We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

New Issue Announcement thread!

I know we're all going to do it, so I guess we could keep it neat and tidy by putting it all in one thread. So here goes, JUST post about your new issue in this thread, don't discuss or reply, that way new members can easily see what output we're all responsible for!

Views: 22807

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Ryan Mishap on Sunday

MISHAP #36

The latest issue takes a look at the recent past, the frightening present, and has one hundred percent of the answers you need to survive the reign of #45 (I wish that last bit were true).

In addition to book recommendations and a short piece on the sexualization of breast cancer awareness campaigns, the zine ends with a personal essay exploring identity.

Trade or $2, free if need be

PO BOX 5841 eugene oregon 97405 usa

mishapzine@yahoo.com

Permalink Reply by Tim Brown 10 hours ago

The June ish of The Last Word is now pub, and I have to admit, we can't top the previous few editions. Those were epic.

But you'll love our latest offering anyway! In the latest issue, we discuss...

• Details of my police encounter in Park Hills.

• My attempts to break my leg so I could miss church.

• The electrifying 1970s TV show 'Juvenile Court'.

• The destruction of a Runts dispenser.

• Donald Trump's inability to blow a bubble with bubble gum.

• Chewing bubble gum in church.

• An Illinois town's attempt to land a new prison by making an idiotic rap video.

• People's faces getting farted in.

• And more! It's not sold in any store!

So waste Scribd's bandwidth by pointing your pooper here...

https://www.scribd.com/document/349236000/The-Last-Word-6-2017

If that doesn't work, waste my bandwidth by pointing it here...

http://bunkerblast.info/lastword/lw1706.pdf

RSS

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service