ZINE READERS LET ME FIRST START BY SAYING I WAS CLOSE TO GIVING UP ON THIS GENERATION OF HIP-HOP ARTISTS UNTIL I HEARD BE-FLOWS LATEST JOINT A SURE BE BANGER AND I WILL LET YOU ALL

BE THE JUDGE AND EMAIL ME IF YOU WANT TO HAVE ME FEATURE IT ON THE HOME PAGE.

https://m.datpiff.com/tape/809473