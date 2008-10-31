We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

New Issue Announcement thread!

I know we're all going to do it, so I guess we could keep it neat and tidy by putting it all in one thread. So here goes, JUST post about your new issue in this thread, don't discuss or reply, that way new members can easily see what output we're all responsible for!

Permalink Reply by Ryan Mishap on May 20, 2017 at 9:14pm

MISHAP #36

The latest issue takes a look at the recent past, the frightening present, and has one hundred percent of the answers you need to survive the reign of #45 (I wish that last bit were true).

In addition to book recommendations and a short piece on the sexualization of breast cancer awareness campaigns, the zine ends with a personal essay exploring identity.

Trade or $2, free if need be

PO BOX 5841 eugene oregon 97405 usa

mishapzine@yahoo.com

Permalink Reply by Tim Brown on May 23, 2017 at 8:27pm

The June ish of The Last Word is now pub, and I have to admit, we can't top the previous few editions. Those were epic.

But you'll love our latest offering anyway! In the latest issue, we discuss...

• Details of my police encounter in Park Hills.

• My attempts to break my leg so I could miss church.

• The electrifying 1970s TV show 'Juvenile Court'.

• The destruction of a Runts dispenser.

• Donald Trump's inability to blow a bubble with bubble gum.

• Chewing bubble gum in church.

• An Illinois town's attempt to land a new prison by making an idiotic rap video.

• People's faces getting farted in.

• And more! It's not sold in any store!

So waste Scribd's bandwidth by pointing your pooper here...

https://www.scribd.com/document/349236000/The-Last-Word-6-2017

If that doesn't work, waste my bandwidth by pointing it here...

http://bunkerblast.info/lastword/lw1706.pdf

Permalink Reply by WinterMuse on May 29, 2017 at 2:47am

 After 13 issues of my perzine 'Cats Teeth', I've started a new perzine, titled: Sea & Seeds and Trees. It's text-heavy and I felt very bare writing it, but excited about how it turned out. :) The first issue is an intuitive exploration of the following things: retaining identity through change, writing as disconnecting and writing as connecting, teen secrets, school, sexuality, meeting and getting together with my penpal of 15 years, childhood instability, counselling and internalized messages, what ‘home’ means, finding peace in nature.  I'm up for trades but I'm not so active on this site anymore, so you'll find any zine updates on: http://scavenge.tumblr.com/ Please reach out there too if you'd like to trade.

Permalink Reply by Cheering and Waving Press on May 29, 2017 at 2:39pm

New Hearts New Bones #24

Topics: 

MOAB

alternatives to violence

doomsday clock

collage art

feminism

mothers day

Eric Garner

Message me for trades. (-: 

Check it out online for free here:

tumblr // issuu

Permalink Reply by Ken Bausert on June 3, 2017 at 9:18pm

The latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#43) is available for $3 (postpaid to USA or $4 elsewhere) or trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction, etc.). Digest-sized with 28 pages, this one has more "People, Places & Things that aren't there anymore), book, zine, film & video reviews, my latest travel stories, and lots of photos & misc. bits & pieces.

Permalink Reply by BusyBull on June 11, 2017 at 6:59pm

New zines for trade 

Zeek speaks: A 16 page hand written zine about my cat.

Brooken brain: Yes its pronounced brooken it's not a misspelling. A 8 page art zine made from one sheet of paper hand drawn.with fold out poster from the zine.

choose your story: a fun story zine thats interactive. 16 pages hand written.

I only do trades with in the US No international or Canada at this time. Zines im interested in: Art, self help,personal,comix,cats, hand drawn or written. 

Permalink Reply by Stuart Stratu on June 15, 2017 at 11:35pm

The May issue of my diary comics is out now!

16 pages [half B&W; half Colour!], minicomics size [15x11cm or 6x4.5"]

If you draw comics, let's trade! Otherwise a copy can be yours if you PayPal me $5.00 to sstratu[at]gmail[dot]com

Act now [before the end of June 2017] and I will throw in a free back issue! Lucky ducky!

Fun for all ages! No potty language! No TRIGGER WARNINGS!!!!!

Stuart Stratu, PO Box 35, Marrickville NSW 2204, AUSTRALIA

Permalink Reply by fishspit on June 18, 2017 at 9:28pm

New Wiseblood . . . stories about P.C.P. trippin', hitchhiking, and vodka and blizzards.  Free for the askin'!

Permalink Reply by ZippityZinedra 8 minutes ago

**I have decided to change the title of the zine "Different Shades Of Normal" but it is still being released as issue #5**

Someone Stranger #5: The Silent Pen Issue is now available.

This issue includes: thoughts on this zine's topic direction, encounters with tumbleweed, a writing exercise, fighting with my shadow and making amends with it, a windmill ride that flies me to different countries, kids telling campfire stories, my imaginary personal chef, etc.

This zine is half-sized, 30 pages, typed, black and white photocopy, and stapled.

Email: Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com for trades or swaps.

www.facebook.com/ZippityZinedra

zippityzinedrapress.tumblr.com

