.

"Scholarly" reference notation and further reading

$4 with US shipping, PDF available for trade/free.

Contact epiphanyproducts @ outlook.com

Comment by Sari of Hoax on June 26, 2016 at 2:47pm

Hoax is a US annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space for us to share our own truths. Issue #12: Feminisms and Healing is now up for preorders! This 80-page zine features over two dozen amazing contributors & covers topics like PTSD, self-care, Body Focused Repetitive Disorder, grief, mental illness, self-harm, AA, racism, and asexuality.

GET IT HERE!

Comment by Sari of Hoax on July 6, 2015 at 1:45am

Hoax is a US bi-annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space to analyze the feminisms of our everyday lives. People of all lived experiences are encouraged to submit! Contributors do not have to identify with a particular gender and/or as feminists in order to submit work to Hoax. Please check out our full call for submissions at our blog, our mission statement + shared goals, and our Facebook event! Working deadline is July 30th, 2015!

Comment by Charlotte Sometimes on April 3, 2015 at 9:23am

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS!


I'm looking for submissions for an all-inclusive FEMINIST ART ZINE that seeks to showcase and give voice to feminist and queer lives and experiences.
I accept ALL FORMS OF ART (visuals and texts).


send your SUBMISSIONS to: waywardartzine@gmail.com

Comment by Art Noose on January 20, 2015 at 9:44am

Interview with anarchist zine writer Artnoose about printing zines and writing for an online reading group for the Fredy Perlman book Letters of Insurgents, on Final Straw Radio: http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/program/78923

Comment by Hot Trash Zine on December 12, 2014 at 11:52am

HOT TRASH ZINE IS NOW TAKING SUBMISSIONS FOR VOL 4! Send us yr poetry, writings, art, photos, or whatever you got at hottrashzine@mail.com. Check out our stuff at Hot Trash Store and Hot Trash Facebook Page

Comment by Uniformity Collective on July 4, 2014 at 2:04pm

https://www.facebook.com/UniformityCollective/photos_albums

Comment by Sari of Hoax on January 15, 2014 at 3:21pm

NEW YORK CITY FEMINIST ZINE FEST 2014

Do you like zines? How about feminism? Because second annual NYC Feminist Zine Fest is coming up! Mark your calenders for March 1st, 2014 from 1-6pm. This time we will be at Barnard College in uptown Manhattan, 3009 Broadway in the James Room on the 4th floor of Barnard Hall. The space is handicap accessible.

We will be opening the call for tablers very soon, so if you’re a zinester or artist interested in sharing your work, keep an eye on our website (http://feministzinefestnyc.wordpress.com/) for updates. We also need volunteers to help the day run smoothly so if you think that sounds like you (or you have questions in general), email us at feministzinefestnyc@gmail.com! RSVP to the WMZ event here!

Comment by Brother Azrael on January 5, 2014 at 7:12am
Hi, all.
I recently started a blog about, among other things, Christianity and anarchism. I realize this might not be a popular view, but I'm trying. I plan to also make some zines related to the blog content in the futfut. If you feel like it, stop by and maybe leave a comment.
Comment by Sari of Hoax on January 5, 2014 at 7:07am

call for submissions! hoax #10: feminisms & EMBODIMENTS

potential ideas include, but are not limited to:

  • The Physical Body: Representations of class / gender / race within a physical body; Changing relationship to our bodies over time; Body modifications; Having a body that is visibly marked as “other” / more easily recognized by the state; (Un)Intentional politics of bodily presentations; How bodily representations in media affect marginalized groups in real life;  Physical transformations via surgery, hormones, plants, etc;  Fat positivity & size acceptance; Physical self-defense; Ways in which the body remembers violence
  • Dysphoria: Gender dysphoria; Dysphoria and eating disorders; The medicalization of dysphoria; Means to cope with dysphoria & feelings of homelessness in one’s body; Critiques of the the “love yr body!” expectation within feminisms; Resolving erroneously-read projections
  • The Emotional Self: Do we have an “authentic self” that is impermeable to change?; How feminisms & other political stances affect our personal growth; Self-care & feminisms; “The personal is political” – The importance of that statement paired with the necessity of challenging it; Things others have tried to change about us (through force, coercion, guilt, etc.); How to rectify situations in which our assumed privileges or statuses do not match up with our lived experiences
  • Science: Resisting biological determinism & essentialism; Ways in which science reaffirms scripts of kyriarchy (ex: GID and the DSM / ties between the “obesity epidemic” and race / “hysteria”); Problems within the healthcare system; Radical mental health; Making science work for people who aren’t straight / white / western / cis / men
  • History / Culture: Mapping how former embodiments affect the present & the future; Preservation of traditions & shared traits; Storytelling and the transmission of intergenerational knowledges; Being in different moments; Unearthing connections with our predecessors / Relationships to feminists & queers of the past; Personal reflections & retrospection; Personal baggage; Embodiment of one's nationality and heritage; Personal goals and transformations; Distance and borders
  • Visibility: How we choose to communicate our identities (verbally and non-verbally); How different communication styles “out" us; Secrecy; Body politics & gendered expressions ("passing" & “body work"); Terminologies we use & how they impact us; Choosing how to express one’s sensitivities & vocalize need; Making decisions about sharing info in certain places (in school, at home, at yr job, etc.) / Portraying ourselves online in a surveiled society; Ways to use art, theatre, & other creative mediums to display emotion
  • Relationships: Embodiment of other people's histories and struggles; Learning to act in solidarity with instead of for your community members; Setting boundaries; Consent and sexuality; Representations of healthy relationships; The social capital associated with sexual desirability; The impact of sex work on one's personal relationships
  • Dis/Ability: Intersections of race, gender, class, and disability; Illnesses & how they impact one’s daily life depending on how visible they are to others; Caring for disabled loved ones; The correlation between trauma and illness; The impact of living with STIs and / or HIV/AIDS

please aim to send us yr amazing material to hoaxzine (at) gmail (dot) com by march 31st, 2014. feel free to e-mail us yr ideas for topics & artwork! as always, we are willing to work with you during any and every stage of the writing process. the sooner you send us yr work, the better! check out our site for more info!

 

