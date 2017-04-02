We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Vice Issue 7 out! "Gamma Ray"

New issue of Vice "Gamma Ray". Includes more abstract writing, art, and more! Check it out. Got 100 copies hot off the press! If interested in trade or buying, message me here or email me at shayanshafii [at] gmail.com

Views: 22

Comment

You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!

Join We Make Zines

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service