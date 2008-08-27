We Make Zines

Asheville Zine Fest

Time: May 7, 2017 from 11am to 4pm
Location: Asheville Refinery Creator Space
Street: 207 Coxe Ave
City/Town: Asheville
Website or Map: http://www.ashevillezinefest.…
Event Type: fest
Latest Activity: on Thursday

Event Description

Asheville Zine Fest is an exhibition for independent publishers, small press and creators of zines, comics, chapbooks, anthologies, pamphlets, and other readables. Free to attend!

http://www.ashevillezinefest.com/

