Zine idea of the day (playmobil figure pics as illustrations)

Buying this playmobil figure off ebay (or it's sandier hair, shorts & flip flops variation) + some accessories and taking some photos as zine illustration (they do a drum kit & piano!)





(photo found on ebay)





-Playmobil photo stories/zine pics inspired by totally ripped of from seeing this pic by hawaiiskjorta on instagram + back of my mind memories of the people who did/do the action figure comics in pro/semi-pro comics/magazines & zine/fanbooks & that book of Star Wars action figures combined with real life size backgrounds - Todd Haynes's Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story, as told by Barbie & Ken dolls too probably.



(Turns out there's also a community of staged scenes involving Playmobil figures)