The first new zine I've made in over a year is now available in my shop!

Titled UTOPIAN CINEMA, it grew out of an artist residency I did this summer where I ran a screening and discussion series of "utopian" films. Our culture seems to be saturated with dystopian narratives, but utopian ones are a lot harder to come by these days. So this might be of interest to anyone looking for some hopeful viewing suggestions in these dark times.

This zine grew out of the Utopia School project – a "nomadic free school" which took place in Freetown Christiania in Copenhagen, Denmark in August 2016, and which brought together activists, artists, academics, and others to explore a wide range of utopian thought, and to look at both successful and failed intentional communities to see what could be learned from them.



During my residency there I ran a weekly film screening and discussion series, and this zine documents that class, while also standing on its own as an introduction to and exploration of utopian cinema as a genre.



It begins with an introduction that tries to give a definition of "utopian cinema," followed by sections on each of the 13 films we watched.



These include:

Lost Horizon (1937, Frank Capra)

Born in Flames (1983, Lizzie Borden)

L'an 01 (1973, Jacques Doillon, with Alain Resnais & Jean Rouch)

Ah, Liberty! (2008, Ben Rivers)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012, Benh Zeitlin)

Hook (1991, Steven Spielberg)

Mister Lonely (2007, Harmony Korine)

and many others!



Each film has a short blurb examining why it can be considered "utopian," as well as handwritten notes documenting the post-screening discussion. At the end is are extensive Further Viewing and Further Reading lists, as well as a list of "Potential Topics for Discussion" (for anyone interested in organizing their own screening and discussion on the topic). The zine is also illustrated with copious film stills throughout and has a beautiful full color cover.



Half-sized

40 pages

Black and white

Full color glossy cardstock cover

Saddle-stitched (stapled)



$6 on Storenvy or Etsy

