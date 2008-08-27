a place for zinesters - writers and readers
A group for anarchist zinesters to meet, discuss, and share.
Members: 167
Latest Activity: 5 hours ago
Hey there comrades and fellow zinesters,My mates and I are opening up an anarchist info shop and zine lending collection out of the main floor space of the AKA Social Center, here in Kingston, ON.…Continue
Tags: infoshop, sharing, love, donations, anarchist
Started by Roadbike. Last reply by Abdul Batin Bey Jun 28, 2015.
Hey Everyone!I'm the Zine Librarian at Simmons College in Boston, MA, and I am looking for zines that address activism, advocacy, and self-advocacy. If you would like to donate that would be amazing.…Continue
Started by Nyxia Grey Jan 20, 2015.
It seems like we're all in different places, I thought people may want to give an update on their local struggles. Here in Oakland there is the impending danger of potentially losing a lot of our…Continue
Started by Heather Wreckage. Last reply by Anders Dreyer Mar 26, 2013.
If you're interested in starting a collective blog, let me know. :)Continue
Started by Wine_Guzzler May 7, 2012.
Comment
Late for independence day but in the most absurd election year in american history:
"Who Is An American?"
A sociopolitical reflection
on conflict resolution
Considering racism and all sorts of history...
Finding resolutions.....not more conflicts.....
2016 epiphany publishing
56 page 5.5"x8"
15th century - 20tg century American immigration
Quotes only, unbiased just the actual factual history.
"Scholarly" reference notation and further reading
$4 with US shipping, PDF available for trade/free.
Contact epiphanyproducts @ outlook.com
Hoax is a US annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space for us to share our own truths. Issue #12: Feminisms and Healing is now up for preorders! This 80-page zine features over two dozen amazing contributors & covers topics like PTSD, self-care, Body Focused Repetitive Disorder, grief, mental illness, self-harm, AA, racism, and asexuality.
Hoax is a US bi-annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space to analyze the feminisms of our everyday lives. People of all lived experiences are encouraged to submit! Contributors do not have to identify with a particular gender and/or as feminists in order to submit work to Hoax. Please check out our full call for submissions at our blog, our mission statement + shared goals, and our Facebook event! Working deadline is July 30th, 2015!
CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS!
I'm looking for submissions for an all-inclusive FEMINIST ART ZINE that seeks to showcase and give voice to feminist and queer lives and experiences.
I accept ALL FORMS OF ART (visuals and texts).
send your SUBMISSIONS to: waywardartzine@gmail.com
Interview with anarchist zine writer Artnoose about printing zines and writing for an online reading group for the Fredy Perlman book Letters of Insurgents, on Final Straw Radio: http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/program/78923
HOT TRASH ZINE IS NOW TAKING SUBMISSIONS FOR VOL 4! Send us yr poetry, writings, art, photos, or whatever you got at hottrashzine@mail.com. Check out our stuff at Hot Trash Store and Hot Trash Facebook Page.
NEW YORK CITY FEMINIST ZINE FEST 2014
Do you like zines? How about feminism? Because second annual NYC Feminist Zine Fest is coming up! Mark your calenders for March 1st, 2014 from 1-6pm. This time we will be at Barnard College in uptown Manhattan, 3009 Broadway in the James Room on the 4th floor of Barnard Hall. The space is handicap accessible.
We will be opening the call for tablers very soon, so if you’re a zinester or artist interested in sharing your work, keep an eye on our website (http://feministzinefestnyc.wordpress.com/) for updates. We also need volunteers to help the day run smoothly so if you think that sounds like you (or you have questions in general), email us at feministzinefestnyc@gmail.com! RSVP to the WMZ event here!
call for submissions! hoax #10: feminisms & EMBODIMENTS
potential ideas include, but are not limited to:
please aim to send us yr amazing material to hoaxzine (at) gmail (dot) com by march 31st, 2014. feel free to e-mail us yr ideas for topics & artwork! as always, we are willing to work with you during any and every stage of the writing process. the sooner you send us yr work, the better! check out our site for more info!
You need to be a member of Anarchist Zinesters to add comments!